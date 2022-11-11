Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Northside Social & Northside Kitchenette

1,903 Reviews

$$

6525 N College Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Order Again

Popular Items

Best Breakfast Burrito Ever
Morning Kicker Omelette
Creamy Portobello Mushroom Brandy

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

slightly spicy with thick fluffy biscuits

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

1/2 order of our B&G

Best Breakfast Burrito Ever

$13.00

chorizo, eggs, pico de gallo, breakfast potatoes, green chili salsa, monterey jack in a honey wheat flour tortilla

Brioche French Toast

$14.00

perfectly crisp, thick cut brioche with maple butter and syrup

1/2 Brioche French Toast

$6.00

1/2 order of french toast

Cheesy Bacon Love Omelette

$13.00

our signature four cheese sauce with potatoes, thick cut peppered bacon and shallots topped with cheesy breadcrumbs

CYO Omelette

$14.00

choose any four --additional choices 1.5 ea

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

poached eggs, seared slab bacon and an english muffin topped with our slightly spicy garlic hollandaise

Good Morning Sandwich

$13.00

your choice of ham, bacon or turkey sausage, 2 lightly fried eggs and american cheese on sourdough

Kitchen"ette" Sink

$14.00

1/2 order of b&G topped with breakfast potatoes, bacon crumbles, two eggs over easy and cheddar cheese

Morning Kicker Omelette

$13.00

avocado, cheddar, bacon, baby spinach, tomato and horseradish sourcream

Gabe's Traditional Breakfast

$13.00

2 eggs your way, choice of sausage, turkey sausage, bacon or ham with breakfast potatoes and toast

Sandwiches

Lunch Combo

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

whole grain toast, creamy avocado, herb cream cheese, cherry tomato, cucumber, vegetable salad, green goddess

Basil Turkey

$14.00

roasted turkey, swiss, red onion, field greens and basil mayo on whole grain

BLT

$13.00

crispy bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough

Chicken Salad

$13.00

amish chicken, celery, bacon, scallions and mayo with a touch of dijon mustard on whole grain or field greens

Four Cheese

$13.00

cheddar, swiss and american on asiago-parmesan crusted sourdough

Cuban

$15.00

house roasted pork, black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles and our secret mustard sauce on our signature cuban bread

Jack Chicken

$13.00

grilled chicken breast, bacon,pepper jack, field greens, tomato and mayo on sourdough

Smoked Salmon Toast

$18.00

sustainable house smoked salmon spread, shredded smoked salmon, everything seasoning, whole grain bread, capers, red onions, honey lemon vinaigrette dressed arugula salad

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Cajun chicken, pico de gallo, monterey jack, black beans, corn, romaine and chipotle mayo, honey-wheat tortilla

West Coast Turkey

$14.00

roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, field greens, tomato and mayo on whole grain

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Salad

Summer Strawberry Salmon

$18.00

baby spinach, arugula, grilled salmon, toasted sunflower seeds, candied pecans, herb goat cheese, white balsamic poppyseed dressing

Chopped Salad

$13.00

pickled red onion, romaine, kalamata olive, cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, asiago cheese, roasted corn, red wine vinaigrette

CYO Salad

$10.00

Choose one type of green and four toppings

Green Goddess Cobb Salad

$17.00

romaine, bacon, tomato, ard boiled egg, avocado, grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess

Quinoa Bowl

$13.00

tri colored quinoa, black beans, chopped kale, pico de gallo, avocado, lime, cilantro, citrus vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$5.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.00

field greens, cajun chicken, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips and monetery jack with avocado ranch

Kids

Kids French Toast

$8.00

french toast, maple butter, syrup, mini fruit and breakfast potatoes

Mini Gabe Traditional Breakfast

$8.00

one egg scrambled, one sausage link, mini fruit and breakfast potatoes

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

grilled sourdough with american and cheddar cheese, mini fruit, potato chips

Kids PB&J

$7.00

strawberry jam and creamy peanut butter on whole wheat, mini fruit, potato chips

Soup

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

house made creamy tomato bisque

Creamy Portobello Mushroom Brandy

$4.00+

our signature creamy mushroom brandy soup

Sides

Biscuit

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

house made brioche roll with cream cheese icing

Cinnamon Roll 4 pk

$23.00

Egg Any Way

$2.50

Fruit Salad

$4.50

Fruit Salad (Berries Only)

$4.75

Gravy

$3.00

Ham

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Indiana Kitchen Bacon

$4.00

Pickle

$0.75

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$11.00

vanilla wafer crust, pineapple pastry cream, toasted coconut

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$12.00

decadent dark | milk chocolate bread pudding, caramel sauce, whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$12.00

tiple layer, walnuts, cream cheese icing

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cafe de Olla

$5.00

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Sprite

$2.75

Iced Coffee Vanilla

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:55 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:55 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:55 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:55 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:55 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:55 pm
Restaurant info

Our seasonally changing menu draws from our love of traditional Indiana and southern cuisine, and shines a bright light on our use of only the freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Directions

