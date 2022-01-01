A map showing the location of Northside Tap Room & Grill 712 Calumet AveView gallery

Northside Tap Room & Grill 712 Calumet Ave

24 Reviews

$

712 Calumet Ave

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Order Again

Draft Beer

Bells Oberon 16oz

$5.00

Coors Light - 16oz

$3.00

Coors Light - 32oz

$5.75

Gumball 16oz

$4.00

Lagunitas 16oz

$5.00

Miller Lite - 16oz

$3.00

Miller Lite - 32oz

$5.75

PBR - 16oz

$3.00

PBR - 32oz

$5.75

Warpigs 16oz

$5.00

Yuengling 16oz

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.00

Cigar City

$6.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Freedom of Speach

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Hamms

$2.00

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

High Life

$2.75

MGD

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Naturdays

$3.50

Old Style

$3.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.50

Smithwicks

$5.00

Truly

$4.25

Two Hearted

$5.00

Warpigs

$6.00

White Claw

$4.25

Zombie Dust

$6.00

6pk Bud

$8.00

6pk Bud Light

$8.00

6pk Coors Light

$8.00

6pk High Life

$8.00

6pk MGD

$8.00

6pk Miller Lite

$8.00

Wine

Merlot

$4.00

Cabernet

$4.00

White Zin

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Vodka

Absolut

$3.50

Deep Eddy

$4.00

Grey Goose

$5.50

Ketel One

$5.00

Pearl/Pinnacle

$3.25

Smirnoff

$3.50

Stoli

$4.00

Titos

$3.50

Well Vodka

$2.50

Gin

Well Gin

$2.50

Beefeater

$4.50

Bombay Saphire

$4.00

Hendrix

$4.50

Tanqueray

$4.00

Rum

Well Rum

$2.50

Bacardi

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Tequila

1800

$5.00

Casamigos

$6.50

Corralejo

$5.00

Don Julio

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$3.50

Patron Silver

$7.00

Sauza

$3.50

Well Tequila

$2.50

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$3.50

Crown Flavor

$4.50

Crown Royal

$4.50

Dough Ball

$4.00

Fireball

$2.00

Jack Apple

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jack Fire

$4.50

Jack Honey

$4.50

Jameson

$4.50

Jameson Black Barrel

$5.00

Jim Beam

$3.50

Maker's Mark

$5.50

Skrewball

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$2.50

Woodford Reserve

$5.50

Scotch/Bourbon

Chivas

$6.00

Christian Brothers

$3.00

Dewars

$4.00

J & B

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$5.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$3.50

Bailey's

$4.00

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Buttershots

$3.50

Courvoisier

$6.00

Dr McG

$3.50

Frangelico

$4.00

Goldschlager

$4.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Jagermeister

$3.50

Kahlua

$4.00

Malort

$4.00

Midori

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.00

Rumchata

$4.00

Rumpleminze

$4.00

Sambuca

$4.00

Schnapps

$3.50

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

Cocktails

5th Gear

$6.50

Amaretto Sour

$3.50

Amaretto Stone Sour

$4.00

AMF

$6.00

Black Russian

$5.75

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Long Beach

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Long Peach

$6.50

Margarita

$4.00

Refreshing Bev

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$4.00

White Russian

$6.00

Well Special

$5.00

Chicago Handshake

$5.00

Shots

3 Wisemen

$5.00

4 Horsemen

$6.00

Beef Bomb

$5.00

Breakfast Shot

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

Dead Nazi

$4.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$4.00

Eddy Bomb

$5.00

Gravy Bomb

$5.50

Green Tea

$5.00

Gummy Bear

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Jello Shot

$4.00

Kamakazi

$4.00

Kool Aid

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Liquid Cocaine

$4.00

Lunch Box

$5.00

MP3

$4.00

O Bomb

$5.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

PB&A

$4.00

PB&J

$4.00

Pickle Back

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$4.00

Royal Butt

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Washington Apple

$4.00

Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.75

Employee Red Bull

$1.50

Appetizers

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Battered Pickles

$8.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$6.00

with beer cheese

Bufallo Wings (12)

$14.00

12pc

Buffalo Wings (24)

$26.00

24pc

Buffalo Wings (6)

$8.00

6pc

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Elote Bites

$9.00

Fry Small

$2.00

Fry Large

$4.00

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

with marinara

Nacho Supreme

$8.00

Potato Salad

$3.50

Tacos!

$2.00

Tater Small

$2.00

Tater Large

$4.00

Sandwiches

Northside Burger

$8.00

Diner Burger

$9.00

Beef n' Cheddar

$8.00

BLT

$8.00

Bologna Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Chicken Sammy

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Italian Beef

$11.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$11.00

Hot Dog Special

$4.00

Spam Sammy

$8.00

Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Sandwich Special

$11.00

Soup & Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$7.00

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Burratta

$10.00

Margherita

$10.00

Truffy

$10.00

Breakfast

Basic Breakfast

$5.00

The Mess

$8.00

Bacon (3)

$4.00

Bacon Pancakes

$5.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Burrito w/ Bacon

$8.00

Burrito w/ Chorizo

$8.00

Combo Platter

$8.00

Hash Browns

$2.00

Bloody Special

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Biscuits

$2.00

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Extras

Bacon

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Jala-Mango

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Lettuce

Medium Sauce

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Onion

Pickle

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Thai

$0.50

Teriykai

$0.50

Tomato

SMOKES

Marlboro Light

$10.00

Marlboro Menthol

$10.00

Marlboro Red

$10.00

SHIRTS

Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Staff Shirt

$12.00

The North Side

$17.00

GIFT CERTS

$2

$2.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

712 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

