North State BBQ - LKN
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
19733 Statesville Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Matt's Chicago - Cornelius
No Reviews
19732 One Norman Blvd Ste 330 CORNELIUS, NC 28031
View restaurant
Thai House- Lake Norman - 19700 One Norman Blvd
No Reviews
19700 One Norman Blvd Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurant
Ferrucci’s Old Tyme Italian Market - 20910 Torrence Chapel Rd
No Reviews
20910 Torrence Chapel Rd Corneluis, NC 28031
View restaurant