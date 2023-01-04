Restaurant header imageView gallery

Northside Cheers

3852 Northside Dr

Macon, GA 31210

Appetizer

Loaded Nachos/Full

$12.99

Choose from chicken or chilli, with beer cheese, jalapenos,lettuce, tomatoes,salsa and sour cream.

Loaded Nachos/Half

$9.99

Same as above

Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla,monterey jack cheese, quacomole,salsa plus sour cream

Quesadilla with Chicken

$11.95

Same as above

Quesadilla with Shrimp

$11.95

Same as above

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Battered dill pickle chips with ranch

Potato Chips

$6.99

A generous portion of sliced potatoes that are fried to a golden brownand lightly seasoned to add a slight kick with Blue Cheese Crumbles on top.

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.99

Battered jumbo shrimp tossed in your choice of mild or hot buffalo sauce

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Awesome breaded fried cheese with marinara dipping sauce

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

$8.99

Fresh cooked soft pretzel bites served with beer cheese

Chips and Queso

$7.99

White corn tortilla chips with a side of queso cheese

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Fresh made with a zesty breading served with honey mustard

Pork Skins

$5.99

Onion R

$8.99

Entrée

Wings (8)

$11.99

Wings (12)

$14.99

Refried Wings (8)

$12.99

Refried Wings (12)

$15.99

Original Cheer's Burger

$11.99

1/2 pound Angus beef burger, lettuce, tomato and onion

Phillip Burger

$12.99

Seasoned Angus stuffed with blue cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Gravy Burger

$12.99

Angus beef patty topped with brown gravy, grilled onions, on an open face bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce,tomato

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$8.99

Melted american cheese with bacon on grilled white bread

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Golden fried chicken tenders with one side

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Battered jumbo shrimp with one side

Boiled Shrimp 1/2 lb

$13.99

Boiled shrimp with cocktail sauce and choice of two sides

Boiled Shrimp 1 lb

$17.99

Same as above

House Salad

$14.99

Iceburg, Cucumber, Tomatos, Shredded Cheese

Buffulo Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Grilled onions & Gravy with choice of two sides

Philly Steak

$12.99

Philly Chix

$12.99

BLT

$8.99

Side

Tater Tots

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Potato Chips

$3.50

Dessert of the day

$8.00

Onion R

$3.50

Weekly Special's

Wednesday wings

$6.99

Philly Quesadilla

$12.99

Soup Of The Day

$8.99

Draft Beer

DFT Tall Craft

$6.00

Draft

DFT Yuengling

$4.00

Draft

DFT PBR

$3.50

Draft

DFT High and Hazy

$6.50

Draft

DFT Bud Light

$3.50

Draft

DFT Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Draft

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Bottle

Bud Light

$3.50

Bottle

Miller Light

$3.50

Bottle

Budweiser

$3.50

Bottle

Coors Light

$3.50

Bottle

Coors

$3.50

Bottle

White Claw

$3.00

Can

Ace

$3.00

Bottle

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bottle

Heineken

$4.50

Bottle

Guinness

$4.00

Bottle

Guinness

$5.00

Can

PBR

$3.50

Can

Modelo

$4.00

Bottle

Dos Equis

$3.50

Bottle

Corona

$4.00

Bottle

Shock Top

$3.50

High Noon

$4.00

White Claw

$3.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.50

The house Vodka

Grey Goose

$8.00

Haku

$9.00

Titos

$7.00

Wheatly

$6.50

Ketel One

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$6.50

Pinnacle

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Skyy

$5.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

The house Gin

Old Fort

$8.00

Roku

$9.00

Bombay

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Beefeaters

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.50

The House Tequila

Vide Mezcal

$12.00

Herradore

$8.00

1800

$8.00

Jose Traditional

$8.00

Cuervo

$7.00

Patron

$10.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Teremana

$10.00

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$4.50

The House Bourbon

Duff Trace

$7.00

Basil Hayde

$10.00

Legent

$9.00

Woodford

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

1792 Bourbon

$6.50

Makers

$7.00

Four Roses select

$14.00

High W American

$8.00

Belle Meade

$10.00

Wild Trky 101

$6.50

Knob Creek

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

HW Double Rye

$9.00

Bullet

$7.00

Whisky

Well Whisky

$4.50

The House Whicky

Glenfidditch

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Suntory

$10.00

Dewars

$7.00

Single Barrel Jack

$10.00

Gent Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.50

Bush Mill

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

Crown Royale

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.75

Crown Peach

$6.75

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Skrewball

$7.00

Rum

Malibu

$6.50

Cocktail's

Almerto Sour

$5.00

Bloody Mary House

$8.00

Bloody Mary Top Shelf

$12.00

Coconut Martini

$9.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Daiquiri House

$7.00

Daiquiri Top Shelf

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Gin Fizz

$9.00

Gin Gin Mule

$10.00

Gin Ricky

$8.00

J's Hot Mess

$6.00

Keylime Pie Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Long Island House

$8.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$12.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita House

$6.50

Margarita Top Shelf

$12.00

Martini House

$6.00

Martini Top Shelf

$10.00

Moscule Mule House

$6.00

Moscule Mule Top Shelf

$9.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Screwball

$6.00

Whisky Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.50

Shots

Buttery Nipple

$3.00

Car Bomb

$6.00

Fireball

$3.00

Green Tea

$5.00

J's Hot Shot

$4.00

Kamikaze

$4.00

Lemon Drop shot

$4.00

Love in your mouth

$5.00

OJ Bomb

$4.00

Upside Down Pineapple Cake

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Yager Bomb

$5.00

Wine

House Red

$4.00

Wine

House White

$4.00

Wine

House Bev

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Oj

$2.50

Cranberry

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Bartender Special

Drunken Mermaid

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Over all these long years we have been accumulating only the best traditions and recipes. We keep surprising our customers and ourselves. We truly love all our patrons and the joy we bring to everyone! The care we give to our patrons is at the top of our list. We cant wait to see you again. Thanks

Location

3852 Northside Dr, Macon, GA 31210

Directions

