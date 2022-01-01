Bars & Lounges
American
Northport Pub & Grille
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
NPG is Northport's hub for gathering, eating, games and general merriment. We provide an all seasons casual family friendly atmosphere with thoughtfully sourced food and beverages. Our menus will reflect the seasons, our hard working farm community and the talented folks that live and work here in Leelanau
Location
116 S Waukazoo St, NORTHPORT, MI 49670
Gallery