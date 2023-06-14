Main picView gallery

Not Just Sanwiches - Waddington 150 Lincoln Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

150 Lincoln Avenue

Waddington, NY 13694

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Fries

$3.99

Food

Cold Subs

Whole Turkey

$10.99

Half Turkey

$6.99

Whole Ham

$11.59

Half Ham

$6.79

Whole Roast Beef

$14.09

Half Roast Beef

$7.59

Whole Tuna

$11.99

Half Tuna

$6.79

Whole Salami

$11.99

Half Salami

$6.99

Whole Egg

$12.99

Half Egg

$6.49

Whole Italian

$15.09

Half Italain

$8.59

Whole Pepperoni

$15.09

Half Pepperoni

$8.59

Whole Chicken Salad

$12.99

Half Chicken Salad

$6.99

Whole Bologna

$11.19

Half Bologna

$5.79

Cold Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$12.19

Ham Wrap

$10.59

Roast Beef Wrap

$13.09

Tuna Wrap

$10.99

Salami Wrap

$10.99

Egg Wrap

$11.99

Italian Wrap

$14.09

Pepperoni Wrap

$14.09

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.99

Bologna Wrap

$10.19

Hot Subs

Whole Steak

$15.99

Half Steak

$8.49

Whole Pizza

$10.59Out of stock

Half PIzza

$5.99Out of stock

Whole Meatball

$12.99Out of stock

Half Meatball

$6.99Out of stock

Whole Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Half Chicken

$6.99Out of stock

Whole BLT

$11.99

Half BLT

$6.49

Hot Wrap

Steak Wrap

$14.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

From The Fryer

Wings

$1.50

Boneless Wings

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Pizza Logs

$7.99

Buffalo Logs

$7.99

Fries

$3.99

Poutine

$7.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Cheese Curd

$10.99

Jalapeno Popppers

$6.99Out of stock

Pickle chips

$5.99Out of stock

Fish Sandwich With Fries

$13.99

Calzone

$10.99Out of stock

Tater Tots

$3.99

Curly Fries

$4.99

Steak Poutine

$13.99Out of stock

Cordon Blue Bites

$6.99

shrimp

$5.99Out of stock

Mushrooms

$5.99Out of stock

Mac&Cheese Bites

$5.99Out of stock

Cauliflower Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Broccoli Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.99

BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Meat Lovers

$21.99

Supreme

$21.99

From The Grill

Hamburger

$3.99

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Gluten Free Cheeseburger

$8.29Out of stock

Hot Dog

$2.99

Grilled Ham&Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.59

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99Out of stock

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99Out of stock

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Soda

Soda

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

150 Lincoln Avenue, Waddington, NY 13694

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Not Just Sandwiches- Lisbon - 9890 State Hwy 37
orange starNo Reviews
9890 State Hwy 37 Lisbon, NY 13669
View restaurantnext
Gristmill Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
38 Water Street Massena, NY 13662
View restaurantnext
Saint Larry's Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 112
6 Elm St Potsdam, NY 13676
View restaurantnext
Park Bros | Potsdam
orange starNo Reviews
9 Market St Potsdam, NY 13676
View restaurantnext
Not Just Sandwich - Potsdam - 154 Elm Street
orange starNo Reviews
154 Elm Street Potsdam, NY 13676
View restaurantnext
Cams Pizzeria - 302 Ford St
orange starNo Reviews
302 Ford St Ogdensburg, NY 13669
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Waddington
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston