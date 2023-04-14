- Home
- Northside Bar and Grille
Northside Bar and Grille
No reviews yet
1500 Long Beach Boulevard
Surf City, NJ 08008
Drinks Menu
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Alaskan Tea
$8.00
Apple Martini
$13.00
Bahama Mama
$12.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Caramel Apple Martini
$13.00
Dark & Stormy
$8.00
French Martini
$13.00
Fuzzy Navel
$8.00
Gr Gold Margarita
$10.00
Greatful Dead
$12.00
Green Tea
$8.00
house vodka Cosmo
$8.00
John Daly
$8.00
Jolly Rancher
$8.00
Kamikaze
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$13.00
Light Stormy
$8.00
Long Beach Iced Tea
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Mimosa
$11.00
Negroni
$11.00
NY sour
$8.00
Paloma
$8.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$13.00
Red Death
$12.00
Rum Runner
$12.00
Sex on the Beach
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Toasted Almond
$8.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
TOP SHELF LIT
$15.00
Draft Beer
Angry Dad
$7.00
Barnegat Lager
$8.00
Black & Tan
$7.00Out of stock
D Bluemoon
$7.00
D Coors Light
$6.00
D juice bomb Ipa
$11.00
D Kane
$9.00
D Kona
$7.00
D Landshark
$7.00
D Miller Lite
$6.00
D Sam Seasonal
$8.00Out of stock
D Ship Bottom Shack
$8.00
D Sierra Nevada Hazy
$8.00
D Stella Artois
$7.00
D Toms River
$8.00
D Toms River
$8.00
D Yuengling
$6.00
Kane Party Wave
$10.00
Lagunitas
$9.00
Flight
$15.00
D Adulting IPA
$8.00
Liquor
Margarita flight
$25.00+
Mimosa Flight
$17.00
Titos
$14.00+
Absolut
$7.00+
Grey Goose
$11.00+
Ketel 1
$10.00+
Stoli
$7.00+
House Vodka
$5.00+
Belvedere
$9.00
Pink Whitney
$9.00
Deep Eddy TEA
$7.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$7.00
Skyy
$6.00
Smirnoff
$6.00
Stoli O
$7.00
Stoli V
$7.00
Stoli Blu
$7.00
Stoli Rasp
$7.00
Stoli Stra
$7.00
3 olives
$7.00
Absolut
$7.00
Absolut Mandrin
$7.00
Absolut Cintron
$7.00
Absoult Mango
$7.00
Absolut Ruby Red
$7.00
Goose L'orange
$10.00
Goose Melon
$10.00
Goose Pear
$10.00
House Vodka DBL
$8.00
Absolut DBL
$11.00
Belvedere DBL
$15.00
Pink Whitney DBL
$15.00
Deep Eddy TEA DBL
$11.00
Deep Eddy Lemon DBL
$11.00
Grey Goose DBL
$18.00
Ketel 1 DBL
$18.00
Skyy DBL
$8.00
Smirnoff DBL
$8.00
Stoli DBL
$14.00
Stoli O DBL
$14.00
Stoli V DBL
$14.00
Stoli Blu DBL
$14.00
Stoli Rasp DBL
$14.00
Stoli Stra DBL
$14.00
3 olives DBL
$14.00
Titos DBL
$16.00
Absolut DBL
$10.00
Absolut Mandrin DBL
$10.00
Absolut Cintron DBL
$10.00
Absoult Mango DBL
$10.00
Absolut Ruby Red DBL
$10.00
Goose L'orange DBL
$17.00
Goose Melon DBL
$17.00
Goose Pear DBL
$16.00
Barr Hill
$10.00
Beefeater
$9.00
Bombay
$9.00
Boodles
$8.00
Fleishmans
$5.00
Hendricks
$13.00
House Gin
$5.00
Plymouth
$9.00
Sapphire
$11.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Tanqueray 10
$9.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Bacardi 151
$8.00
Bacardi Limon
$7.00
Bacardi Oak Hrt
$7.00
Cpt Morgan
$7.00
Cpt Morgan Cannon
$6.00
Cruzan
$6.00
Gossling
$7.00
House Rum
$5.00
Malibu
$8.00
Mt. Gay
$7.00
Myers
$7.00
Sailor Jerry
$7.00
1800 Anejo
$10.00
1800 Coconut
$8.00
1800 Repo
$9.00
1800 Siver
$8.00
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$16.00
Casamigos Respo
$16.00
Cuervo
$6.00
Cuervo Platino
$6.00
Don Julio
$13.00
Don Julio 1942
$25.00
Don Julio Blanco
$11.00
Don Julio Rosado
$20.00
Espolon Blanco
$9.00
Espolon Repo
$10.00
House Tequila
$5.00
Juarez
$5.00
Patron Anejo
$14.00
Patron Cafe
$8.00
Patron Citronage
$6.00
Patron Reposado
$12.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Sauza
$6.00
Sauza Hornitos
$7.00
Sauza Lime
$7.00
Sauza Tres Gen
$11.00
Tanteo Habanero
$11.00
Tanteo Jalapeno
$11.00
Casamigos anjeo
$25.00
House Tequila
$8.00
1800 Coconut
$14.00
1800 Siver
$14.00
Espolon Repo
$17.00
Patron Citronage
$11.00
Cuervo
$11.00
Cuervo Platino
$11.00
Espolon Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio Blanco
$17.00
Juarez
$8.00
Patron Anejo
$19.00
Casamigos Blanco
$25.00
Angels Envy
$11.00
Apple Jack
$6.00
B. Hayden
$11.00
BAKERS
$12.00
Bookers
$16.00
Buffalo Cream
$8.00
Buffalo Trace
$16.00
Bulleit
$12.00
Bulleit RYE
$8.00
Canadian Club
$6.00
Crown Apple
$8.00
Crown Royal
$6.00
Devil's Cut
$7.00
Fireball
$7.00
Fleishmans
$5.00
Gentleman Jack
$9.00
Granddad
$6.00
House Bourbon
$5.00
House Whiskey
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jack Fire
$7.00
Jack Honey
$7.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Jim beam honey
$6.00
Jim Beam Rye
$6.00
John B. Stetson
$8.00
Knob Creek
$8.00
Knob Creek rye
$9.00
Makers 46
$11.00
Makers Mark
$11.00
Seagram 7
$6.00
VO
$6.00
Wild Turket Honey
$6.00
Wild Turkey 101
$7.00
Wild Turkey 81
$6.00
Wild Turkey Rye
$6.00
Woodford Reserve
$16.00
Ballentine
$6.00
Bowmore Legend
$8.00
Buffalo Trace
Bushmills
$7.00
Bushmills 16
$17.00
Chivas
$10.00
Chivas 18 Year
$21.00
Chivas Salute
$50.00
Crown Apple
Cutty
$6.00
Dalmore 12 Year
$14.00
Dalwhinne 15
$16.00
Dewars
$7.00
Glen Kinchie 12
$16.00
Glen Morangie
$11.00
Glenfiddish
$12.00
Glenlivet 12
$13.00
Glenlivet 15
$18.00
House Bourbon
House Whiskey
Irish Mist
$7.00
Irish Mule
$12.00
J&B
$7.00
Jameson
JW Black
$11.00
JW Blue
$25.00
JW Gold Reserve
$35.00
JW Green
$20.00
JW RED
$7.00
MaCallan 12
$18.00
Macallan 15
$22.00
Macallan 18
$48.00
Makers 46
Powers
$8.00
Tullamore dew
$7.00
Well Scotch
Widow jane
$14.00
Wild Turket Honey
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey 81
Wild Turkey Rye
Woodford Reserve
$16.00
Absente
$10.00
Ameretto Di Amor
$5.00
Annisette Red
$5.00
Aperol
$8.00
Baileys Irish Cream
$7.00
Banfi Grappa
$10.00
Berentzen Apple
$6.00
Blackhaus
$7.00
Campari
$7.00
Castello Sambucca
$7.00
Chambord
$8.00
Cointreau
$7.00
Creme De Noyaux
$7.00
DeKuyper
$8.00
Di Saronno
$7.00
Drambuie
$9.00
Dubonnet
$8.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Galliano
$9.00
Godiva
$6.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
H.W Blackberrt
$5.00
H.W. Amaretto
$5.00
H.W. Apricot
$5.00
H.W. Banana
$5.00
H.W. Blu Cuaraco
$5.00
H.W. Cassis
$5.00
H.W. Chocolate
$5.00
H.W. Curaco Orn
$5.00
H.W. Spearmint
$5.00
Hiram Anisette
$5.00
Irish Mist
$7.00
Jagermeister
$6.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Kamora
$5.00
Kirshwasser
$6.00
Lazzaroni
$6.00
Lazzaroni Sambuca
$6.00
Lemoncello Toshi
$66.00
Leroux Blkberry
$5.00
Leroux Mint
$5.00
Midori
$6.00
Romana Sambucca
$6.00
Rum Chata
$6.00
Rumplemintz
$7.00
Sloe Gin
$5.00
Solerno
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$6.00
Tequila Rose
$7.00
Tia Maria
$7.00
Touton Lemoncello
$5.00
Specialty Cocktails
Angel's Envy Old Fashioned
$13.00
Apple & Pear Mule
$12.00
Blue Lemonade
$13.00
Blueberry Mule
$13.00
Coconut Mojito
$13.00
Cowboy Martini
$13.00
Cucumber Martini
$13.00
Cucumber Mojito
$13.00
Habanero Margarita
$13.00
Key Lime Martini
$13.00
Lavender Lemon Drop
$12.00
Limoncello Mojito
$12.00
Makers Storm
$14.00
Pineapple Mojito
$13.00
Pineapple Mule
$12.00
Pink Lemonade
$13.00
Pistachio martini
$12.00
Rum Punch
$13.00
Spicy Margarita
$13.00
Summer Martini
$13.00
Tito's Crush
$13.00
Watermelon Margarita
$13.00
Whiskey Guava Smash
$13.00
Bottled Beer
Allagash
$8.00
Angry Orchard
$7.00
Barnegat Lager
$8.00
Bass
$8.00
Blue Moon
$7.00
Bud
$6.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Coors Light
$6.00
Corona
$7.00
Corona Light
$7.00
Dogfish 60
$8.00
Dogfish 90
$10.00
Goose Island
$8.00
Guiness Draught
$6.00
Harp
$8.00
Heine Zero
$7.00
Heineken
$7.00
Heineken LT
$7.00
High Noon
$8.00
Kane Sneakbox
$10.00
Lagunitas IPA
$8.00
Landshark
$6.00
Little Sumpin'
$8.00
Magic Hat #9
$10.00
Michelob Ultra
$6.00
Miler Lite
$6.00
Miller High Life
$6.00
Modelo Especial
$7.00
New Castle
$8.00
O'douls NA
$7.00
Peroni
$8.00
Red Stripe
$7.00
Sam Adams
$7.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
$7.00
Sierra Pale Ale
$7.00
Stone IPA
$8.00
Twisted Tea
$8.00
Yuengling
$6.00
Red Wine
Conundrum Red Blend
$14.00
Decoy Cab
$14.00
Decoy cab bottle
$45.00
House Cab Sav
$7.00
House Merlot
$7.00
J lohr cab bottle
$34.00
J. Lohr Cab Sav
$10.00
Joel Gott Cab Sav
$12.00
Josh Cab
$12.00
MacMurray Pino Noir
$12.00
Mark west bottle
$40.00
Mark West Pino Noir
$12.00
Mirassou Pino Noir
$12.00
Red sangria
$11.00
Terroir Expressions Malbec
$10.00
White Wine
Rose & Bubbles
N/A Beverages & Juices
shots
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Amazeballs
$7.00
B52
$7.00
BlowJob
$7.00
Buttery Nipple
$7.00
Chocolate Cake
$7.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$7.00
Crouching Tiger
$7.00
Kamikaze
$7.00
Kool-Aid
$7.00
Lemon Drop
$7.00
Liquid Cocaine
$7.00
Melon Ball
$7.00
Mind Eraser
$9.00
Nutty Irishman
$7.00
Oatmeal Cookie
$7.00
Orgasm
$7.00
PB& J
$7.00
Prairie Fire
$7.00
Purple Hooter
$7.00
Red Headed Slut
$7.00
Red Snapper
$7.00
Slippery Nipple
$7.00
Snake Bite
$7.00
Snowshoe
$7.00
Screaming Orgasm
$7.00
Three Wiseman
$7.00
Washington Apple
$7.00
Woo Woo
$7.00
Black Russian
$7.00
Godfather
$7.00
GodMother
$7.00
Stinger
$7.00
Green Tea
$7.00
Baby Guinness
$7.00
Irish Breakfast
$7.00
Swedish Fish
$7.00
Irish Car Bomb
$10.00
Food Menu
Starters
Coconut Shrimp
$16.00
served with sweet thai chilli
Sauteed Garlic Shrimp
$17.00
sauteed jumbo shrimp in garlic paprika butter sauce
Oysters Rockefeller
$17.00
Drunken Clams
$15.00
garlic white wine butter sauce
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$15.00
melted cheddar, sauteed onions, pico de gallo, chipolte aioli
Drunken Nachos
$15.00
Seasoned ground beef, beer cheese & melted cheesem pico de gallo, roasted jalapenos, sour cream
Buttery Pretzel Rods
$12.00
served with homemade beer cheese