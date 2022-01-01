The Northside Pub imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Northside Pub

1,101 Reviews

$$

2353 Holton Rd

Muskegon, MI 49445

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Beans & Cheese

$5.00

Served with tortilla chips.

Bread Sticks

$7.50

Golden brown breadsticks filled with warm mozzarella cheese and served with marinara sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.50

Creamy and spicy chicken dip served with pita chips.

Cheese Curds

$6.50

Deep fried golden brown, filled with Wisconsin cheddar and served with marinara sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Golden brown breaded mushrooms served with Ranch.

Fried Pickle Wraps

$9.50

Ham, swiss, and pickle rolled up and deep fried.

Italian Cheese Bread

$12.00

Homemade flatbread topped with creamy mozzarella and garlic butter served with marinara sauce.

LG Boneless Wing

$18.00

Crispy BONELESS chicken wings. 20 PIECE. Choose from Mild, Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, or Honey Garlic.

LG Traditional Wings

$18.00

Crispy BONE-IN chicken wings. 20 PIECE. Choose from Mild, Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, or Honey Garlic.

Mexican Dip

$9.50

Layers of refried beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and black olives served with tortilla chips.

Onion Petals

$5.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Skins filled with bacon bits, cheese, and scallions served with sour cream.

Pub Platter

$12.00

Cheese curds, potato skins, and wings. Served with ranch, marinara, and sour cream. No substitutions.

SM Boneless Wing

$12.00

Crispy BONELESS chicken wings. 10 PIECE. Choose from Mild, Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, or Honey Garlic.

SM Traditional Wings

$12.00

Crispy BONE-IN chicken wings. 10 PIECE. Choose from Mild, Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, or Honey Garlic.

SM French Fry

$2.75

SM Onion Petal

$2.75

SM SSN Waffle Fries

$2.75

SM Sweet Potato Fries

$2.75

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.50

Southwest chicken, black beans, corn, and jalapeno, loaded with cheese rolled and fried to perfection. Served with Jalapeno Ranch.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.50

Creamy dip served warm with pita chips.

SSN Waffle Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Salads & Soups

Antipasto Salad

$9.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, green olives, tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella atop a bed of lettuce.

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Vegetable Beef or Soup Du Jour.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded romano, onions, tomatoes, and crutons topped with creamy Caesar dressing and grilled chicken breast.

Large Dinner Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, colby cheese, and crutons with your choice of dressing.

Michigan Cherry Salad

$9.50

Crisp salad greens, grilled chicken, dried cherries, walnuts, onions, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with cherry vinaigrette.

Small Dinner Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, colby cheese, and crutons with your choice of dressing.

Soup & Salad Combo

$7.50

Small dinner salad and a cup of soup.

TIN ANTIPASTO SALAD

$35.00

TIN CAESAR SALAD

$25.00

TIN CHIX CAESAR SALAD

$35.00

TIN MI CHIX CHERRY SALAD

$35.00

TIN TOSSED SALAD

$25.00

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, tomato, lettuce, and Colby cheese.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, romano cheese, and Caesar dressing.

French Dip

$10.00

Roast beef and Swiss cheese on a French roll served with au jus.

Grilled Cheese and Soup

$7.50

Grilled Cheese on wheat, with your choice of cup of soup.

Italian Sub

$10.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato with Italian dressing served on a hoagie roll.

Philly Steak

$10.00

Shaved ribeye with sauteed onions and mushrooms topped with mozzarella on a hoagie roll.

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and coleslaw on a brioche bun.

Stacked BLT

$10.00

Piled high bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white bread.

The Godfather

$10.00

Tangy Italian sausage patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and homemade pizza sauce on a hoagie roll.

Turkey Club

$10.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a toasted whole wheat bread.

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese, and sweet & sour sauce.

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.00

Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Black & Blue Burger

$9.50

Grilled with Cajun seasoning and Bleu cheese crumbles. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$10.00

Topped with jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and onion petals. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Mushroom Burger

$9.50

Topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Pub Burger

$8.50

Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Rodeo Burger

$10.00

Topped with cheese curds, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Mexican

Beef Hard Shell

$2.00

Seasoned ground beef, on a crunchy tortilla with Colby cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with salsa.

Beef Soft Shell

$2.00

Seasoned ground beef, on a warm tortilla with Colby cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with salsa.

Chicken Hard Shell

$2.50

Grilled chicken, on a crunchy tortilla with Colby cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with salsa.

Chicken Soft Shell

$2.50

Grilled chicken, on a warm tortilla with Colby cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with salsa.

Chips and Cheese

$7.50

Nacho Supreme

$9.50

Chicken or beef piled on tortilla chips covered with lettuce, tomato, and scallions. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Taco Salad

$9.50

Chicken or beef with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives and Colby cheese. Served in a tortilla bowl with sour cream and salsa.

Wet Burrito

$9.50

Chicken or beef with refried beans, rolled in a tortilla shell with lettuce and tomato. Smothered in melted cheese and our housemade burrito sauce. Served with jalapenos and sour cream.

Other Items

Baked Chicken Breast

$12.00

Seasoned and grilled. Served with choice of two sides.

Boneless Basket

$12.00

Boneless wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with French Fries and Cole Slaw.

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Fettuccine pasta and creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken. Served with garlic bread, and a House salad.

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Available Gluten Free. Served with your choice dipping sauce, French Fries and Cole Slaw.

Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Served with French Fries and Coleslaw.

Traditional Wing Basket

$12.00

Traditional wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with French Fries and Cole Slaw.

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50

Kids Mini Burger

$6.50

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.50

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

8" Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Dessert

Pie

$2.25

Pie Ala Mode

$3.25

Chocolate Sundae

$3.25

Strawberry Sundae

$3.25

KID sundae

$2.00

13" PIZZA

13" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Chicken, bacon, onion, BBQ sauce, and a blend of mozzarella and colby cheeses

13" Deluxe

$14.75

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, and green peppers.

13" Grand Finale

$18.00

Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, bacon, mushroom, and green peppers

13" Hawaiian

$13.50

Pineapple and ham

13" Pulled Pork

$16.00

Pulled pork, onion, and beer cheese, topped with mozzarella and a BBQ drizzle

13" Vegetarian

$14.75

Green and black olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

TOGO BEVERAGES

2 LITER- COKE

$2.59

2 LITER- DIET COKE

$2.59

2 LITER- MELLOW YELLOW

$2.59

2 LITER- ROOT BEER

$2.59

2 LITER- SPRITE

$2.59

4 PACK- HIGH NOON

$12.00

VALID ID required at pickup.

6 PACK- DOMESTIC

$12.00

VALID ID required at pickup.

6 PACK- PREMIUM

$18.00

VALID ID required at pickup.

GROWLER OF BEER (BYO)

$9.00+

VALID ID required at pickup.

BOTTLE OF WINE

$16.00+

VALID ID required at pickup.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

At The Northside Pub, we are more than just pizza. We specialize in taste, quality, and friendliness. With dough made daily, delicious toppings, and fantastic service, The Northside Pub is the place to be for dine-in, carry out, or delivery. Order online through our menu today!

Location

2353 Holton Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445

Directions

Gallery
The Northside Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
orange star4.5 • 592
477 W Western Ave Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurantnext
The Glenside Pub
orange star4.0 • 66
1508 W. Sherman Blvd. Muskegon, MI 49441
View restaurantnext
Toast 'N Jams
orange star4.5 • 645
211 Seaway Drive Norton Shores, MI 49444
View restaurantnext
Pints & Quarts
orange starNo Reviews
950 W Norton Ave Muskegon, MI 49441
View restaurantnext
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop - Norton Shores
orange starNo Reviews
4543 Grand Haven Rd,Ste A Norton Shores, MI 49441
View restaurantnext
Pekadill's
orange star4.8 • 1,658
503 S Mears Ave Whitehall, MI 49461
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Muskegon

Toast 'N Jams
orange star4.5 • 645
211 Seaway Drive Norton Shores, MI 49444
View restaurantnext
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
orange star4.5 • 592
477 W Western Ave Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurantnext
Steak ‘N Egger
orange star4.8 • 314
1535 Holton Rd Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext
The Glenside Pub
orange star4.0 • 66
1508 W. Sherman Blvd. Muskegon, MI 49441
View restaurantnext
Nipote's Italian Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 55
98 W. Clay Ave Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurantnext
The Deck - 1601 Beach St
orange star5.0 • 1
1601 Beach St Muskegon, MI 49441
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Muskegon
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston