Nortons Brewing Company
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thoughtfully Designed. Aggressively Brewed. You can rest assured knowing that day in and day out, our kitchen is working hard preparing every dish from scratch- using only the highest quality ingredients! We are a fresh, scratch kitchen, pouring love onto every plate! (Except for the fruit loops, our servers pour that shit right from the box.) All love, The Nortons Crew
125 North Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS 67202
