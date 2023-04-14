Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nostalgia Creamery 1610 Simpson Highway 149

review star

No reviews yet

1610 Simpson Highway 149

Mendenhall, MS 39114

SCOOPS

Banana Pudding

$3.50+

Better Brownie Batter

$3.50+

Birthday Cake

$3.50+

Blueberry Cheesecake

$3.50+

Brookie Dough Blast

$3.50+

Brown Butter Bourbon Truffle

$3.50+

Butter Pecan

$3.50+

Candy Bar Overload

$3.50+

Chocolate

$3.50+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$3.50+

Chocolate Extreme

$3.50+

Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brewed Caramocha

$3.50+

Cookie Doughlicious

$3.50+

Cookies & Cream

$3.50+

Cotton Candy

$3.50+

Green Mint Chip

$3.50+

Heavenly Hazelnut

$3.50+

Key Lime Pie

$3.50+

Lil' Blue Panda

$3.50+

Midnight Caramel River

$3.50+

Minty Mint Chip

$3.50+

Moose Tracks

$3.50+

Old Fashioned Vanilla

$3.50+

Peach

$3.50+

Peanut Butter Cookies and Cream

$3.50+

Pistachio

$3.50+

Praline Pecan

$3.50+

Red Velvet Revival

$3.50+

Roadrunner Raspberry

$3.50+

Rocky Road

$3.50+

Rum Raisin

$3.50+

Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.50+

Salty Caramel Truffle

$3.50+

Strawberry

$3.50+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.50+

Superman

$3.50+

Vanilla

$3.50+

Whitehouse Cherry

$3.50+

Chocolate Chunk

$5.75+

Super Berry Acai

$5.75+

Cookie Dough Chip

$5.75+

RF/NSA Vanilla

$3.50+

RF/NSA Chocolate

$3.50+

NSA Turtle Sundae

$3.50+

RF/NSA Butter Pecan

$3.50+

No Fat/Vanilla Yogurt

$3.50+

MIX & MATCH

Double Scoop

$6.50

SUNDAES

Single Sundae

$6.75

Double Sundae

$8.75

FLOATS + SHAKES

16 oz

$6.00

20 oz

$7.00

Specialty Shake

$11.50

MALT 16 oz

$7.00

MALT 20 oz

$8.00

TOPPINGS

Sprinkles

Hot Fudge

$0.75

Caramel

$0.75

Butterscotch

$0.75

Kisses

$0.75

Oreo Crumble

$0.75

Reeses Pieces

$0.75

M&M’s

$0.75

Brownie Crumble

$0.75

Strawberry

$0.75

Banana

$0.75

Pecans

$0.75

Peanuts

$0.75

Walnuts

$0.75

Gummy Candy

$0.75

Milkshake Whip Cream

Milkshake Cherry

Sundae Hot Fudge

Sundae Caramel

DIRTY SODAS

Dirty Dr Pepper

$3.75+

Life’s a Peach

$3.75+

The Heartbreaker

$3.75+

Cherry Bomb

$3.75+

Buttery Beer

$3.75+

Watermelon Sugar

$3.75+

The Dirty Di

$3.75+

AFFAGATO

Chocolate Coffee Bean Affogato

$9.25

Brownie Affogato

$9.25

BANANA SPLIT

Banana Split

$10.25

FLIGHTS

6 flavor flight

$14.25

CANDY

Packaged

$0.99

By OZ

$0.99

COOLER DRINKS

Cans

$2.00

Bottles

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

BAKERY CABINET

ALMONDS

$4.75

APPLE TURNOVERS

$2.25

COOKIES

$1.99+

CUPCAKES

$4.75

DANISHES

$3.75

DELUXE CINNAMON ROLLS

$3.75

DELUXE FUDGE BROWNIES

$2.25

MUFFINS

$2.25

PRETZELS

$4.75

TRUFFLES

$4.75

TURTLES

$4.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

