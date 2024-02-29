Northside 10
Northside 10 has become a Del Ray/Arlandria neighborhood staple for family gatherings, romantic dinners, Happy Hour, brunch, and more. We're a family-friendly establishment featuring some of our signature dishes from our sister restaurant, Southside 815 in Old Town. You'll also see some new eclectic southern creations on the menu from our chef, Teresa Keefer.
10 E Glebe Road, Alexandria, VA 22305
