Nexdine Northwoods Cafe (417)

review star

No reviews yet

1301 Atwood Avenue

Johnston, RI 02919

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
DAILY GREENERY SPECIAL

DAILY SPECIALS

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$4.95Out of stock

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

$6.45

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

$6.45

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY GREENERY SPECIAL

$6.75

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$6.49Out of stock
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.29Out of stock
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

$4.95Out of stock

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain

BTS

BTS

$4.95Out of stock

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel

GARDEN QUESADILLA

GARDEN QUESADILLA

$4.95Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla

GREEN EGGS & HAM

GREEN EGGS & HAM

$4.95Out of stock

Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach

MAGELLAN SANDWICH

$4.95Out of stock

Freshly Cracked Griddled Egg with Grilled Chorizo, Caramelized Onions, & Provolone on a Bolo

BLACK BEAN & POTATO POWER BOWL

BLACK BEAN & POTATO POWER BOWL

$4.95Out of stock

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Signature Home Fried Potatoes, Crisp Black Bean Pico & Shredded Cheddar

ENGLISH MUFFIN

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$1.25
BAGEL

BAGEL

$1.35

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$6.45

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$6.45

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough

GREEK CHICKEN GYRO

GREEK CHICKEN GYRO

$6.45

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Tabbouleh & Creamy Garlic Dressing in a Warm Wrap CAL 650 | Keyword: CHICKENGYRO

HOMEMADE NEW ENGLAND CHICKEN SALAD

$6.45

House-Made Chicken Salad with Green Apples, Dried Cranberries & Green Leaf Lettuce on Your Choice of Bread | Cal: 450, Keyword: NECHICKEN

SRIRACHA RANCH TURKEY WRAP

$6.45

NEW ORLEANS PANINI

$6.45

Shaved Ham & Salami with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Spinach, Olive Relish & Provolone Cheese on Ciabatta | Cal: 690, Keyword: NORLEANSPAN

U.K. TUNA MELT

$6.45

Wild Planet Sustainably Caught Tuna, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion & Tomato on a Flatbread CAL 680 | Keyword: UNIONJACK

CAPRESE PANINI

CAPRESE PANINI

$6.45

Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes & Fresh Basil with Pesto Aioli on a Flatbread

ITALIAN PANINI

ITALIAN PANINI

$6.99

Shaved Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Banana Peppers & a Balsamic Glaze on a Flatbread CAL 760 | Keyword: ITALIAN

FIREHOUSE HAM

FIREHOUSE HAM

$6.45

Shaved Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, & Red Pepper Relish on Multigrain Bread CAL 640 | Keyword: FIREHOUSE

SHAVED BEEF & PICKLED PEPPER

$6.45

Shaved Beef, Pickled Pepper Relish, Boursin Cheese Spread, & Baby Arugula on Ciabatta

SONOMA CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$6.45

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, & Chipotle Mayo on a Flatbread

ADD BACON OR AVOCADO

$1.00

THE GREENERY

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$6.45
CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$6.45

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$6.45

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

$6.45

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$6.45Out of stock

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

$6.45Out of stock

Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI

VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$6.45

Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

$6.45Out of stock

Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$1.69

COWBOY BURGER

$6.45

6 oz. Hand-Formed Angus Burger with Cheddar, Crisp Bacon & BBQ Sauce Topped with Onion Rings on a Bulky Roll | Cal: 1,070, Keyword: COWBOY

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.45

Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing

BAHN MI

$6.45

Roasted Pork Loin & Salami with Shredded Carrots, Pickled Cucumber & Fresh Cilantro on a French Baguette

SOUPS

SMALL SOUP

SMALL SOUP

$1.95
LARGE SOUP

LARGE SOUP

$2.55

Large Chowder/Chili

$4.59

Small Chowder/Chili

$3.79

SNACKS & DESSERTS

COOKIE

COOKIE

$2.25
YOGURT PARFAIT

YOGURT PARFAIT

$2.75

MIXED FRUIT CUP 9oz

$2.50

PASTRIES

$1.99Out of stock

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.89
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.89
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.09
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.29Out of stock
POLAR SELTZER

POLAR SELTZER

$1.89

ADD ON

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

ADD BACON OR AVOCADO

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit417northwoodscafe@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

1301 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919

Directions

Nexdine image
Nexdine image

