Not Just Sandwiches - Morristown 3681 State Hwy 37
3681 State Hwy 37
Morristown, NY 13664
Cold Subs
- Whole Turkey$10.99
- Half Turkey$6.49
- Whole Ham$10.49
- Half Ham$6.49
- Whole Roast Beef$11.99
- Half Roast Beef$6.99
- Whole Tuna$11.99
- Half Tuna$6.99
- Whole Salami$10.99
- Half Salami$6.49
- Whole Egg$12.99
- Half Egg$6.49
- Whole Italian$12.99
- Half Italain$7.99
- Whole Pepperoni$10.99
- Half Pepperoni$6.49
- Whole Chicken Salad$12.99
- Half Chicken Salad$6.99
- Whole Bologna$9.99
- Half Bologna$6.49
From The Fryer
- Wings
- Boneless Wings$10.99
- Chicken Tenders (3)$8.99
- Chicken Sandwich$5.99
- Pizza Logs (4)$7.99
- Fries$3.99
- Poutine$7.99
- Onion Rings$5.99
- Cheese Sticks (4)$7.99
- Cheese Curd (1/2 lbs)$10.99
- Jalapeno Popppers$6.99
- Pickle chips$5.99
- Fish Sandwich With Fries$13.99
- Calzone$10.99
- Curly Fries$4.99
- Steak Poutine$13.99
- 12 wings$15.99