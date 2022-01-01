Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Bars & Lounges

Northside Social Falls Church

No reviews yet

205 Park Ave

Falls Church, VA 22046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

TO DRINK

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50+
Au Lait

Au Lait

$3.50+
Carrot Cake Latte !Fall Special!

Carrot Cake Latte !Fall Special!

$5.00+

Espresso, House-Made Carrot Cake Syrup, and steamed milk of your choice.

Maple Sage Latte !Fall Special!

$5.00+

Espresso, House-Made Simple Syrup steeped with Maple and Fresh Sage Leaves, steamed with milk of your choice.

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Hot water topped with espresso.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Classic Cappuccino

Classic Cappuccino

$4.50

6oz beverage with 2 shots of espresso and equal parts milk and foam.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot of espresso.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

Double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

Double shot of espresso topped with lightly steamed milk.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

House-made mocha syrup and espresso topped with steamed milk of your choice.

Flat White

$4.50

Affogato

$5.00
Dirty Chaga Chai Latte !Fall Special!

Dirty Chaga Chai Latte !Fall Special!

$6.00+

Rishi’s Chaga Chai (Chaga Mushrooms, Cacao, Dandelion Root), steamed with milk, and poured over espresso.

Classic Arnold Palmer

Classic Arnold Palmer

$3.75+

Half black iced tea, half house-made lemonade.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.75

The Rishi Tea flavor of your choice steeped in hot water.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75+

Refreshing 16oz cup of iced tea made with the Rishi Tea blend of your choice.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Masala, a blend of black tea and traditional chai spices steamed with milk. Or Turmeric Ginger, a caffeine-free herbal concentrate of turmeric, ginger, and lemongrass, steamed with milk.

Matcha Latte!

Matcha Latte!

$4.80+
London Fog

London Fog

$4.50+

Tea topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+
Steamer

Steamer

$3.15

Steamed milk of your choice.

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

Sprite, Coca-Cola, Fanta, & Diet Coke

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.25

Bottled Water from Virginia Artesian.

Can Soda

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.20
Cup of Chocolate Milk

Cup of Chocolate Milk

$2.90
Cup of Milk

Cup of Milk

$2.75
Fresh Juice

Fresh Juice

$3.40

12oz cups of freshly squeezed juice.

Nixie Sparkling Water

Nixie Sparkling Water

$2.10

Flavored Seltzer Water

San Pellegrino Bottle

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.65

Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Can

San Pellegrino Can

$2.40

11.15 fl oz cans of flavored San Pellegrino

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.65
Wild Kombucha

Wild Kombucha

$5.75

'Charmingly handcrafted' in Baltimore, MD by Wild Kombucha.

Iced Coffee Growler

Iced Coffee Growler

$14.00+

Stock your fridge with Counter Culture iced coffee growlers.

Iced Tea Growler

Iced Tea Growler

$12.00+

Stock your fridge with Growlers of Rishi Blueberry Rooibos Iced Tea, an organic caffeine-free herbal blend!

TO EAT

Bag of Mini Vanilla Meringues

Bag of Mini Vanilla Meringues

$2.25
Key Lime Pie Slice

Key Lime Pie Slice

$5.75

Need we say more!

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

$7.25

Seasonal fruit, coconut flakes, (vegetarian)

House-Made Granola

House-Made Granola

$8.00

Greek yogurt & seasonal fruit compote (vegetarian)

Steel Cut Oatmeal (Available Until 11am)

$7.00

Sliced banana, almonds, almond butter, brown sugar (vegetarian; served until 11AM)

Quiches

Quiches

$13.50

Served with market salad & fruit

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.25

Poached egg, market salad, pickled carrot, sesame, Aleppo pepper, 9-grain toast (vegetarian)

Peanut Butter Hummus Toast

Peanut Butter Hummus Toast

$6.50

Peanut butter, hummus, Dried fruit, sunflower seeds, sesame, 9-grain toast (vegetarian)

House-Made Bacon & Poached Egg

House-Made Bacon & Poached Egg

$7.50

Maple butter, frisée, Italian feather loaf

Edward's Country Ham & Poached Egg

Edward's Country Ham & Poached Egg

$8.25

Apricot jam, arugula, sour cream biscuit.

Sage Breakfast Sausage & Poached Egg

Sage Breakfast Sausage & Poached Egg

$7.50

Frisée, Honey IPA roll

House-Smoked Salmon & Poached Egg

House-Smoked Salmon & Poached Egg

$8.75

Cream cheese, arugula, Honey IPA roll

Spinach, Mushroom, & Poached Egg

Spinach, Mushroom, & Poached Egg

$6.75

Caramelized onion, Honey IPA roll (vegetarian)

Fall Salad

Fall Salad

$13.00

Roasted butternut squash, diced Granny smith apples and arugula tossed with balsamic dressing then finished with goat cheese and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.50

Mixed greens, roasted peppers, Cara Cara oranges, goat cheese, almonds, honey sherry vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, radish, dill, sesame, turmeric ginger vinaigrette

Baby Kale and Romaine Caesar Salad

Baby Kale and Romaine Caesar Salad

$10.50

Farm egg, parmesan, black pepper (gluten free)

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$12.50

Roasted beets, broccoli, pumpkin & sunflower seeds, carrots, kale, roasted fennel, citrus Dijon vinaigrette (vegan, gluten free)

Plated Slice of Chicken Pot Pie

$13.50
Brown Rice & Chickpea Bowl

Brown Rice & Chickpea Bowl

$13.00

Poached farm egg, feta cheese, kale pesto, sunflower seeds, picked herbs (vegetarian, gluten free)

Smoked Salmon Dip

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.50

Preserved lemon, crispy capers, wood oven-fired flatbread

Tasting Plate

$28.00
Large Caesar Salad Bowl

Large Caesar Salad Bowl

$24.00

Feeds 4. Kale & romaine, farm egg, parmesan, black pepper (gluten free).

Large Market Salad Bowl

Large Market Salad Bowl

$22.00

Feeds 4. Mixed greens, radish, fennel, shaved carrots, citrus dijon dressing

Cranberry Brie Apple Sandwich

Cranberry Brie Apple Sandwich

$12.00

Cranberry Mostarda, Apple, Brie cheese and arugula on toasted baguette.

"The Grilled Cheese"

"The Grilled Cheese"

$9.50

Mozzarella, cheddar, Gruyère on Pullman, Route 11 chips (vegetarian)

"The BLT"

"The BLT"

$10.50

House-made bacon, local plum tomato, iceberg, basil aioli, toasted 9-grain bread, market salad - or - Route 11 chips

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$12.50

Cheddar, avocado, bacon, iceberg lettuce, basil aioli, 9-grain bread, market salad - or - Route 11 chips

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Baby lettuce, sliced tomato, egg, pickle relish, Duke's mayonnaise, Butter Croissant, Route 11 chips

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.00

A classic! Tuna salad made with red onions, capers, celery, herbs, mayonnaise, dijon mustard, white cheddar, on housemade pullman. Served with chips or a market salad.

Chicken Posole Soup

Chicken Posole Soup

$5.00+

Pulled chicken, pumpkin & sunflower seeds, radish, avocado, cilantro, hominy. (gluten free)

White Bean & Pesto Soup

White Bean & Pesto Soup

$4.00+

Purée of white bean, hint of cream, basil pesto. Contains pine nuts. (vegetarian)

Spiced Butternut Squash

Spiced Butternut Squash

$5.00+

Roasted and spiced butternut squash purée topped with pumpkin seeds. Vegan.

Autumn Pizza

Autumn Pizza

$15.75

Roasted butternut squash, cheddar cheese, sage, apple, arugula and caramelized onion.

Brunch Pie

Brunch Pie

$15.75

Sausage, bacon, white cheddar, tomato, farm egg, sage.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.75

Fontina, blue cheese, arugula, red onion, ranch, buffalo sauce drizzle

Red Pie

Red Pie

$13.50

Crushed tomato, mozzarella, Fontina (vegetarian)

White Pie

White Pie

$13.50

Mozzarella, Fontina, onion, oregano (vegetarian)

Vermont

Vermont

$15.75

White cheddar, smoked prosciutto, caramelized onion, apple, sage

Spicy Marco

Spicy Marco

$15.75

Crushed tomato, spinach, fontina & mozzarella, pepperoni, and jalapeno.

Uncle Joe

Uncle Joe

$15.75

Spicy Italian sausage, peppers, onion, crushed tomato, mozzarella, fontina

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$15.00

Spinach, mushrooms, peppers, mozzarella, Fontina, market salad, marinara sauce

Chickpea Hummus

Chickpea Hummus

$14.50

Preserved lemon, sesame, wood-oven fired flat bread and fresh cut veggies (vegan)

Smoked Salmon Dip

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.50

Preserved lemon, crispy capers, wood oven-fired flatbread

Extra Flatbread

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$15.25

Manchego, Shropshire Blue, Nancy's Camembert, honeycomb, almonds

Charcuterie Plate

Charcuterie Plate

$15.25

Mortadella, Prosciutto di Parma, Chorizo Picante, pickled chilies, mustard

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$26.25

AVAILABLE AFTER 5PM Cooked to your desired temperature! Fries, side salad, chimichurri

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.75

AVAILABLE AFTER 5PM 6oz. Beef Burger, IPA Roll, Cheddar, Tomato, lettuce, pickle, served with fries.

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

AVAILABLE AFTER 5PM

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.50

Creamy, spicy, deliciousness! Served with flatbread.

Tasting plate

Tasting plate

Granola Parfait

Granola Parfait

$5.00

Greek Yogurt with house-made blueberry jam with granola on top.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Seasonal selection of fresh fruit.

Banana

Banana

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$5.25

Coconut chia seed pudding with almonds & pineapple.

Chips

Chips

Chicken Salad Cup

Chicken Salad Cup

$6.00

Caprese Pasta Salads

Caprese Pasta Salad

FOR THE HOUSE

Quarts of Soup

Quarts of Soup

$16.00

To heat at home.

Large Caesar Salad Bowl

Large Caesar Salad Bowl

$24.00

Feeds 4. Kale & romaine, farm egg, parmesan, black pepper (gluten free).

Large Market Salad Bowl

Large Market Salad Bowl

$22.00

Feeds 4. Mixed greens, radish, fennel, shaved carrots, citrus dijon dressing

RETAIL

Whole Bean Counter Culture Coffee

Whole Bean Counter Culture Coffee

Counter Culture Coffee to brew at home.

Counter Culture Single-Serve Coffee

Counter Culture Single-Serve Coffee

Single-serve coffee pouches made for on the go. No matter where you're going or what you're doing, Counter Culture makes it convenient to brew a fresh cup of coffee with these travel sized bags. Just insert into hot water, steep, and enjoy!

"NOSO" Hydroflask 16oz

"NOSO" Hydroflask 16oz

$30.00

"Northside Social" Hydro Flask 16oz vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle.

NOSO Hydroflask 12oz.

NOSO Mug

NOSO Mug

NOSO T-Shirts

NOSO T-Shirts

Loose Leaf Rishi Tea

Loose Leaf Rishi Tea

Northside Blanket

Northside Blanket

$15.00

Cozy up on the patio with a Northside Red logo Blanket... Then take it home!

Rishi Loose Leaf Tea Filters

Rishi Loose Leaf Tea Filters

$4.00

Box of 100 filters.

Rishi Teapot

Rishi Teapot

Rishi Matcha Sticks

Rishi Matcha Sticks

$20.00

16 single-serve packs of premium stone-milled, unsweetened Japanese Matcha

Rishi Hibiscus Blueberry Tea Sachets

Rishi Hibiscus Blueberry Tea Sachets

$10.00

Box of 15 loose leaf Rishi Blueberry Hibiscus Tea sachets

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
The Little City's neighborhood coffeehouse, café, wine bar, & scratch bakery.

205 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046

