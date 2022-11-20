Not Just Bagels 5585 Hamilton Boulevard Ste D
5585 Hamilton Boulevard
Allentown, PA 18106
BAGELS
Bagels with Spreads
PLAIN Cream Cheese
Choice of bagel
FLAVORED Cream Cheese
Choice of bagel and flavor of CC
BUTTERED Bagel
Choice of bagel
Butter & Plain Cream Cheese
Choice of bagel
Peanut Butter
Choice of bagel
SLICED LOX with PLAIN CC
Fresh sliced lox, plain CC, tomatoes, onions, capers
SLICED LOX with FLAVORED CC
Fresh sliced lox, flavored CC, tomatoes, onions, capers
Breakfast - Egg & Omelette Platters
Bacon Omelette
Choice of bagel, bread or roll
Build Your Own Omelette
Choice of 1 meat, 1 cheese & 2 vegetables; choice of bagel, bread or roll
Cheese Omelette
Choice of cheese & bagel, bread or roll
Ham Omelette
Lean Omelette
Egg whites (3), turkey, spinach, swiss cheese; choice of bagel, bread or roll
Lox & Onions Omelette
Choice of bagel, bread or roll
Meat Lovers Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham & pork roll; Choice of bagel, bread or roll
Penny's Spicy Omelette
Fresh peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & pepper jack cheese; choice of bagel, bread or roll
Pork Roll Omelette
Sausage Omelette
Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette
Choice of bagel, bread or roll
Two Eggs Platter
Two eggs, any style, with home fries and choice of bagel, bread or roll
Two Eggs BACON Platter
Two eggs, any style, home fries and choice of bagel, bread or roll
Two Eggs HAM Platter
Two eggs, any style, home fries and choice of bagel, bread or roll
Two Eggs PORK ROLL Platter
Two eggs, any style, home fries and choice of bagel, bread or roll
Two Eggs SAUSAGE Platter
Two eggs, any style, home fries and choice of bagel, bread or roll
Two Eggs TURKEY BACON Platter
Two eggs, any style, with turkey bacon, home fries and choice of bagel, bread or roll
Western Omelette
Choice of bagel, bread or roll
Breakfast Sandwiches
Avocado Crush
Wheat toast shmeared with crushed fresh avocados and everything flavored seeds
Bacon & Cheese (NO EGG)
Bacon & Egg
Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Choice of cheese & bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Bacon Sandwich
BOBO (Bacon)
Two eggs, hash brown & choice of cheese; choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Egg & Cheese
Choice of cheese and bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Egg Sandwich
Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Ham & Cheese - Hot Breakfast Sandwich (NO EGG)
Ham & Egg
Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Ham - Hot Breakfast Sandwich
Ham Egg & Cheese
Choice of cheese & bagel, wrap, bread or roll
HOBO (Ham)
Two eggs, hash brown & choice of cheese; choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Lean Wrap
Egg whites (2), spinach, swiss cheese
Lean Wrap with Turkey
Egg whites (2), turkey, spinach, swiss cheese
Lox, Egg, Onions & Cheese Sandwich
Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Pastrami & Egg
Pastrami, Egg & Cheese
Pork Roll & Cheese (NO EGG)
Pork Roll & Egg
Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese
Choice of cheese & bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Pork Roll Sandwich
PROBO (Pork Roll)
Two eggs, hash brown & choice of cheese; choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Salami Egg & Cheese
Choice of cheese & bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Sausage & Cheese (NO EGG)
Sausage & Egg
Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Choice of cheese & bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Sausage Sandwich
SOBO (Sausage)
Two eggs, hash brown & choice of cheese; choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Steak, Egg, Cheese with Fried Onions
Choice of cheese and bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Turkey Bacon & Cheese (NO EGG)
Turkey Bacon & Egg
Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese
Choice of cheese and bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Turkey Bacon Sandwich
Turkey (sliced) & Egg
Turkey (sliced) Egg & Cheese
Two Eggs Sandwich
Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Western Sandwich
Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll
Breakfast Sides
Candy
Cold Sandwiches
BLT
On choice of bagel,wrap, bread or roll; mayo or mustard
Cheese Sandwich - Cold
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich
On choice of bagel,wrap, bread or roll; with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo or mustard & choice of cheese
Roast Beef Sandwich
On choice of bagel,wrap, bread or roll; with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo or mustard & choice of cheese
Salami Sandwich
Sloppy Joe
Turkey or roast beef, with coleslaw, provolone cheese & Russian dressing on rye bread
The Universal
Roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo & avocado
Tuna Salad Sandwich
On choice of bagel,wrap, bread or roll; with lettuce, tomato, onions
TURKEY & HAM Sandwich
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Turkey Sandwich
Whitefish Salad Sandwich
On choice of bagel,wrap, bread or roll; with lettuce, tomato, onions
From the Fryer
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Cheddar Cheese Balls
Cheese French Fries
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)
Corn Nuggets
Crispy Chicken Tenders (3)
Fried Ravioli (5)
Hash Brown
Macaroni & Cheese Triangles
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Pierogis (5)
Pizza Egg Rolls (2)
Shoe String French Fries
Sweet Potato Tater Tots
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Hot Sandwiches
Beef or Grilled Chicken Gyro
on pita with tzatziki, French fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Big John's Sandwich
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, French fries, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Cheesesteak Sandwich
with American cheese, peppers & onions
Grilled Cheese
Choice of bread or bagel and choice of cheese
Grilled Cheese with Meat
Choice of meat, bread or bagel and choice of cheese
Grilled Cheese with Tomato
Choice of bread or bagel and choice of cheese
London Broil Sandwich
with choice of cheese on choice of bread
Pastrami Sandwich - HOT
On choice of bagel,wrap, bread or roll; with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo or mustard & choice of cheese
Pizza Bagel
Bagel with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Reuben
Hot pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on Rye bread
Tuna Melt
Tuna, grilled tomatoes and choice of cheese on choice of bread
Turkey Melt
Turkey, grilled tomatoes and choice of cheese on choice of bread
Loukoumades
Loukoumades (small)
*CLASSIC – HONEY SYRUP & CINNAMON *TRADITIONAL – HONEY SYRUP, CINNAMON & WALNUTS *CINA-SUG – CINNAMON & SUGAR *COOKIES & CREAM – TOPPED WITH MILK CHOCOLATE, WHITE CHOCOLATE & OREO CRUMBLES *NUTELLA – FILLED WITH NUTELLA & TOPPED WITH MILK CHOCOLATE, STRAWBERRIES & BANANAS PEANUT *BUTTER PETER – FILLED WITH NUTELLA, TOPPED WITH PEANUT BUTTER SAUCE, BANANAS & PEANUTS *BIRTHDAY CAKE – FILLED WITH BAVARIAN CREAM, TOPPED WITH MILK CHOCOLATE DRIZZLE & RAINBOW SPRINKLES *LOUK-OREO-MADES - DEEP FRIED OREOS & POWDERED SUGAR
Loukomades (large)
*CLASSIC – HONEY SYRUP & CINNAMON *TRADITIONAL – HONEY SYRUP, CINNAMON & WALNUTS *CINA-SUG – CINNAMON & SUGAR *COOKIES & CREAM – TOPPED WITH MILK CHOCOLATE, WHITE CHOCOLATE & OREO CRUMBLES *NUTELLA – FILLED WITH NUTELLA & TOPPED WITH MILK CHOCOLATE, STRAWBERRIES & BANANAS PEANUT *BUTTER PETER – FILLED WITH NUTELLA, TOPPED WITH PEANUT BUTTER SAUCE, BANANAS & PEANUTS *BIRTHDAY CAKE – FILLED WITH BAVARIAN CREAM, TOPPED WITH MILK CHOCOLATE DRIZZLE & RAINBOW SPRINKLES *LOUK-OREO-MADES - DEEP FRIED OREOS & POWDERED SUGAR
YOUR WAY - Loukoumades (small)
YOUR WAY - Loukoumades (large)
Pastries
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Chef's Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, hardboiled egg, roast beef, ham, turkey, provolone
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives & feta cheese, oil & vinegar
Soup
Wraps
Bo's Wrap
Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard dressing
Cheesesteak Wrap
with American cheese, peppers & onions
Chicken Tender Parm Wrap
Co's Wrap
Lemon marinated chicken - grilled & chilled – with mayo, garlic powder, roasted red peppers & fresh arugula
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
with American cheese, peppers & onions
Mo’s Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken, with lettuce, tomatoes & bleu cheese dressing
Ranch OR Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, with choice of cheese, lettuce & tomatoes and honey mustard or ranch dressing
Yiayia's Corner
BOTTLED/CANNED DRINKS
Bai
Body Armor
BOTTLE of Soda
Boylan Black Cherry
CAN of Soda
Chocolate Milk
Core Power - 26g
Core Water
Dasani Water
Deer Park Water
Milk
Nesquik
Orangina - BOTTLE
Orangina - CAN
Smart Water
Snapple
Stewart's Cream Soda
Tropicana
Yoo-Hoo
Zimmerman's Iced Tea - Pint
Zimmerman's Iced Tea - GALLON
S. Pellegrino
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
