Restaurant header imageView gallery

NOSH: NoLa 901 SW 14th St

review star

No reviews yet

901 SW 14th St

Bentonville, AR 72712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Kid Burger
Fried Pickles
The Gambler Burger

Food

Shareables

Boudin Balls

$7.99Out of stock

6 Fried Boudin Balls served with choice of dipping sauce.

Nosh Queso & Chips

$7.99

House Made cheese dip using Bentonville Brewing Trailhead Lager.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Perfectly crispy fried dill slices.

Tot Basket

$7.99

Enough tot's to share, served with Queso, Ranch, and Ketchup.

Creole Meat Pies

$6.99

Two Creole Meat Hand Pies (Beef and Pork) served with choice of sauce.

Crawfish Egg Rolls

$6.99Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Nosh Burger

$11.99

Two Smashed Beef Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Pickle, Onion, Nosh Sauce

Holla Popper Burger

$12.99

Two Smashed Beef Pattie, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Grilled Jalapenos, Muscadine Jelly, Nosh Sauce

The Gambler Burger

$11.99

Two Smashed Beef Pattie, Bacon, Cheddar, Fried Onions, Pickle, BBQ Sauce

Frenchman St. Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Grilled Jalapenos, Fried Onions, Remoulade

Kid Burger

$8.99

Single Patty, American Cheese, Chocie of Toppings, Choice of Side

New Orleans Staples

Catfish Po-Boy

$11.99

Fried or Grilled Catfish Fillets, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Remoulade

Shrimp Po-Boy

$11.99

Fried or Grilled Shrimp,Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Remoulade

Crawtail Po-Boy

$12.99

Fried Crawifsh Tails, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Remoulade

Muffuletta

$9.99

Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone, Olive Salad.

Red Beans and Rice

$3.99+

Red Beans, Trinity, Ham, Andouille

Salads & Wraps

Cajun Cobb Salad

$12.99

Spring Mix, Egg, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella, Dressing Choice

Garden District Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Shredded Mozzarella, Croutons.

Sides

Side of Tots

$3.49

Crispy, Pillowy, Perfect Tots, Ketchup

Bag of Zapps Original Kettle Chips

$1.49

Bag of Zapps Voodoo Kettle Chips

$1.49

Desserts

Natural State Brownie

$7.99

Giant Fudgy Brownie made with Bentonville Brewing Natural State Porter, topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Shaved Chocolate.

Bread Pudding

$6.99Out of stock

Delta Biscuit Co, Biscuit Bread Pudding w/Bourbon Sauce

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Strawberry Fanta

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50Out of stock

Pineapple Fanta

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A New Orleans inspired Nosh Experience inside Bentonville Brewing Co.

Location

901 SW 14th St, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Meld Kitchen - Bentonville
orange starNo Reviews
1120 South Walton Blvd. Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
MUSE
orange starNo Reviews
1500 S Walton BLVD Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Cafe Louise
orange starNo Reviews
2205 SW I Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - Bentonville
orange star4.2 • 486
2000 s Walton Blvd Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
The Fire Truck - 405 SW A Street
orange starNo Reviews
405 Southwest A Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Skylight Cinema - Bentonville
orange starNo Reviews
350 SW A Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bentonville

The Preacher's Son
orange star4.6 • 2,035
201 NW A Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Oven & Tap
orange star4.5 • 1,620
215 S. Main Street Suite 3 Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - Bentonville
orange star4.2 • 486
2000 s Walton Blvd Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Scotch & Soda - Bentonville
orange star4.3 • 372
121 W Central Ave Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
The First Seat Pub & Grill
orange star4.7 • 276
106 SW 2nd St Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
CO-OP Ramen
orange star4.3 • 184
801 SE 8th Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bentonville
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston