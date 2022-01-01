Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
The Northside Pub
1,101 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
At The Northside Pub, we are more than just pizza. We specialize in taste, quality, and friendliness. With dough made daily, delicious toppings, and fantastic service, The Northside Pub is the place to be for dine-in, carry out, or delivery. Order online through our menu today!
Location
2353 Holton Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop - Norton Shores
No Reviews
4543 Grand Haven Rd,Ste A Norton Shores, MI 49441
View restaurant