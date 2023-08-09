Snacks

Chips & Dip

$7.00

onion ash, sour cream, house made potato chips

Taki Hake Tacos (ea)

$5.00

brussel slaw, avocado crema, crushed Fuego Takis,organic corn tortilla and served with local radish, lime & cilantro

Sweet Potato Tacos (ea)

$5.00

black bean, chipotle lime honey, cotija, Yucatan onions, organic corn tortilla and served with local radish, lime & cilantro

Pork Taco

$5.00

Cochinita, achiote marinated lamb, pineapple salsa relish, pickled jalapenos

Starters

Silverwood farm merlot beets, wild artic char, crème fraiche, fried capers, everything spiced johnnycake, blue cornmeal

Pulled Pork Egg Rolls

$15.00

Korean BBQ, coleslaw, charred white peach chili sauce

Lobster Rangoons

$16.00

butter poached lobster, cream cheese, gochujang, mango duck sauce

Sriracha Wings

$16.00

house made green sriracha, Linda's legacy, ginger, local honey, black garlic buttermilk ranch, celery salad

Maduros

$12.00

sweet plantains, cilantro, fried garlic, 50 year aged sherry vinegar

Greens & Things

black lentils, quinoa, long grain rice, ember roasted squash, herb whipped feta, black eyed pea hummus, braised greens, fattoush, turmeric honey mustard

Spring Salad

$17.00

Silverwood Farm wood roasted asparagus, Tangerini Farm pea greens, burrata, wild ramps, green garlic pistou, bacon fat, herbed pistachio crumble

Mains

ciabatta, Wild Robbins pork belly, broccoli rabe, provolone, watercress, pesto aioli

Big Nosh Burger

$18.00

two ground wagyu brisket patties, American, house dill pickles, shredded lettuce, fancy sauce, sesame brioche ***consider ordering a side to go with your sandwich***

Pan Roasted Salmon*

$28.00

fig & caper sofrito, black lentils, Tangerini Farm spinach, citrus, purple daikon radish, fennel, pecan muhammara

"The Token" Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Wild Robbins Farm pickle brined chicken, Linda's legacy, green tomato chow chow, local greens, samurai sauce, brioche ***consider ordering a side to go with your sandwich***

Porchetta Sandwich

$17.00

ciabatta, Wild Robbins pork belly, broccoli rabe, provolone, watercress, pesto aioli

Not Your Mother's Tuna

$15.00

olive oil packed albacore, cucumber, shallots, lemon agrumato, crushed house chips, Iggy's pullman loaf

Kimchi Udon

$22.00

Kimchi Udon house collard kimchi, pickled mung beans, benne seeds, soft poached Wild Robbins Farm chicken egg, house chile crisp

Maine Root Sodas

Maine Root, Mexican Cola

$5.50

12oz glass bottle. Classic cola sweetened with Fair Trade Certified Organic sugar, so you can feel good about it!

Maine Root, Ginger Brew

$5.50

12oz glass bottle. WICKED spicy flavor of the ginger root loose to mingle with pure organic evaporated cane juice, purified water and HAPPY BUBBLES! Wicked good.

Maine Root, Blueberry

$5.50

12oz glass bottle. In Maine they wait all year for the blueberries to grow. It’s a real summer treat. Crack open a bottle of Maine Root Blueberry Soda and see what you have been missin’ mistah.

Maine Root, Mandarin Orange

$5.50

12oz glass bottle. Light, drinkable and thirst quenching sweetened with Fair Trade Certified Organic sugar, so you can feel good about it!

Maine Root, Root Beer

$5.50Out of stock

12oz bottle. Handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise; sweetened with Fair Trade Certified Organic sugar, so you can feel good about it!

Maine Root Lemon/lime

$5.50

12oz glass bottle. The cool and refreshing taste of lemons and limes will make just about anyone grin. Go find your Mr. Happy!

Desserts

Semifreddo

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

with French fries

Kids Pasta

$8.50

with butter and parm

Kids Burger

$13.50

single patty hamburger on brioche bun with hand-cut French fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$14.00

with French fries