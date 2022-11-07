Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nosh & Grog Provisions

21 North St

Text us at (508)359-4100

Medfield, MA 02052

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Pulled Pork Egg Rolls

Snacks

Lobster "Roll" Bao (ea)

$15.00

kewpie mayo, yuzu kosho, scallions

Chips & Dip

$7.00

onion ash, sour cream, house made potato chips

Fried Fish Taco (ea)

$5.00

Takis battered hake, Brussel slaw, avocado crema

Squash & Mushroom Tacos (ea)

$5.00

fire roasted chayote squash, shiitake mushrooms, mojo verde, quesco fresco

Tequila Brined Chicken Tacos (ea)

$5.00

cotija cheese, salsa verde

Starters

Pulled Pork Egg Rolls

$15.00

Korean BBQ, coleslaw, charred white peach chili sauce

Lobster Rangoons

$16.00

butter poached lobster, cream cheese, gochujang, mango duck sauce

Sriracha Wings

$16.00

house made green sriracha hot sauce, ginger, local honey, black garlic buttermilk ranch, celery salad 1

Squash Taquitos

$15.00

local butternut squash, huitlacoche, oaxaca cheese, poblano cream, mojo verde

Soup & Sandwich

$15.00

Silverwood Farm green tomato bisque, comté and pimento grilled cheese, arugula pesto, pickled peppers

Greens & Things

Grilled Caesar

$16.00

apple wood roasted local lacinato kale, black garlic, anchovies, ciabatta crumble, meyer lemon piave

Stone Fruit Salad

$16.00

wood grilled white peaches, compressed red velvet apricots, burratini, local honey, bbq spiced pecans, white balsamic vinaigrette, urfa pepper

Beet Salad

$16.00

Silverwood Farms beets, whipped citrus crème fraiche, local arugula, cara cara oranges, pumpkin seed dukkah, calabrian chili hot honey, nigella seed

Mains

Miso Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

red miso maple marinated salmon, lo mein, tatsoi, hakurei turnips, pickled bean sprouts, house made kabayaki, sesame

Chicken Gnudi

$26.00Out of stock

arugula ricotta gnocchi, braised Wild Robbins Farm (Sherborn) pasture raised chicken, baby fennel, yellowfoot mushrooms, cracklins, maple roasted carrots

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$25.00Out of stock

black trumpet & yellow chanterelle mushrooms, carnaroli rice, mascarpone, parmesan reggiano

Wild Boar Blond Bolognese

$28.00

white wine, speck, garnganelli pasta, cultured cream, meyer lemon ricotta

"The Token" Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Wild Robbins Farm (Sherborn, MA) pickle brined chicken, green tomato chow chow, local greens, samurai sauce, brioche. ***consider ordering a side to go with your sandwich***

Sides

House Chips

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Idaho potatoes, kosher salt, love

Dressed Greens

$5.00

Side Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Buttermilk Lemon Panna Cotta

$14.00

a fresh stone fruit, cinnamon bourbon caramel, oatmeal streusel, caramelized white chocolate

S'mores

$14.00

smoked chocolate cremeaux, brown butter graham cracker, bruleed marshmallow, bourbon hazelnut brittle, evoo

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

with French fries

Kids Pasta

$8.50

with butter and parm

Kids Burger

$13.50

single patty hamburger on brioche bun with hand-cut French fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$14.00

with French fries

Merchandise

Nosh Hat

$27.00Out of stock

Pint Glass N&G Logo

$6.00

Tee-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Nosh & Grog is a craft bar centric gastropub with a scratch kitchen in a comfortable and casual environment. Come in and enjoy!

