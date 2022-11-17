Brewpubs & Breweries
Notch Brewing & Biergarten 525 Western Ave Notch Brewing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in for a liter!
Location
525 Western Ave Notch Brewing, Brighton, MA 02135
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Trillium Brewing Company Canton - 100 Royall Street
No Reviews
100 Royall Street Canton, MA 02021
View restaurant