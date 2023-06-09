Main picView gallery

Not Just Sandiwches - Hopkinton 2798 New York 11B

review star

No reviews yet

2798 New York 11B

Nicholville, NY 12965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Cold Subs

Whole Turkey

Whole Turkey

$10.99
Half Turkey

Half Turkey

$6.49
Whole Ham

Whole Ham

$10.49
Half Ham

Half Ham

$6.49

Whole Roast Beef

$11.99

Half Roast Beef

$6.99

Whole Salami

$10.99

Half Salami

$6.49

Whole Italian

$11.99

Half Italain

$6.99

Whole Bologna

$9.99

Half Bologna

$6.49

Cold Wraps

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Ham Wrap

$6.49

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.99

Salami Wrap

$9.99

Italian Wrap

$10.99

Pepperoni Wrap

$9.99

Bologna Wrap

$8.99

Hot Subs

Whole Steak

Whole Steak

$12.99
Half Steak

Half Steak

$7.99
Whole Pizza

Whole Pizza

$10.59
Half PIzza

Half PIzza

$5.99
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$12.99
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$7.99

Whole BLT

$11.99

Half BLT

$6.49

Hot Wrap

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$11.99
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

From The Fryer

Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.99
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99
Pizza Logs

Pizza Logs

$7.99

Buffalo Logs

$7.99
Fries

Fries

$3.99
Poutine

Poutine

$7.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.99
Cheese Curd

Cheese Curd

$10.99
Jalapeno Popppers

Jalapeno Popppers

$6.99
Pickle chips

Pickle chips

$5.99

Fish Sandwich With Fries

$12.99
Calzone

Calzone

$10.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Curly Fries

$4.99

Steak Poutine

$13.99

Cordon Blue Bites

$6.99

shrimp

$5.99

Mushrooms

$5.99

Mac&Cheese Bites

$5.99

Cauliflower Bites

$6.99

Broccoli Bites

$6.99

Pizza

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.99

Small Pizza

$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.99

BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Meat Lovers

$21.99

Supreme

$21.99

From The Grill

Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Gluten Free Cheeseburger

$8.29
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.99

Grilled Ham&Cheese

$5.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.59

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.99

Soda

Soda

Coke 2lt

$3.04

Diet Coke 2lt

$3.04

Coke 20oz

$2.54

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.54

Pepsi 2lt

$3.04

Diet Pepsi 2lt

$3.04

Mountain Dew 2lt

$3.04

Pepsi 20oz

$2.44

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.44

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.44

Diet Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.44
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2798 New York 11B, Nicholville, NY 12965

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Town Line Market
orange starNo Reviews
743 State Hwy 11C Brasher Falls, NY 13613
View restaurantnext
Deer Valley Trails - 4677 Blue Mountain Rd #3524
orange starNo Reviews
4677 Blue Mountain Rd #3524 St. Regis Falls, NY 12980
View restaurantnext
Not Just Sandwich - Potsdam - 154 Elm Street
orange starNo Reviews
154 Elm Street Potsdam, NY 13676
View restaurantnext
Saint Larry's Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 112
6 Elm St Potsdam, NY 13676
View restaurantnext
Park Bros | Potsdam
orange starNo Reviews
9 Market St Potsdam, NY 13676
View restaurantnext
The Atomic Place
orange starNo Reviews
935 State Route 37 Hogansburg, NY 13655
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Nicholville
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston