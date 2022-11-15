Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Northside Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

22017 Bushard st

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chef Sergios Mexican Brown Sugar Coffee
Sergio's iced coffee

Pastries

Cookie - Sugar

Cookie - Sugar

$3.25
Cookie - Breakfast Cookie - Vegan/Gluten Free

Cookie - Breakfast Cookie - Vegan/Gluten Free

$3.25
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Pineapple Coconut

$4.50

Cookie- Heath Bar

$3.25

Orange Cranberry

$4.50

Muffin - Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Cinnamon roll

$5.50

Cookie - Peanut butter

$3.25

Cookie - Coconut brownie

$3.25
Muffin Loaf- Banana Choc Chip- Vegan

Muffin Loaf- Banana Choc Chip- Vegan

$4.50

Pecan cinnamon roll

$6.00

Hot Coffee & Teas

Coffee
Drip Coffee -Thunderking

Drip Coffee -Thunderking

$3.50+

Decaf Coffee

$3.50+
Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$3.75+

Green tea

$3.75+
Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$3.75+
Chef Sergios Mexican Brown Sugar Coffee

Chef Sergios Mexican Brown Sugar Coffee

$3.50+

Passion tea

$3.75+

Black tea

$3.75+
Mint Tea

Mint Tea

$3.75+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Matcha

$5.50+

Dirty Matcha

$5.50+

Organic Thunderking coffee with warm matcha power!

Calm chammomile

$3.75+
Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00+

Cold Coffee & Drinks

Iced Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Iced Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$4.75+

Sergio's iced coffee

$4.75+

Dragonfruit Lemonade

$3.75+

Brewed Tropical Iced Tea

$3.20+
Iced Spiced Chai Latte

Iced Spiced Chai Latte

$5.25+

Mexican Spice & Organic Coffee mixed

$4.75+

Mixture of our famous "Chef Sergios Mexican spiced coffee" with brown sugar and our Thunderking organic brewed coffee.

Iced Coconut Nitro Brew Latte

Iced Coconut Nitro Brew Latte

$4.75+
Iced Cookie Butter Nitro Brew Latte

Iced Cookie Butter Nitro Brew Latte

$4.75+

Chocolate almond mocha nitro

$4.75+
Iced Lavender Nitro Brew Latte

Iced Lavender Nitro Brew Latte

$4.75+
Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$5.50+

Dirty matcha

$5.75+

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.50+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50+

Pumpkin Pie

$4.75+

Salted Caramel Splash

$4.50+

Hazelnut Mocha Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cinnamon Spice Maple Latte

$4.50+

Bottles

Martinellis apple juice

$4.00
Olipop

Olipop

IZZE

Purps

Purps

New wave soda

$2.50
Honest teas

Honest teas

Boxed water

Boxed water

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Caliwater

Ever & ever

$3.00

Something & Nothing Seltzer

Sound water

Mela water

$4.00

Pressed juices

Pressed shots

Harmless coconut smoothie

$6.00
Chaokoh coconut water

Chaokoh coconut water

$3.50

Lumen shots

Sol it

Kombucha Fermensch

Kombucha Fermensch

Vive Orange sparkling drink

$4.00

Better booch

$5.00

Blue monkey

SWEETS

10 LG muffins

$40.00

10 LG cookies

$30.00

30 piece pastry box

$70.00

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

10 half burritos

$50.00

20 half burritos

$100.00

30 half burritos

$140.00

COFFEE BOXES

Small box w/sides

$45.00

Small box no sides

$30.00

Large box w/sides

$160.00

Large box no sides

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22017 Bushard st, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Directions

Gallery
Northside Cafe image
Northside Cafe image
Northside Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Outpost Kitchen - MONROVIA AVE
orange star4.3 • 831
1792 Monrovia Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
orange star4.6 • 260
120 Virginia Place Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
0044 - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
18637 Brookhurst St. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Costa Mesa
orange star4.7 • 94
3313 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Tastea - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
1175 Baker St Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Tastea - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
17150 Brookhurst St. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston