The Bar at 1720 imageView gallery
French

1720 Bar & Restaurant

15 Reviews

136 E. Butler Ave.

Chalfont, PA 18914

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINKS

Beer

Amstel Light

$5.00

Blood Money

$6.00

Blue Moon Belgian White

$5.00

Blue Trail Shandy

$6.00

Bud Light Aluminum Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser Aluminum Bottle

$5.00

Coor's Cup

$5.00

Coor's Cup Refill

$4.00

Coors Light Alum

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA

$6.00

Dos Equis XXX

$6.00

Erdinger Oktoberfest

$6.00

Field Study

$6.00

Flying Fish Hazy Bones

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Guinness

$5.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Land Shark

$6.00

Leininkugal Summer Shandy

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Sly Fox Alex's Lemon Wheat Ale

$6.00

Spaten Lager

$8.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Troegs Perpetual IPA

$6.00

Victory Easy Rider IPA

$6.00

Winding Path Hazeway IPA

$6.00

Winding Path Slightbend

$6.00

Yard's Bit Viper

$8.00

Amstel Light Bkt

$20.00

Bud Alum Bkt

$20.00

Bud Light Alum Bkt

$20.00

Coors Light Alum Bkt

$20.00

Corona Bkt

$25.00

Corona Light Bkt

$25.00

Dogfish 60 Minute IPA

$25.00

Flying Fish Hazy Bones

$25.00

Heineken Bkt

$25.00

Landshark Bkt

$25.00

Leininkugal Summer Shandy Bkt

$25.00

Michelob Ultra Bkt

$20.00

Miller High Life Bkt

$20.00

Miller Lite

$20.00

Troegs Field Study IPA

$25.00

Troegs Perpetual

$25.00

Winding Path Slightbend Bkt

$25.00

Blue Moon Pint

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Miller Light Pint

$5.00

Stella Atrois

$7.00

Yards IPA Pint

$8.00

Yuengling Lager Pint

$5.00

Bourbon

1792

$9.00+

Angel's Envy

$14.00+

Basil Hayden's

$8.50+

Belle Meade

$14.00+

Blanton's

$24.00+Out of stock

Bloody Butcher

$11.50+

Buffalo Trace

$11.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Eagle Rare

$10.00+

Elijah Craig

$10.00+

Evan Williams

$7.00+

Evan Williams Apple

$7.00+

Ezra Brooks

$8.00+

Four Roses

$11.00+

High West Prairie

$13.00+

Horse Soldier

$14.00+

Jefferson

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Jim Beam Apple

$7.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$10.00+

Larceny

$8.00+

Longbranch

$9.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Michter's

$12.00+

Old Ezra

$16.00+

Puncher's Chance

$8.00+

Rare Breed

$10.00+

Russel's Reserve

$9.00+

Widow Jane

$13.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00+

Woodford

$9.00+

Woodford Double Oaked

$14.00+

Yellow Rose

$12.00+

Yellow Stone

$8.00+

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Ameretto Sour

$7.00

Apple Mule

$10.00

Appletini

$10.00

Baybreeze

$7.50

Bite the Bulleit

$11.00

Blood Orange Lemonade

$9.00

Blood Orange Sour

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$14.95

Bloody Mary

$12.95

Bourbon Egg Nog

$6.95

Bourbon Egg Nog Martini

$10.95

Bourbon Lemonade

$9.00

Branding Iron

$12.00

Carribean Punch

$10.00

Cherry Vanilla Soda

$8.50

Choco Cherry Float

$13.00

Choco Cherry Soda

$10.00

Coconut Palermo

$13.00

Cool as a Cucumber

$9.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Country Fashion

$10.00

Crown Remedy

$10.00

Death by Choco Martini

$14.00

Ecto Chill

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Georgia Peach

$10.00

Ghoul

$6.00+

Gibson

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Goose Mary Mist

$9.00

Grand Galinarita

$17.00

Green Tea Shot

$12.00

Hard Strawberry Lemonade

$12.00

Holiday Prosecco

$7.50

Home Remedy

$12.00

Hug Martini

$12.00

Irish Martini

$12.00

Irish Mule

$15.00

Jim Collins

$7.50

Jimmies Juice

$8.50

Kamakazi

$7.50

Libertini

$8.00

Loaded Bloody Maria

$16.95

Loaded Bloody Mary

$14.95

Long Island

$10.00

Madress

$7.50

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mango Surprise

$8.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mexican Kicker

$15.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Mimosa, Bottomless

$22.95

Mimosa, Refill

Mintini

$12.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Nostalgia 1720

$10.00

Nutty Dog

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Orange Eagle Old Fashion

$22.00

Palermo

$6.50

Patron Margarita

$12.00

Peach Blanc Sangria

$11.00

Peachtini

$10.00

Pineapple Manhatten

$12.00

Pineapple Popper

$12.00

Poison Apple

$10.00

Pot of Gold

$10.00

Puncher's Punch

$10.00

Raspberry Kiss

$10.00

Sapphire Orchid

$10.00

Scrappy Doo Shot

$4.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Seabreeze

$9.50

Seasonal Mule

$12.00

Seasonal Seltzer

$10.00

Seasonal Spritzer

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Shamrocktini

$9.50

Shark Attack

$9.50

Simon Mathews

$12.00

Strawberry Prosecco

$7.50

Toasted Almond

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

Vanilla Apple Breeze

$8.50

Washington Apple

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Witch's Brew

$9.00

Yum Rum

$9.00

Cognac

Baron Otard

$8.00+

Christian Brothers

$5.00+

Courvoisier Cognac

$9.00+

Dusse

$10.00+

Hennessey Cognac VS

$9.00+

Hennessey Pure White

$10.00+

Remy Martin Cognac

$8.00+

Coolers/Hard Seltzers

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Truly Flavor

$7.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chocolat Royal

$5.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Creme De Cacao

$5.00

Disorrona

$8.00

Frangelica

$7.50

Godiva

$8.00

Grand Marinier

$8.50

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$7.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Melon Schnapps

$5.00

Orange Curacao

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Pomeganate Schnapps

$5.00

Rumple Mintz

$6.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Soho Lychee

$5.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Non Alchoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.77

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Bottled Water, Large

$3.77Out of stock

Bottled Water, Small

$1.89

Brisk Diet Iced Tea

$2.95

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.77

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Fountain Refill

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.77

Hanks Vanilla Cream

$3.77

Lemonade

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$3.77

Milk

$2.50

Milk, Chocolate

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Mug Root Beer

$3.77

Orange Juice

$3.77

Pellagrino

$4.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Virgin Bloody

$4.95

Rum

Appleton Estates Signature Blend

$7.00+

Appleton Estates Special

$7.00+

Bacardi White

$7.00+

Calico Jack

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Cruzan

$5.00+

Malibu Coconut

$7.00+

Rye

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$9.00+

Bulleit Rye

$9.00+

Minor Case

$9.00+

Pendleton Rye

$9.00+

Wild Turkey Rye

$9.00+

Scotch

Aberfeldie

$9.00+

Auchentoshan

$8.00+Out of stock

Balvenie

$10.00+

Dewar's White Label

$8.00+

Glen Grant

$10.00+

Glenfddich 12 Year Single Malt

$10.00+

Glenfiddich 14 Year Single Malt

$12.00+

Glenlivet 12 Year Single Malt

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$44.00+

Macallan 12

$10.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00+

Tequila

1800 Coconut

$9.00+

1800 Reposado

$9.00+

1800 Silver

$8.00+

818 Blanco

$8.00+

818 Reposado

$9.00+

Casa Noble Anejo

$10.00+

Casa Noble Blanco

$9.00+

Casa Noble Reposado

$9.50+

Casamigos Anejo

$9.50+

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00+

Cincoro Blanco

$18.00+

Codigo

$9.50+

Corralejo Anejo

$9.00+

Corralejo Blanco

$7.00+

Corralejo Repasado

$8.00+

DeLeon Resposado Tequila

$9.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00+

El Mayor Reposado

$9.00+

Gran Centenario

$9.00+

Herradura Reposado

$10.00+

Herradura Silver

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00+

Jose Quervo Silver

$6.00+

Mi Campo Blanco

$7.00+

Mi Campo Reposado

$8.00+

Patron Anejo

$12.00+

Patron Extra Anejo

$15.00+

Patron Reposado

$11.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Patron XO Cafe

$8.00+

Roca Patron Anejo

$14.00+

Roca Patron Reposado

$13.00+

Roca Patron Silver

$12.00+

Teremana Anejo

$9.00+

Teremana Blanco

$7.00+

Teremana Reposado

$8.00+

Tortillo Gold

$5.00+

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$9.00+

Vodka

Belvedere

$10.00+

Figenza

$12.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Grey Goose Flavor

$9.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Oceans

$8.00+

Pinnacle

$7.00+

Pinnacle Flavor

$7.00+

Sobieski Citrus

$7.00+

Stolichnaya

$8.00+

Stolichnaya Flavor

$8.00+

Three Olives Flavor

$7.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Van Gogh Espresso

$8.00+

Whiskey

Bird Dog Apple

$6.50+

Canadian Club Blended

$6.50+

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00+

Crown Royal Blended

$8.00+

Dubliner

$17.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Gentleman Jack

$9.00+

Irish Flight

$25.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$7.00+

Jack Daniel's Old #7

$6.50+

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$11.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Journeyman Corset

$11.00+

Pendleton 1910

$6.50+

Powers Irish Whiskey

$9.00+

Proper 12

$9.00+

Quiet Man

$7.00+

Seagrams 7 American Blended

$6.50+

Seagrams VO

$6.50+

Sexton

$9.00+

Skrewball PB

$9.00+

Southern Comfort 100PF

$6.50+

Stranahan's

$9.00+

Teeling

$8.50+

Tin Cup

$7.00+

Tullemore Dew 12 Year (Purple)

$11.00+

Whiskeysmith's Flavors

$8.00+

Writers' Tears

$17.00+

Wine

Apothic Crush

$9.00+

Bonanza

$8.00+

Caymus Transit #2

$60.00

Cianti

$12.00+

Coppola Black Label Claret

$15.00+

Cusamano Merlot

$16.00+

House Cab

$7.00

House Pino Noir

$7.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$14.00+

Wycliff Champagne Bottle

$29.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$14.00+

Diora Rose

$12.00+

House Chardonnay

$8.00

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Noble Vines Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Stemmari Moscato

$12.00+

Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

Beringer White Zinfindel

$7.00+

Flights

Tequila Flights

$26.00+

Whiskey Flights

$24.50+

Food Menu

Brunch

Adult Brunch

$29.95

Kids Brunch

$17.95

BuzzarBand Buffet

$20.00

Burgers

1720 Burger

$14.95

Bourbon Onion Burger

$16.95

Breakfast Burger

$16.95

Chef's Burger

$17.95

Incognito Burger (Vegan)

$15.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.95

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$9.95

Cheesecake

$8.95

Chocolate Bourbon Cherry Float

$13.00

Flutes

$9.95

Ice Cream

$6.95

Ice Cream Cookie

$6.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Lemoncello Mascarpone

$8.95

Reese's PB Bourbon Sundae

$11.95

Sorbet

$8.95

Entrees

Catch of the Day

$21.95Out of stock

Chicken & Waffles

$17.95

Chicken Entree

$17.95+

Crab Cakes

$17.95

Duck Breast

$28.95

Filet Mignon

$29.95

Fish 'N Chips

$15.95

Porterhouse

$49.95Out of stock

Prime Rib

$29.95+

Rib Eye Steak

$38.95

Salmon

$17.95

Tenderloin Medallions

$24.95

Tomahawk

$99.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.95

Kids Pasta

$9.95

Pasta

Black Ink

$18.95

Pasta

$17.95

Ravioli, Cheese

$13.95

Ravioli, Lobster

$19.95Out of stock

Seafood Pasta

$21.95+

Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

$12.95

Chef's Special

$12.95

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.95

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.95

Kielbasa Cheese Steak

$12.95

Shrimp Burger

$15.95Out of stock

Spicey Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Surf & Surf Sandwich

$17.95

Vegan Chicken

$14.95

Soup & Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.95Out of stock

Chili

$8.95

French Onion

$8.95

House Salad

$9.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Soup D' Jour

$7.95

Summer Salad

$10.95

Wedge Salad

$8.95

Starters

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$11.95

Chicken Bites

$10.95

Coconut Shrimp

$14.95

French Fries

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Kielbasa Eggrolls

$11.95

Korean Coconut Chicken Skewers

$12.95

Loaded Nachos

$10.95

Mozzarella

$9.95

Mussels

$14.95

Pierogi Sampler

$9.95Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Wings, Nathan's Dry Rub

$14.95

Wings, Sauced

$14.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

136 E. Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914

Directions

Gallery
The Bar at 1720 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Planchette Bistro and Creperie - 95 east butler ave
orange starNo Reviews
95 east butler ave Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Forsythia - Olde City
orange star5.0 • 1,787
233 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse at People's Light
orange starNo Reviews
39 Conestoga Road Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
La Kang Thai French
orange star4.9 • 150
190 S Greenwood Ave Easton, PA 18045
View restaurantnext
Maxim's 22
orange starNo Reviews
322 Northampton St Forks Township, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Felly Bistro on Pass
orange star4.7 • 68
769 E Passyunk Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chalfont

Bagel Barn Cafe - 4275 County Line Road #3
orange star4.7 • 49
4275 County Line Road Suite 3 Chalfont, PA 18914
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chalfont
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lansdale
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Doylestown
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston