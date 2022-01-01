Restaurant header imageView gallery
Northport Pub & Grille

116 S Waukazoo St

NORTHPORT, MI 49670

Popular Items

FRIED PICKLES
NPG BURGER
NACHO 1/2 ORDER

KIDS

KID CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

Bay bread, Farm Country cheddar & NPG fries.

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS PRETZEL & FRIES

$9.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$9.00

NPG STAPLES MENU

CHEESE CURDS

$11.00

Fried white cheddar cheese curds & ranch.

CHEF SALAD

$17.00

CHICKEN BACON WRAP

$15.00

Fried chicken tenders, feta cheese, bacon, greens, pepper rings, crispy onions, tomato & honey mustard in El Milagro flour tortilla.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

CHILI

$8.00

CHILI & CHEESE DOG

$7.00

Dearborn all beef frank, chili & beer cheese sauce.

CORN SALAD

$16.00

Michigan greens, Omena organic toasted corn, black beans, tomato, pickled jalapeno, cilantro, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese & BBQ vinaigrette,

CX BAC MUSH SAMMY

$15.00

Chili dusted chicken breast, tomato, greens, garlic mayo, jalapeno & Swiss cheese.

FISH & CHIPS

$21.00

FISH SANDWICH

$15.00

FISH TACOS

$15.00

FRIED PICKLES

$11.00

GARDEN SALAD

$11.00

GARLIC BREAD STICKS

$12.00

Baked bread sticks, clarified garlic butter & Parmesan cheese.

GRIZZ'S HAM MELT

$13.00

HARVEST PASTA

$17.00

Seasonal vegetables, sprouted lentils, mushrooms, Guernsey cream, Stilton bleu cheese & orecchiette pasta.

MAURICE SALAD

$17.00

Jake's Country Meat ham, Swiss cheese, green olives, sweet gherkins, iceberg lettuce & Maurice dressing.

NACHO

$18.00

House chips, melted NPG cheese blend, onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, jalapeno, yogurt, micro cilantro & Omena organic pinto beans.

NACHO 1/2 ORDER

$9.00

Yellow corn chips, melted NPG cheese blend, onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, jalapeno, yogurt, micro cilantro & Omena organic pinto beans.

NPG BURGER

$15.00

Grass-fed beef, garlic aioli, mustard, lettuce, pickles & onion.

NPG FRIES

NPG FRIES

$9.00

Twice fried beef tallow fries, generously seasoned

PORK TACOS

$15.00

PRETZEL BITES

$10.00

Hot salted pretzel with beer cheese or honey mustard.

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.00

SHARE PLATTER

$18.00

NPG chili cheese fries, pretzel bites with honey mustard & chicken tenders with ranch dressing.

SIDE SAUCE

SOUP

$8.00

SPICY CHICKEN SAMMY

$15.00

Chili dusted chicken breast, tomato, greens, garlic mayo, jalapeno & Swiss cheese.

WINGS

$15.00

Crispy fried wings covered in your choice of rotisserie dry rub, buffalo, peach habañero, ginger soy or too hot for most. Served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$13.00

BURRITO

$13.00Out of stock

STUFFED RED PEPPER

$13.00Out of stock

DESSERT

FLOATS

$7.00

YOUR FAVORITE NORTHWOODS SODA WITH VANILLA BEAN GELATO

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$4.00

STRAWBERRY SHORT CAKE

$11.00

TIRAMISU

$11.00

Espresso-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone cheese & cocoa dusted.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

NPG is Northport's hub for gathering, eating, games and general merriment. We provide an all seasons casual family friendly atmosphere with thoughtfully sourced food and beverages. Our menus will reflect the seasons, our hard working farm community and the talented folks that live and work here in Leelanau

Location

Directions

