Not Just Bagels 5585 Hamilton Boulevard Ste D

BAGELS

1 Bagel

$1.50

Choice of flavor

2 Bagels

$3.00

3 Bagels

$4.50

4 Bagels

$6.00

5 Bagels

$7.50

HALF DOZEN - 6 BAGELS

$7.50

Choice of flavors

8 Bagels

$12.00

ONE DOZEN - 14 BAGELS

$15.00

Choice of flavors

Flagel

$1.95

Choice of flavor

Bialy

$3.00

GLUTEN FREE BAGEL

$3.00

Asiago Cheese Bagel

$3.00

Super Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50

Roll

$1.50

Bagels with Spreads

PLAIN Cream Cheese

$3.50

Choice of bagel

FLAVORED Cream Cheese

$4.50

Choice of bagel and flavor of CC

BUTTERED Bagel

$2.75

Choice of bagel

Butter & Plain Cream Cheese

$4.00

Choice of bagel

Peanut Butter

$3.25

Choice of bagel

SLICED LOX with PLAIN CC

$11.50

Fresh sliced lox, plain CC, tomatoes, onions, capers

SLICED LOX with FLAVORED CC

$12.50

Fresh sliced lox, flavored CC, tomatoes, onions, capers

Breakfast - Egg & Omelette Platters

Bacon Omelette

$8.95

Choice of bagel, bread or roll

Build Your Own Omelette

$11.95

Choice of 1 meat, 1 cheese & 2 vegetables; choice of bagel, bread or roll

Cheese Omelette

$7.95

Choice of cheese & bagel, bread or roll

Ham Omelette

$8.95

Lean Omelette

$13.95

Egg whites (3), turkey, spinach, swiss cheese; choice of bagel, bread or roll

Lox & Onions Omelette

$13.95

Choice of bagel, bread or roll

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.95

Bacon, sausage, ham & pork roll; Choice of bagel, bread or roll

Penny's Spicy Omelette

$11.95

Fresh peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & pepper jack cheese; choice of bagel, bread or roll

Pork Roll Omelette

$8.95

Sausage Omelette

$8.95

Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Choice of bagel, bread or roll

Two Eggs Platter

$5.95

Two eggs, any style, with home fries and choice of bagel, bread or roll

Two Eggs BACON Platter

$7.95

Two eggs, any style, home fries and choice of bagel, bread or roll

Two Eggs HAM Platter

$7.95

Two eggs, any style, home fries and choice of bagel, bread or roll

Two Eggs PORK ROLL Platter

$7.95

Two eggs, any style, home fries and choice of bagel, bread or roll

Two Eggs SAUSAGE Platter

$7.95

Two eggs, any style, home fries and choice of bagel, bread or roll

Two Eggs TURKEY BACON Platter

$9.25

Two eggs, any style, with turkey bacon, home fries and choice of bagel, bread or roll

Western Omelette

$9.95

Choice of bagel, bread or roll

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Crush

$5.95

Wheat toast shmeared with crushed fresh avocados and everything flavored seeds

Bacon & Cheese (NO EGG)

$5.75

Bacon & Egg

$5.75

Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Choice of cheese & bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Bacon Sandwich

$5.00

BOBO (Bacon)

$8.75

Two eggs, hash brown & choice of cheese; choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Choice of cheese and bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Egg Sandwich

$3.75

Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Ham & Cheese - Hot Breakfast Sandwich (NO EGG)

$5.75

Ham & Egg

$5.75

Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Ham - Hot Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Choice of cheese & bagel, wrap, bread or roll

HOBO (Ham)

$8.75

Two eggs, hash brown & choice of cheese; choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Lean Wrap

$7.50

Egg whites (2), spinach, swiss cheese

Lean Wrap with Turkey

$9.95

Egg whites (2), turkey, spinach, swiss cheese

Lox, Egg, Onions & Cheese Sandwich

$9.25

Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Pastrami & Egg

$7.25

Pastrami, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Pork Roll & Cheese (NO EGG)

$5.75

Pork Roll & Egg

$5.75

Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Choice of cheese & bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Pork Roll Sandwich

$5.00

PROBO (Pork Roll)

$8.25

Two eggs, hash brown & choice of cheese; choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Salami Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Choice of cheese & bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Sausage & Cheese (NO EGG)

$5.75

Sausage & Egg

$5.75

Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Choice of cheese & bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Sausage Sandwich

$5.00

SOBO (Sausage)

$8.75

Two eggs, hash brown & choice of cheese; choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Steak, Egg, Cheese with Fried Onions

$8.25

Choice of cheese and bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Turkey Bacon & Cheese (NO EGG)

$7.00

Turkey Bacon & Egg

$7.00

Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Choice of cheese and bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$6.25

Turkey (sliced) & Egg

$7.25

Turkey (sliced) Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Two Eggs Sandwich

$4.50

Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Western Sandwich

$6.75

Choice of bagel, wrap, bread or roll

Breakfast Sides

Add Hash Brown to Sandwich

$1.50

Avocado - Half

$2.50

One Egg on side

$0.75

Side Hash Brown

$1.50

Side of Breakfast Meat

$1.95

Side of Home Fries

$3.75

Side of Home Fries with Cheese

$4.95

Side of Turkey Bacon

$2.95

Candy

Airhead - 1 piece

$0.50

Butterfinger

$1.50

Chocofreta

$1.50

Famous Amos

$1.25

Ferrero Rocher - 1 piece

$0.50

Gum 5

$2.25

Kinder Bueno

$2.00

Kit Kat

$1.50

M&M Minis

$2.50

Mentos

$1.75

Peanut M&M's

$1.50

Reese's Cups

$1.50

Tic-Tac

$2.00

Trident Gum

$2.00

Chips

CHOCOLATE COVERED PRETZELS

$2.29

CHIPS

$2.29

Cold Sandwiches

BLT

$8.95

On choice of bagel,wrap, bread or roll; mayo or mustard

Cheese Sandwich - Cold

$3.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.95

On choice of bagel,wrap, bread or roll; with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo or mustard & choice of cheese

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.95

On choice of bagel,wrap, bread or roll; with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo or mustard & choice of cheese

Salami Sandwich

$8.95

Sloppy Joe

$9.95

Turkey or roast beef, with coleslaw, provolone cheese & Russian dressing on rye bread

The Universal

$10.25

Roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo & avocado

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

On choice of bagel,wrap, bread or roll; with lettuce, tomato, onions

TURKEY & HAM Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey Club

$9.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$9.95

On choice of bagel,wrap, bread or roll; with lettuce, tomato, onions

From the Fryer

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$5.95

Cheddar Cheese Balls

$8.50

Cheese French Fries

$5.75

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)

$6.95

Corn Nuggets

$5.95

Crispy Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.95

Fried Ravioli (5)

$6.95

Hash Brown

$1.50

Macaroni & Cheese Triangles

$6.95

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.95

Pierogis (5)

$5.95

Pizza Egg Rolls (2)

$5.95

Shoe String French Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$5.75

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.95

Hot Sandwiches

Beef or Grilled Chicken Gyro

$9.95

on pita with tzatziki, French fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Big John's Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, French fries, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.95

with American cheese, peppers & onions

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Choice of bread or bagel and choice of cheese

Grilled Cheese with Meat

$5.95

Choice of meat, bread or bagel and choice of cheese

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$4.95

Choice of bread or bagel and choice of cheese

London Broil Sandwich

$13.95

with choice of cheese on choice of bread

Pastrami Sandwich - HOT

$9.95

On choice of bagel,wrap, bread or roll; with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo or mustard & choice of cheese

Pizza Bagel

$4.95

Bagel with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Reuben

$9.95

Hot pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on Rye bread

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Tuna, grilled tomatoes and choice of cheese on choice of bread

Turkey Melt

$9.95

Turkey, grilled tomatoes and choice of cheese on choice of bread

Loukoumades

Loukoumades (small)

*CLASSIC – HONEY SYRUP & CINNAMON *TRADITIONAL – HONEY SYRUP, CINNAMON & WALNUTS *CINA-SUG – CINNAMON & SUGAR *COOKIES & CREAM – TOPPED WITH MILK CHOCOLATE, WHITE CHOCOLATE & OREO CRUMBLES *NUTELLA – FILLED WITH NUTELLA & TOPPED WITH MILK CHOCOLATE, STRAWBERRIES & BANANAS PEANUT *BUTTER PETER – FILLED WITH NUTELLA, TOPPED WITH PEANUT BUTTER SAUCE, BANANAS & PEANUTS *BIRTHDAY CAKE – FILLED WITH BAVARIAN CREAM, TOPPED WITH MILK CHOCOLATE DRIZZLE & RAINBOW SPRINKLES *LOUK-OREO-MADES - DEEP FRIED OREOS & POWDERED SUGAR

Loukomades (large)

*CLASSIC – HONEY SYRUP & CINNAMON *TRADITIONAL – HONEY SYRUP, CINNAMON & WALNUTS *CINA-SUG – CINNAMON & SUGAR *COOKIES & CREAM – TOPPED WITH MILK CHOCOLATE, WHITE CHOCOLATE & OREO CRUMBLES *NUTELLA – FILLED WITH NUTELLA & TOPPED WITH MILK CHOCOLATE, STRAWBERRIES & BANANAS PEANUT *BUTTER PETER – FILLED WITH NUTELLA, TOPPED WITH PEANUT BUTTER SAUCE, BANANAS & PEANUTS *BIRTHDAY CAKE – FILLED WITH BAVARIAN CREAM, TOPPED WITH MILK CHOCOLATE DRIZZLE & RAINBOW SPRINKLES *LOUK-OREO-MADES - DEEP FRIED OREOS & POWDERED SUGAR

YOUR WAY - Loukoumades (small)

$7.00

YOUR WAY - Loukoumades (large)

$11.00

Pastries

Black & White Cookie

$2.50

Brownie

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Croissant

$3.00

Crumb Cake

$2.75

Danish

$2.50

Muffin

$3.25

Peanut Butter Brownie

$3.00

Pound Cake

$2.25

Pumpkin Cookie

$2.50

Red Velvet Cookie

$2.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$2.25

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Turnover

$2.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chef's Salad

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, hardboiled egg, roast beef, ham, turkey, provolone

Garden Salad

$7.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers

Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives & feta cheese, oil & vinegar

Soup

Soup

$4.50

Wraps

Bo's Wrap

$10.95

Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard dressing

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.95

with American cheese, peppers & onions

Chicken Tender Parm Wrap

$10.95

Co's Wrap

$10.95

Lemon marinated chicken - grilled & chilled – with mayo, garlic powder, roasted red peppers & fresh arugula

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.95

with American cheese, peppers & onions

Mo’s Wrap

$10.95

Crispy buffalo chicken, with lettuce, tomatoes & bleu cheese dressing

Ranch OR Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, with choice of cheese, lettuce & tomatoes and honey mustard or ranch dressing

Yiayia's Corner

Tyropita

$4.75

Greek Cheese Pie in Phyllo Dough

Spanakopita

$4.75

Greek Spinach & Feta Cheese Pie in Phyllo Dough

BOTTLED/CANNED DRINKS

Bai

$3.50

Body Armor

$3.25

BOTTLE of Soda

$2.50

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.75

CAN of Soda

$1.35

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Core Power - 26g

$3.50

Core Water

$2.95

Dasani Water

$2.25

Deer Park Water

$1.50

Milk

$2.00

Nesquik

$3.00

Orangina - BOTTLE

$3.50

Orangina - CAN

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Stewart's Cream Soda

$2.25

Tropicana

$2.65

Yoo-Hoo

$2.50

Zimmerman's Iced Tea - Pint

$1.75

Zimmerman's Iced Tea - GALLON

$3.95

S. Pellegrino

$3.00

COLD DRINKS

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.95

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Cold Brew

$3.50

HOT DRINKS

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Java Coffee Box

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5585 Hamilton Boulevard, Allentown, PA 18106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

