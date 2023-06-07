  • Home
  • Potsdam
  • Not Just Sandwich - Potsdam - 154 Elm Street
Not Just Sandwich - Potsdam 154 Elm Street

No reviews yet

154 Elm Street

Potsdam, NY 13676

Popular Items

Whole Turkey

Whole Turkey

$10.99
Half Turkey

Half Turkey

$6.49
Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Food

Cold Subs

Whole Turkey

Whole Turkey

$10.99
Half Turkey

Half Turkey

$6.49
Whole Ham

Whole Ham

$10.49
Half Ham

Half Ham

$6.49

Whole Roast Beef

$11.99

Half Roast Beef

$6.99

Whole Tuna

$11.99

Half Tuna

$6.99

Whole Salami

$10.99

Half Salami

$6.49

Whole Italian

$11.99

Half Italain

$6.99

Whole Pepperoni

$10.99

Half Pepperoni

$6.49

Cold Wraps

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Ham Wrap

$9.49

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.99

Tuna Wrap

$10.99

Salami Wrap

$9.99

Italian Wrap

$10.99

Pepperoni Wrap

$9.99

Hot Subs

Whole Steak

Whole Steak

$12.99
Half Steak

Half Steak

$7.99
Whole Pizza

Whole Pizza

$10.59
Half PIzza

Half PIzza

$5.99
Whole Meatball

Whole Meatball

$9.99
Half Meatball

Half Meatball

$5.99
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$12.99
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$7.99

Whole BLT

$11.99

Half BLT

$6.49

Hot Wrap

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$11.99
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

From The Fryer

Boneless Wings

$10.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.99
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99
Pizza Logs

Pizza Logs

$7.99
Fries

Fries

$3.99
Poutine

Poutine

$7.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.99
Pickle chips

Pickle chips

$5.99
Calzone

Calzone

$10.99

Pizza

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.99

Small Pizza

$10.99
Personal Pan Pizza

Personal Pan Pizza

$6.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.99

BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Meat Lovers

$21.99

Supreme

$21.99

From The Grill

Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.99
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.99

Grilled Ham&Cheese

$5.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.59

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.99

Soda

Pepsi 20oz fountain

$1.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz fountain

$1.99

Mountain Dew 20oz fountain

$1.99

Fruit Punch 20oz fountain

$1.99

Pink Lemonade 20oz fountain

$1.99

Sierra Mist 20oz fountain

$1.99

Orange 20oz fountain

$1.99

Raspberry Brisk 20oz fountain

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

154 Elm Street, Potsdam, NY 13676

Directions

