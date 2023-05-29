Main picView gallery

Not Just Sandwiches 9892 State Hwy 37

No reviews yet

9892 State Hwy 37

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

Food

Cold Subs

Whole Turkey

$10.99

Half Turkey

$6.49

Whole Ham

$10.49

Half Ham

$6.49

Whole Roast Beef

$11.99

Half Roast Beef

$6.99

Whole Salami

$10.99

Half Salami

$6.49

Whole Italian

$12.99

Half Italain

$7.99

Whole Pepperoni

$10.99

Half Pepperoni

$6.49

Whole Bologna

$9.99

Half Bologna

$6.49

Cold Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Ham Wrap

$9.49

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.99

Salami Wrap

$9.99

Italian Wrap

$11.99

Pepperoni Wrap

$9.99

Bologna Wrap

$8.99

Hot Subs

Whole Steak

$12.99

Half Steak

$7.99

Whole Pizza

$10.59

Half PIzza

$5.99

Whole Meatball

$9.99

Half Meatball

$5.99

Whole Chicken

$12.99

Half Chicken

$7.99

Whole BLT

$11.99

Half BLT

$6.49

Hot Wrap

Steak Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

From The Fryer

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Fish & Fries

$8.99

Fish Burger

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

Jalapeno Popppers

$6.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Pizza Logs

$7.99

Poutine

$7.99

Steak Poutine

$13.99

Wings

Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.99

Small Pizza

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.99

BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Meat Lovers

$21.99

Supreme

$21.99

From The Grill

Hot Dog

$2.79

Hamburger

$3.69

Cheeseburger

$4.29

Grilled Cheese

$3.39

Grilled Ham&Cheese

$4.39

Grilled Turkey & Cheese

$4.39

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

2 Hoffman Hotdog & Fries Deal

$7.59

Hamburger & Fries Deal

$7.59

Gluten Free Cheeseburger

$8.29

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Soda

Pepsi 2L

$3.04

Coke 2L

$3.04

Root Beer 2L

$3.04

Sprite 2L

$3.04

Mountain Dew 2L

$3.04

Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.04

Diet Coke 2L

$3.04

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.44

Pepsi 20oz

$2.44

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$2.44

Diet Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.44

Orange 20oz

$2.44

Coke 20oz

$2.54

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.54

Root Beer 20oz

$2.54

Sprite

$2.54
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

9892 State Hwy 37, Ogdensburg, NY 13669

