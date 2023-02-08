  • Home
  • /
  • Louisville
  • /
  • Nostalgic Restaurant & Cocktail House - 1306 Bardstown Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nostalgic Restaurant & Cocktail House 1306 Bardstown Road

review star

No reviews yet

1306 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MENU COCKTAILS

Teddy Graham Penicillin

$12.00

CTT Brandy Alexander

$12.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rice Crispy Treat Colada

$12.00

tequila, fresh pressed beets, honey, curacao, lemon

Frosted Circus Animal Cracker Shot

$5.00

Warhead Sour Black Cherry

$12.00

Yogurt Fizz

$12.00

Reverse Black Manhattan

$5.00

Welcome Cocktail Hummingbird

MENU CLASSICS

The Old Fashioned

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

The Martinez

$12.00

50 50 Gin Martini

$12.00

Sbagliato (draft)

$12.00

Miami Vice

$12.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Dirty Gibson

$12.00

COFFEE & SPECIAL TEAS

French Press

$7.00

espresso, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, maple, pollen, choice of milk (can remove pollen to make vegan)

Coffee add-ons

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Double Espresso Shot

$6.50

Quills Espresso roast

Americano

$4.00

Quills espresso roast

Latte

$4.50

quills espresso, choice of milk, choice of flavor, iced or hot

Cappucino

$4.50

choice of milk, choice of flavor, hot or iced

Cortado

$3.50

Quills espresso, choice of milk

Tea

$5.00

choice of tea

Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Dona Brooklyn chai, choice of milk

Dirty Chai

$7.00

Dona Chai, quills espresso, choice of milk, hot or iced

Matcha Latte

$6.00

organic matcha, choice of milk

NON ALC

Iced Tea

$3.00

Glass Soda Water

$1.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Pepsi Product

$3.00

Pepsi Prod. Refill

SHARES

Caviar

Creme Fraiche, Chive, Shallot, Blini

Caviar Potato Skins

$41.00

Chive, Shallot, Parm

Crispy Wings

$17.00

Togarashi, Blue Cheese, Celery Salad

Oysters

Champagne Mignonette, Horseradish, Cocktail Sauce

Perogies

$16.00Out of stock

Lattice, Onion Bacon Jam, Creme Friache

Poached Shrimp

$19.00

Old Bay, Cocktail Sauce, Tarragon

Tuna Tartare

$28.00

Sloppy Joe

$17.00

Hamburger Helper

$22.00

Bread Service

$7.00

SALAD

Bibb Salad

$16.00

Buttermilk dressing, Cucumber, Walnut, Shaved Onion, Garlic Chip, Lemon Breadcrumb

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Poached Chicken, Avocado Cream, Bacon, Cured Egg Yolk, Radish

Killed Lettuce

$16.00

Frise, Lardon, Blue Cheese, Pearl Onion

SOUP

Broccoli Cheddar

$13.00Out of stock

Puff Pastry

Tomato

$12.00

White Cheddar Crouton

SANDWICHES

Burger

$22.00

Parmesan Frico, Red Wine Onions, Bibb Lettuce, Garlic Aioli

Grilled Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Confit Tomatoes, Chili Crisp, Pear, White Cheddar, American, Fontina, Parmesan

Patty Melt

$18.00

Sauce Gribiche, Grilled Onion, American Cheese

ENTREES

Crispy Skin Salmon

$35.00

Cous Cous, Broccoli, Romesco

Half Chicken

$45.00

Fingerling Potato, Arugula, Radish, Shallot

Hot Pocket

$15.00

Pepperoni, Ndujua, Sopressata, Mozzarella

Vegetable Pot Pie

$15.00

Buttermilk Biscuit, Mirepoix, Thyme, Garlic

Penne

$18.00

braised broccolini, san marzano tomato

PROTEIN

Confit Duck

$64.00

Rye Berry Risotto, Broccoli, Cream of Mushroom

Filet

$64.00

ChimiChurri and Bearnaise

Ribeye

$80.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries, ChimiChurri and Bearnaise

Smothered Pork Chop

$37.00

Buttermilk, Salmon Roe, Tarragon

Steak Frites

$37.00Out of stock

Hanger Steak, Chimichurri or Bearnaise

SIDES

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Shallot, Pickled Carrot, Puffed Sorghum

Fondant Sweet Potato

$12.00

Onion Bacon Jam, Szechuan Glaze, Creme Fraice

Hashbrown Casserole

$12.00

Cheddar, Chive, Garlic

Mac + Cheese

$12.00

Orchettie, Scallion, Aleppo

Onion Rings

$14.00

Garlic Aioli, Old Bay Aioli

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$14.00

DESSERT

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Plantain Chip, White Chocolate

Dirt Cup

$8.00

Avocado Mousse, Hazelnut, Candied Orange Peel

Strawberry Short Cheesecake

$10.00

Sponge Cake, Strawberry Jello, Freeze Dried Strawberry

Lemon Meringue

$11.00

Shortbread, candied lemon, blueberry cream

Ice Creams

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

We're Nostalgic. We believe in blending the best of the past with the comforts of new. We seek to bring cheer through good meals and joyful times.

Location

1306 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands
orange star4.5 • 1,787
1321 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
The Joy Luck -Highlands
orange starNo Reviews
1285 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Ramen House
orange star4.7 • 389
1250 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
La Chasse
orange star4.6 • 1,211
1359 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
orange star4.5 • 2,330
1293 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Paris Banh Mi & Bakery - 1237 Bardstown Road
orange starNo Reviews
1237 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza -PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston