Nostra Tavola 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sister restaurant to Nuestra Mesa. Come and eat good food!
Location
8070 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98664
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bless Your Heart Burgers - Vancouver
No Reviews
7800 E Mill Plain Blvd. #3 Vancouver, WA 98664
View restaurant
Victorico's Mexican Food - Andresen - Vancouver
No Reviews
7001 Fourth Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98661
View restaurant
Daddy D's Southern Style BBQ - Vancouver
No Reviews
7204 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard Vancouver, WA 98662
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Vancouver
Costa Vida - Vancouver - Vancouver
4.1 • 1,731
11909 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurant