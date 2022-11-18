Restaurant header imageView gallery

Not today, Maybe Tomorrow Tavern 749 Metropolitan Ave

29 Reviews

$$

749 Metropolitan Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Food Menu

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.00
Double Tavern Burger ***Veggie options available***

Double Tavern Burger ***Veggie options available***

$14.00

***Vegetarian options available**** ***Please select "Make it Veggie"** 2 4oz 80/20 Ground Chuck, Tomato, Onions, American Cheese, and Mayo. On a Brioche Bun. With Seasoned Fries

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Double Fried Buttermilk Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Mayo, and Drizzled Spicy Honey. On a Hero Roll. With Seasoned Fries

Red Hot Honey Garlic Pork Sandwich ***Veggie options available***

$14.00

***Vegetarian options available**** ***Please select "Make it Veggie"** 6 Hour Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Crunchy Slaw, Red Hot Honey Garlic Sauce, and Sweet Pickles. Served on a Hero Roll. With Seasoned Fries

Egg Battered Philly Cheese Steak ***Veggie options available***

Egg Battered Philly Cheese Steak ***Veggie options available***

$15.00

***Vegetarian options available**** ***Please select "Make it Veggie"** Marinated Sirloin Steak, Hot Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato, and Mayo. Served with a Cayenne Pepper and Egg Battered Hero Roll. With Seasoned Fries

Tavern Dog

Tavern Dog

$14.00

Spicy Sausages, Hot Peppers, Sauteed Onions and Tomatoes. Shredded Cheese, Sweet Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard. On a Hero Roll. With Seasoned Fries

Mother Freak'n Grilled Cheese

Mother Freak'n Grilled Cheese

$13.00

American Cheese, Pepperjack, and Muenster. On Texas Toast. With Seasoned Fries

Kitchen Sink Fries ***Veggie options available***

$13.00

***Vegetarian options available**** ***Please select "Make it Veggie"** 6 Hour Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Jalapeno, Shredded Cheese, Fried Egg, and Animal Sauce. With Seasoned Fries

Iceberg Wedge Salad

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$12.00

Gorgonzola, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Pickled Onions, and Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Crispy Fried Brussels sprout

Crispy Fried Brussels sprout

$9.00

Brussels, Honey Sriracha, and Red Chili

Batter Dipped Deep Fired Cauliflower

$10.00

Battered Cauliflower, Parmesan Cheese, and Animal Sauce

Dog Treats

Canned dog treats

$7.00

Dog Beer

$6.00

Happy hour

Happy hour cocktail

$10.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin fizz

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old fashioned

$12.00

Whiskey sour

$12.00

What could go wrong?

$12.00

Mama Ruth's

$12.00

West Loop

$12.00

Pedal Over

$12.00

Casco Viejo

$12.00

Just One More

$12.00

Well drinks

Vodka

$5.00

Whiskey

$5.00

Rum

$5.00

Gin

$5.00

Tequila

$5.00

Beer

18th Ward Brewing Beer Cans

$7.00

Angry orchard cider

$7.00

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA Non-Alcoholic Beer

$8.00

Becks

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

DDH Citmo Double dry-hopped IPA

$8.00

Draft -Line 1

$8.00

Draft - Line 2

$8.00

Draft - Line 3

$8.00

Draft - Line 4

$8.00

Draft - Line 5

$8.00Out of stock

Draft - Line 6

$8.00Out of stock

Draft - Line 7

$8.00

Draft - Line 8

$8.00

Estrella

$7.00

Fancy Papers Can

$8.00

Five Boroughs Brewing Co Pilsner 12 oz Can

$8.00Out of stock

Five Boroughs Brewing Co Sunset Shandy Lemonade

$8.00

Five Boroughs Brewing Co Tiny Juicy IPA 12 oz Can

$8.00

Five Boroughs Brewing Sticky 12 oz Can

$8.00

Five Boroughs Brewing Summer Ale 12 oz Can

$8.00

Florida Man IPA Can

$8.00

Genesse Ale

$5.00

Genesse Cream Ale

$5.00

Guava Rodeo

$8.00

House Beer

$4.00

Jack's Abby Ray Catcher Lemongrass Lager

$8.00

Jack's Abby Shipping out of Boston Amber Lager

$8.00

Jack's Original Cider

$9.00

Jai Alai IPA Can

$8.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$9.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Minkey Boodle Raspberry Sour Ale

$8.00

Narragansett

$5.00

Narragansett Del's Shandy

$8.00

Panga Drops

$6.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Tecate

$5.00

The Sauer Peach Ale

$8.00

Three Floyd's Gumballhead

$8.00

Five Boroughs Hoppy lager

$8.00

Shots

ask me about my only fans

$6.00

Charles Bukowski

$7.00

First Date Quiz

$8.00

Fuck these kids

$5.00

House Music

$10.00

I know David shot

$4.00

Last Date Quiz

$8.00

Not today maybe tomorrow

$8.00

Pickle Back

$2.00

Son of a Bitch

$6.00

Spin the wheel shot

$5.00

Sylvia Plath

$7.00

This is just wasting space or is it

$7.00

Walt Whitman

$7.00

Saturday Morning Cartoons Shot

$6.00

.5 oz Blue Curacao .5 oz Vodka .5 oz Lime Juice Sugar Rim

The Hot One Shot

$6.00

1 oz Tequila .5 oz Peach Schnapps Dash of Tabasco Sauce Tajin Rim

Phish Out of Water Shot

$6.00

.5 oz Blue Curacao .75 oz Hqnotiq .5 oz Coconut Rum Layer

Fruity Pebbles Shot

$6.00

.5 oz Blue Curacao .5 oz Vodka .5 oz Milk Top with whip cream and fruity pebbles

Why Did you spin the wheel Shot

$6.00

.5 oz Raspberry Vodka .5 oz Peach Schnapps .25 oz Sweet & Sour Mix .25 Soda water

Jack's Smirking Revenge Shot

$6.00

.75 oz Jabermeister .75 oz Hqnotiq Layer

Other

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Branson Cognac Phantom VS

$10.00

Carolans Irish Cream

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Fernet-Branca

$7.00

Glenlivet 14yr Cognac

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Killepitsch Herbal Liquor

$5.00

Martell Blue Swift VSOP

$9.00

Mr. Black

$7.00

Saint Luna Moonshine

$11.00

VSOP De Marsy

$7.00

Brunch

Mimosa

$8.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Hot White Russian

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Drink Specials

Emo Black Magic

$8.00

Hard Seltzer

Montauk Hard Seltzer

$8.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Founders Mas Agave Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Draft Fountain watermelon hard seltzer

$8.00

Juneshine Grapefruit Paloma

$8.00Out of stock

Cigar city seltzer

$8.00

Party Water

$8.00

Juneshine Midnight Painkiller

$8.00

Ralph's Orange N' Creme Hard Seltzer32

$8.00

Jiant Taco Tuesday Kombucha

$8.00

Wine

House White Wine

$6.00

House Red Wine

$6.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$5.00

Reb Bull Sugarfree

$5.00

Liquid death

$3.00

Liquor soda

Talkhouse blood orange tequila soda

$8.00

Talkhouse cranberry vodka soda

$8.00

Talk house grapefruit tequila soda

$8.00

WhistlePig Ginger Lime

$8.00

Tipsy Tea Great South Bay

$6.00

Arizona Ice Tea

Arizona Sweet Tea

$0.99

Arizona Lemon Ice Tea

$0.99

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Grape Soda

$3.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Gin

Beefeater Gin

$5.00

Bellows Gin

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$6.00

Deaths Door Gin

$6.00

Greenhook Gin

$9.00

Misguided Spirits Gin

$5.00

Monkey 47 Gin

$10.00

Seagrams Extra Dry Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray Gin

$7.00

Malfy Gin

$7.00

Aviation

$6.00

Dorthy Parker

$7.00

Tequila

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$11.00

Casamigos Tequila Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Tequila Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Tequile Reposado

$10.00

Cazadores Blanco Tequila

$6.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$7.00

Espolon Anejo Bourbon Barrel Tequila

$9.00

Espolon Blanco Tequila

$7.00

Espolon Reposada Tequila

$7.00

Misguided tequila blanco

$5.00

Montezuma Tequila

$5.00

Dos Alas Tequila

$6.00

Guel Espadin Mezcal

$7.00

Vodka

Absolut Vodka

$6.00

Burnett's Vodka

$5.00

Ketel One Vodka

$6.00

Misguided Spirits Vodka

$5.00

Pearl Vodka

$5.00

Svedka Vodka

$5.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$7.00

Zemkoff Vodka

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi Rum Superior White

$5.00

Goslings Rum Black Seal

$5.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$5.00

Malibu Pineapple Rum

$5.00

Rico Bay Rum White

$5.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Plantation Spiced Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$5.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$8.00

Canadian Club 1858

$5.00

Chivas Regal Scotch 12-year

$9.00

Christian Bros Brandy Amber

$5.00

Fighting Cock Bourbon 6 year

$5.00

Fireball

$8.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Kentucky Tavern

$5.00

Knob Creek Bourban

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$8.00

Misguided Spirits Whiskey

$5.00

Old Smugglers Scotch

$5.00

Paddy Irish Whiskey

$5.00

Redemption Bourbon

$6.00

Redemption High Rye

$6.00

Suntory Toki Whiskey

$7.00

Whistle Pig Rye Whiskey 6 year

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood tavern focusing on quality locally sourced Americana dining and pre-prohibition hand crafted cocktails. A zero waste kitchen catering to vegans, vegetarians, and carnivores.

Website

Location

749 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

Gallery
Not today, Maybe Tomorrow Tavern image
Not today, Maybe Tomorrow Tavern image
Not today, Maybe Tomorrow Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Empanada Spot
orange starNo Reviews
346 Graham Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Casa Ora
orange starNo Reviews
148 Meserole Street Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Birdies Hot Chicken - 810 Grand Street
orange starNo Reviews
810 Grand Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Interboro Spirits and Ales
orange starNo Reviews
942 Grand Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Ammazzacaffè - 702 Grand Street
orange starNo Reviews
702 Grand Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Gentle Perch
orange star4.6 • 747
112 Graham Ave Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

The Sandwich Shop
orange star4.8 • 1,962
658A Grand St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Gentle Perch
orange star4.6 • 747
112 Graham Ave Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Our Wicked Lady
orange star4.5 • 355
153 Morgan Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11237
View restaurantnext
Karasu Pop Up in East Williamsburg
orange star4.5 • 355
128 Meserole Street Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Paloma's BK - 1 knickerbocker Av
orange star4.9 • 31
1 knickerbocker Av Brooklyn, NY 11237
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Borough Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Downtown Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
South Slope
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Williamsburg - South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Greenpoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston