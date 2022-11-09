North State BBQ imageView gallery

North State BBQ - LKN

review star

No reviews yet

19733 Statesville Rd

Cornelius, NC 28031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BURGER

Hamburger

$4.79+

1/4 pound smashed burger

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.29+

1/4 pound smashed burger on a brioche bun w/ cheese and your choice of toppings

HOT DOG

1 DOG

$1.99

2nd DOG

$1.50

SIDES

French Fries

$1.99+

Fried Okra

$1.99+

Tater Tots

$1.99+

Baked Beans

$1.99+

Mac & Cheese

$1.99+
Bacon Broccoli Salad

Bacon Broccoli Salad

$1.99+

Potato Salad

$1.99+Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$1.99+

WEDGES

4 Wedges

$1.99

6 Wedges

$2.99

12 Wedges

$4.99

SANDWICHES

Spicy Thigh

$4.79

Topped with sriracha mayo and pickles on a brioche bun

Classic Tender

Classic Tender

$4.59

Two hand breaded jumbo tenders on a brioche bun with your choice of toppings

BLT

$4.99
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.99

Topped with Mayo, peppers and onions, and a Mozz/ Provo blend

Chicken Meals

1 Breast Meal

$5.89

2 Breast Meal

$7.89

2 Thighs Meal

$6.59

2 Thighs and Leg Meal

$7.89

3 Wings Meal

$6.79

Breast and Wing Meal

$7.09

Thigh and Leg Meal

$5.99

3 Legs Meal

$6.79

Chicken Boxes

8 Piece Box

$15.99

12 Piece Box

$24.99

20 Piece Box

$34.99

Tenders

2 Pieces

$4.99

4 Pieces

$7.49

8 Pieces

$13.99

Extras

Breast

$3.69

Thigh

$2.59

Wing

$1.89

Drum

$1.89

Tender

$1.99

BEVERAGES

Lemonade

$0.99

Sweet Tea

$0.99

Unsweet Tea

$0.99

No Beverage

Fountain Drink

$0.99

Coffee Small

$0.99

Coffee Medium

$1.19

Coffee Large

$1.39

Coffee Refill Small

$0.79

Coffee Refill Medium

$0.89

Coffee Refill Large

$0.99

CUP ICE/WATER

$0.15

BOTTLE OF SAUCE

BLASPHEMY

$5.00

CLASSIC

$5.00

HONEY

$5.00

LEXINGTON

$5.00

BAG OF PORK SKINS

BAG OF PORK SKINS CLASSIC

$4.00

BAG OF PORK SKINS SWEAT HEAT

$4.00

BAG OF PORK SKINS PEPPER GARLIC

$4.00

BAG OF PORK SKINS HONEY BROWN SUGAR

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19733 Statesville Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Directions

Gallery
North State BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac’s Speed Shop - Lake Norman
orange starNo Reviews
19601 liverpool parkway cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Big Bite'z Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,127
20430 W Catawba Ave Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Matt's Chicago - Cornelius
orange starNo Reviews
19732 One Norman Blvd Ste 330 CORNELIUS, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Thai House- Lake Norman - 19700 One Norman Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
19700 One Norman Blvd Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Ferrucci’s Old Tyme Italian Market - 20910 Torrence Chapel Rd
orange starNo Reviews
20910 Torrence Chapel Rd Corneluis, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
DanielSan
orange star4.3 • 57
20822 North Main Street Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cornelius

Hello, Sailor
orange star4.3 • 4,855
20210 Henderson Rd. Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Big Bite'z Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,127
20430 W Catawba Ave Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
DanielSan
orange star4.3 • 57
20822 North Main Street Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cornelius
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston