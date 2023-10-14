Food

Appetizers

Big Pretzel

$13.00

Edamame Dumplings

$15.00

Buffalo Caulifower

$14.00

Empanadas

$15.00

Cinnamon Pretzel

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Masa Coated Avocado

$13.00

Poached Figs & Gorzl

$16.00

Charcuterie Plate

$25.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$16.00

Nosh’s Salad Flight

$16.00

Nosh's Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Tuscan Grilled

$19.00

Cubano

$19.00

Quina Wrap

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$24.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Desserts

Mile High Chocolate

$13.00

Cheesecake Parfait

$13.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.00

Donut Bread Pudding

$13.00

Coffee Drinks

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$3.25

DBL Espresso

$9.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Tea

$3.25

Espresso

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Mr B's Coffee

$12.00

Special Coffee

$12.00

Tea

$3.25

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Other Stuff

Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

Fruit Parfeit

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$19.00

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Cafe Du Nosh

$12.00

Lobster Macaroni Cheese

Burgers

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Meat Loaf Burger

$16.00

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Bullburger

$20.00

Hamburger

$18.00

Donuts

Donut 1/2 doz

$10.50

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$19.00

Pull Pork Benedict

$21.00

Lobster Benedict

$32.00

Steak Benedict

$24.00

Eggs

Nosh Skillet

$18.00

Brisket Hash & Eggs

$19.00

Eggs any Style

$15.00

Scramble Egg White

$16.00

Omelets

$17.00

White Omelet

$17.00

Grill Cheese

Grill Cheese

$14.00

Buffalo Chic Grilled Chees

$17.00

Pull Pork Grilled Chees

$17.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Pancakes/Waffle/Toast

Pancakes

French Toast

Waffles

Real Maple Syrup

$5.00

$$ SIDES $$

$Truffle Fries$

$11.00

$Brisket Hash$

$13.00

$Bacon$

$6.00

$French Fries$

$7.00

$Side Salad$

$7.00

$Sausage$

$6.00

$Morning Star$

$8.00

$Smoked Ham$

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$5.00

FRESH Squeezed Orange Juice

$9.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Ivans Book

Books

Overcooked Hardcover

$35.00

Overcooked Softcover

$20.00