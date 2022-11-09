NOSH TUCSON 4695 North Oracle Road, Ste 108
4695 North Oracle Road
Suite 108
Tucson, AZ 85705
Popular Items
Cookies
Ginger Molasses
Soft and chewy ginger molasses cookies will melt in your mouth and packed with flavor.
Snickerdoodle
Cinnamon sugar goodness. Thick, soft, and chewy. Even non-Snickerdoodle fans enjoy them.
Oatmeal Raisin
Soft and chewy oatmeal raisin cookies. Made with our specialty Nosh baking spice blend.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Melt in your mouth deliciousness. Packed with semi-sweet morsels and our special pure vanilla extract.
Peanut Butter
These are "smack yo momma" good (but we don't advise smacking your momma). Made with real peanut butter and love.
Almond Coconut
The Almond Joy© was our inspiration for this cookie. Packed with unsweetened coconut flakes, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and sliced almonds.
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut
The salty macadamia nuts and sweet white chocolate chips sings the song of yumminess.
Pastries
Quick Breads
Signature Dishes
Croque Monsieur
Smoked ham and cheese sandwich, smothered in béchamel sauce. Served with a side of spring mix.
Bacon & Egg
Applewood smoked bacon, egg, sharp cheddar, and mild pepper jam on from-scratch croissant. Served with a side of spring mix.
Shakshuka
This Mediterranean dish has a robust stewed tomato sauce, spinach, feta, and poached eggs. *Can be made vegan with tofu and nutritional yeast. **GF
Breakfast Tacos
3 tacos with your choice of meat. Served with from-scratch salsa and spring mix.
Biscuits and Gravy
From scratch buttery biscuits topped with sausage gravy.
Signature Lunches
Brie & Prosciutto Panini
Rich brie, proscuitto, arugula, and fig jam. Served with spring mix.
Roast Beef Dip
Our slow cooked roast beef sliced and provolone cheese on an herbed focaccia bread. Served with a side of au jus, creamy horseradish, and spring mix.
Wildcat Cobb Salad
Our southwest twist on the classic cobb. Grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, eggs, and shredded pepper jack cheese with chipotle ranch dressing.
Knotted by Kiwi
Corina Richards
Bluebonnet Greeting Cards
Mini cards for a mini message to a friend. Medium: Linocut Block Print Dimensions: 3.5" x 5" cards Paper Type: White cardstock, blank inside with self-adhesive kraft envelopes Ink: Ranger Archival Ink, Acid free, Permanent, Waterproof, Jet Black Handmade: Cards are cut, scored and printed by hand All linocuts are drawn, hand carved and printed by Corina Richards. 4-pack
Nasturtium Greeting Card
Mini cards for a mini message to a friend. Medium: Linocut Block Print Dimensions: 3.5" x 5" cards Paper Type: White cardstock, blank inside with self-adhesive kraft envelopes Ink: Ranger Archival Ink, Acid free, Permanent, Waterproof, Jet Black Handmade: Cards are cut, scored and printed by hand All linocuts are drawn, hand carved and printed by Corina Richards. 4-pack
Pyracantha Greeting Cards
Mini cards for a mini message to a friend. Medium: Linocut Block Print Dimensions: 3.5" x 5" cards Paper Type: White cardstock, blank inside with self-adhesive kraft envelopes Ink: Ranger Archival Ink, Acid free, Permanent, Waterproof, Jet Black Handmade: Cards are cut, scored and printed by hand All linocuts are drawn, hand carved and printed by Corina Richards. 4-pack
Sunflower & Dove Greeting Cards
Mini cards for a mini message to a friend. Medium: Linocut Block Print Dimensions: 3.5" x 5" cards Paper Type: White cardstock, blank inside with self-adhesive kraft envelopes Ink: Ranger Archival Ink, Acid free, Permanent, Waterproof, Jet Black Handmade: Cards are cut, scored and printed by hand All linocuts are drawn, hand carved and printed by Corina Richards. 4-pack
Camellia Flower Greeting Card
Wildflower bouquet picked from a sweet cottage garden in the valley Medium: Linocut Block Print Dimensions: 4.5" x 6.25” cards Paper Type: White cardstock, blank inside with self-adhesive kraft envelopes Ink: Ranger Archival Ink, Acid free, Permanent, Waterproof, Jet Black Handmade: Cards are cut, scored and printed by hand All linocuts are drawn, hand carved and printed by Corina Richards.
Wildflower Bouquet
Wildflower bouquet picked from a sweet cottage garden in the valley Medium: Linocut Block Print Dimensions: 3.75" x 5.5" Paper Type: Rives BFK Cream-White, deckled edges Ink: Akua Intaglio Waterbased Carbon Black All linocuts are drawn, hand carved and printed by Corina Richards.
Heilala Flower
The heilala flower is the national flower of the island Kingdom of Tonga. Medium: Linocut Block Print Dimensions: 3.75" x 5.5" Paper Type: Rives BFK Cream-White, deckled edges Ink: Akua Intaglio Waterbased Carbon Black All linocuts are drawn, hand carved and printed by Corina Richards.
Bookmark Bird - Quail
A little bit of bird art for your book pages. Inspired by the quail who visits our backyard. Medium: Linocut Block Print Dimensions: 2" x 5.5" Paper Type: Kraft Paper Ink: Ranger Archival Ink, Acid free, Permanent, Waterproof, Jet Black All linocuts are drawn, hand carved and printed by Corina Richards.
Bookmark Bird - Dove
A little bit of bird art for your book pages. This mourning dove visits our bird feeder. Medium: Linocut Block Print Dimensions: 2" x 5.5" Paper Type: Kraft Paper Ink: Ranger Archival Ink, Acid free, Permanent, Waterproof, Jet Black All linocuts are drawn, hand carved and printed by Corina Richards.
Black Lives Matter - Art Print
My portrait illustration composition of a mom holding up a letterboard speaking out to the truth that Black Lives Matter inspired by the 2020 BLM protests ignited by George Floyd’s murder. A sweet client asked me to create a new illustration with a darker skin tone (it originally reflected my skin color as the model) so she could put it up in her home. I am so appreciative of her teaching moment and invitation for my artwork to be more inclusive and reflective of her community as well. Hence, this beautiful printed edition was created in honor of her. Medium: Digital Art Print Dimensions: 8” x 8” Paper Type: Glossy Cardstock All digital portraits are drawn digitally by Corina Richards and printed locally with The Gloo Factory, a community-minded Union print shop in South Tucson.
The Hill We Climb - Art Print
My portrait illustration composition of the wonderful ladies, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Madame Vice President Kamala Harris, and First Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman as they appeared on the historic January 20, 2021 Inaugural Ceremony. Medium: Digital Art Print Dimensions: 8” x 8” Paper Type: Glossy Cardstock All digital portraits are drawn digitally by Corina Richards and printed locally with The Gloo Factory, a community-minded Union print shop in South Tucson.
The Blue Jewel by J.D. Richards, illust. by Corina Richards
A coming-of-age sci-fi novel set during the insurrection on colonized Earth. Cal’s world is turned upside down as he is forced to re-evaluate what it means to be human and come to terms with what truly haunts him… There is no such thing as monsters. The Great War is over, but insurrection embroils colonized Earth as the rebels battle Alien conquerors. Calvin desperately tries to hold his family together. He faces ruthless alien captors, raiders, and even other rebels in his quest to preserve those he loves. But how far must he go to protect what he treasures? The Blue Jewel is a thrilling space opera of conquest and adventure, as Calvin explores what it means to be human. Can what is left of the human race preserve itself? Medium: Paperback book Dimensions: 5.5" x 8.5"
The Emerald Princess by J.D. Richards, illust by Corina Richards
An out-of-work pilot. A job recovering looted art. A promise of a Citizenship Card. A myth told throughout the universe. One woman fights to survive in a race for freedom - and revenge. Unemployed pilot and cartographer Ann Raymond takes a job recovering looted art, but one of the statues is not what she seems. Now the mob, cops, and even old co-workers are after her in this sci-fi noir thriller that explores liminal spaces within the human experience. The Emerald Princess is set in the same universe and about a generation after the events of The Blue Jewel. Medium: Paperback book Dimensions: 5.5" x 8.5"
Les Marionettes (framed)
Sweet nostalgia of old french puppets reimagined on a tiny stage. For the vintage lover and quiet theater enthusiast. Title: Les Marionettes meaning the puppets in French Medium: Drypoint etching via plexiglass Dimensions: 10" x 13" Paper Type: Stonehenge white, straight edges Ink: Akua Intaglio Waterbased Carbon Black All drypoint etchings are drawn, hand carved and printed by Corina Richards
La Charmeur d'Oiseaux (framed)
Romanticizing life’s mundane moments and merging vintage inspired photography with lettering. This print is inspired by the French song I learned in school “Les Champs-Elysées”. Title: La charmeur d'oiseaux meaning the bird charmer in French Medium: Screenprint Dimensions: 11” x 15” Paper Type: Stonehenge white Ink: Acrylic, multicolored & multilayered All screenprints are drawn and printed by Corina Richards.
Virtual Volume (framed)
Capturing movement and merging it with time. This piece was inspired by the timeless buildings and new technology that I would see in my college town. The juxtaposition was fascinating. Medium: Screenprint Dimensions: 12.75” x 10.75” Paper Type: Stonehenge white Ink: Acrylic, multicolored & multilayered All screenprints are drawn and printed by Corina Richards.
The Hill We Climb (framed)
My portrait illustration composition of the wonderful ladies, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Madame Vice President Kamala Harris, and First Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman as they appeared on the historic January 20, 2021 Inaugural Ceremony. Medium: Digital Art Print Dimensions: 8” x 8” Paper Type: Glossy Cardstock All digital portraits are drawn digitally by Corina Richards and printed locally with The Gloo Factory, a community-minded Union print shop in South Tucson. FRAMED EDITION SOLD AT NOSH CATERING & BAKERY. - - - - - - - - Donation Print: We value your support as we uplift our community. Corina will donate 20% of profits from this print to the local non-profit organization I Am You 360. Desiree Cook has worked to address hygiene insecurity in foster care and has grown her non-profit organization to include mentoring and housing.
Black Lives Matter (framed)
My portrait illustration composition of a mom holding up a letterboard speaking out to the truth that Black Lives Matter inspired by the 2020 BLM protests ignited by George Floyd’s murder. A sweet client asked me to create a new illustration with a darker skin tone (it originally reflected my skin color as the model) so she could put it up in her home. I am so appreciative of her teaching moment and invitation for my artwork to be more inclusive and reflective of her community as well. Hence, this beautiful printed edition was created in honor of her. Medium: Digital Art Print Dimensions: 8” x 8” Paper Type: Glossy Cardstock - - - - - - - - Donation Print: We value your support as we uplift our community. Corina will donate 100% of profits from this print to the local non-profit organization I Am You 360. Desiree Cook has worked to address hygiene insecurity in foster care and has grown her non-profit organization to include mentoring and housing.
Burnt October
Somebud-y to Love
A floral and fruity scent with hints of Geranium, Rhubarb, Black Currant, and Apricot. 100% Natural Soy Wax Candle/ Phthalate free 8 OZ/ 227GM
Chai, Chai Baby
Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Brown Sugar, and Vanilla 100% Natural Soy Wax Candle/ Phthalate free Wooden wick candle 8 OZ/ 227GM
Smitten in Sedona
Cactus, Jade, and Patchouli 100% Natural Soy Wax Candle/ Phthalate free Wooden wick candle 8 OZ/ 227GM
Farmer's Market
Tomato Leaf, Lemongrass, and Green leaves 100% Natural Soy Wax Candle/ Phthalate free Wooden wick candle 8 OZ/ 227GM
Seaside Weekend
Crisp ocean complimented with the beauty of a rose. 100% Natural Soy Wax Candle/ Phthalate free Wooden wick candle 8 OZ/ 227GM
Married in Vegas
White Tea, Saffron, Tobacco and Peonies. 100% Natural Soy Wax Candle/ Phthalate free Wooden wick candle 8 OZ/ 227GM
Bakery Box
Cactus Cloud Art
Watercolor Skull
Watercolor and faux gold foil on bone
Monstera
Arizona Minerals Series. Handmade mineral paints and ink on wood.
Small Cacti in White Frames
Handmade watercolor and archival ink.
Black framed AZ
Arizona in Color. Watercolor
Affirmation Card Set
Motherhood is basically the coolest, and it can also kick your butt is some real ways. This 52-card deck is an offering from me to you. It is for the moments when you feel tapped out, overwhelmed or lost, but also for the days when you wake up with energy and just want to have fun with your kids! I created this deck of cards to remind you that you matter, your joy matters, your health matters. The more well cared for you are, the more your children and family will thrive. Affirmations Moms Actually Need: 52 Reminders That You Matter As Much As Your Precious Babes.