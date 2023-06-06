  • Home
Not Just Sandwiches - Canton 5994 U.S. Route 11

No reviews yet

5994 U.S. Route 11

Canton, NY 13617

Popular Items

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$4.99
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99
Half Turkey

Half Turkey

$6.49

Food

Cold Subs

Whole Turkey

Whole Turkey

$10.99
Half Turkey

Half Turkey

$6.49
Whole Ham

Whole Ham

$10.49
Half Ham

Half Ham

$6.49

Whole Roast Beef

$11.99

Half Roast Beef

$6.99

Whole Tuna

$11.99

Half Tuna

$6.99

Whole Salami

$10.99

Half Salami

$6.49

Whole Egg

$12.99

Half Egg

$6.49

Whole Italian

$11.99

Half Italain

$6.99

Whole Pepperoni

$10.99

Half Pepperoni

$6.49

Whole Chicken Salad

$12.99

Half Chicken Salad

$6.99

Whole Bologna

$9.99Out of stock

Half Bologna

$6.49Out of stock

Cold Wraps

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Ham Wrap

$9.49

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.99

Tuna Wrap

$10.99

Salami Wrap

$9.99

Egg Wrap

$11.99

Italian Wrap

$10.99

Pepperoni Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Bologna Wrap

$8.99Out of stock

Hot Subs

Whole Steak

Whole Steak

$12.99Out of stock
Half Steak

Half Steak

$7.99Out of stock
Whole Pizza

Whole Pizza

$10.59
Half PIzza

Half PIzza

$5.99
Whole Meatball

Whole Meatball

$9.99
Half Meatball

Half Meatball

$5.99
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$12.99
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$7.99

Whole BLT

$11.99

Half BLT

$6.49

Hot Wrap

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$11.99Out of stock
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

From The Fryer

Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.99
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99
Pizza Logs

Pizza Logs

$7.99

Fries

$3.99
Poutine

Poutine

$7.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.99
Cheese Curd

Cheese Curd

$10.99
Jalapeno Popppers

Jalapeno Popppers

$6.99
Pickle chips

Pickle chips

$5.99
Fish Sandwich With Fries

Fish Sandwich With Fries

$12.99
Calzone

Calzone

$10.99
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$4.99

Steak Poutine

$13.99

Pizza

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.99

Small Pizza

$10.99
Personal Pan Pizza

Personal Pan Pizza

$6.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.99

BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Meat Lovers

$21.99
Supreme

Supreme

$21.99

From The Grill

Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Gluten Free Cheeseburger

$8.29
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.99

Grilled Ham&Cheese

$5.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.59
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99Out of stock
Reuben

Reuben

$7.99

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.99

Tuna Sandwich

$6.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Soda

Coke 2L

$3.04

Diet Coke 2L

$3.04

Pepsi Fountain 20oz

$1.99

Mnt Dew Fountain 20oz

$1.99

Diet Pepsi Fountain 20oz

$1.99

Root Beer Fountain 20oz

$1.99
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

5994 U.S. Route 11, Canton, NY 13617

Main pic

