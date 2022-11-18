Not today, Maybe Tomorrow Tavern 749 Metropolitan Ave

Egg Battered Philly Cheese Steak ***Veggie options available***

$15.00

***Vegetarian options available**** ***Please select "Make it Veggie"** Marinated Sirloin Steak, Hot Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato, and Mayo. Served with a Cayenne Pepper and Egg Battered Hero Roll. With Seasoned Fries