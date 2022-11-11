Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nortons Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

125 North Saint Francis Street

Wichita, KS 67202

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Crack
Chicken Chunks
Club Sammy

Apps

Bacon Crack

$14.00

This is it! It's the stuﬀ you've heard about! Thick, hand cut, candied bacon with a maple syrup, honey and brown sugar glaze, then seasoned with cracked black pepper and cayenne. Served with brown sugar honey cream cheese.

Spin Dip

$12.00

Our family recipe! A blend of creamy cheeses, artichoke hearts and spinach. Served with toasted bread, cucumbers and celery.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Get these crunchy pickles in yo belly! Served with our ranch.

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Cheesy, spicy goodness! Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortilla chips.

Pretzels

$9.00

Soft pretzel sticks. Served with beer cheese sauce and spicy brown honey mustard.

Extra Bread

$2.29

Extra Veggies

$1.79

Side Cucumbers

$1.29

Fries

House Fries

$8.00

Best fries in town! Seasoned to perfection and served with a trio of garlic aioli, ranch and Nortons fry sauce.

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$12.00

Topped with fresh parmesan cheese and garlic. Served with garlic aioli.

Spicy Cluckin' Egg Fries

$12.00

Topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, 2 fried eggs and ranchero chicken! Served with a side of our ranch.

Mac Daddy Fries

$12.00

All beef ground patties, secret sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, NOT on a sesame seed bun, but a bed of fries topped with sesame seeds.

Queso Fries

$12.00

Topped with our queso, sour cream, pico and fresh jalapeno.

Sauce Trio

$3.79

Choose any 3 dipping sauces.

Side Fries

$1.99

Side Chips

$1.99

Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Roughage

Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, marinated chicken, tomato, avocado, corn relish and tortilla strips. Served with our cilantro lime dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, breaded chicken, bacon, hard boiled eggs, corn relish, tomato and cucumbers. Served with our ranch dressing.

Add Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber and red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

Add Fruit Bowl

$3.00

BFG SALAD

$13.00

Pork Skewer

Sandwiches & Burgers

Norton Burger

$17.00

Double cheeseburger sandwiched between two grilled cheese sandwiches. Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Plain Jane Burger

$12.00

Hangover Burger

$14.00

Pepperjack cheeseburger topped with thick, hand cut bacon, fried egg, jalapeno and sriracha mayo. Served on a traditional bun.

Alabama BBQ Burger

$14.00

Cheddar cheeseburger topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion strings, and our homemade white Alabama BBQ Sauce! Served on a traditional bun.

Beyond Meat Burger

$14.00

Beyond Meat plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served on a traditional bun.

Train Wreck

$15.00

Smokey gouda, grilled onions, dijon mayo and bacon crack all sandwiched between rustic panini bread. It’s like a train wreck of ﬂavors in your mouf!

Fuggetaboutit

$13.00

Pepperoni, salami and ham served on a hoagie with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, italian dressing and topped with grated parmesan.

THE Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Bomb fried chicken breast (or grilled, but we recommend fried), served on a traditional bun with ﬁre chipotle mayo and pickles. That's it, it's all you need! We'll take the pepsi challenge with them other folks any day!

Chicken Chunks

$12.00

Little chunks of fried chicken, ready for dippin'! Served with ranch and spicy brown honey mustard.

Club Sammy

$14.00

Stacks of turkey, ham, bacon, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno cream cheese and bistro sauce. Served on sourdough bread.

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Turkey, ham and swiss cheese sandwiched between 2 pieces of Texas toast, then battered, fried and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a side of grape jelly.

BLT

$13.00

Thick bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on Texas toast.

Flat Top PB&J

$11.00

Desserts

Lemon Ricotta Cake

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Pound cake topped in sugared strawberries, vanilla ice cream and whipped topping.

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Made from our homemade pretzels. Topped with vanilla ice cream, fresh bananas and caramel sauce.

Extra Strawberries

$1.79

BDay Ricotta Cake

Kids Menu

Add Fruit Bowl

$3.49

Kid Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kid Chicken Chunks

$4.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Sauces

Sauce Trio

$3.79

Choose any 3 dipping sauces.

Ranch

$1.29

Fry Sauce

$1.29

Garlic Aioli

$1.29

Honey Mustard

$1.29

Tzaziki

$1.79

Crowlers/Cans/Bottles

Ozone Crowler

$14.00

Milo's Crowler

$14.00

Luvbug Crowler

$13.00

Deez Crowler

$13.00

Princess Crowler

$18.00

Clouds Crowler

$14.00

PEACE Crowler

$11.00

Universe Crowler

$13.00

DREAM crowler

$15.00Out of stock

Devil Crowler

$13.00

Barry Crowler

$15.00

S$M Crowler

$15.00

Summon Crowler

$15.00Out of stock

At The Stake 22oz bottle

$10.00

Dad the Metal Head 4pack

$20.00

Divide//Conquer 4pack

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thoughtfully Designed. Aggressively Brewed. You can rest assured knowing that day in and day out, our kitchen is working hard preparing every dish from scratch- using only the highest quality ingredients! We are a fresh, scratch kitchen, pouring love onto every plate! (Except for the fruit loops, our servers pour that shit right from the box.) All love, The Nortons Crew

Website

Location

125 North Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS 67202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
