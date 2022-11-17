Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Notch Brewing & Biergarten 525 Western Ave Notch Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

525 Western Ave Notch Brewing

Brighton, MA 02135

Order Again

FOOD

BAVARIAN STYLE PATE

$13.00Out of stock

BELGIAN WAFFLES

$12.00

CHEESE PLATE

$17.00Out of stock

EASTERN STANDARD PRETZEL

$6.50

LANDJAGER

$6.00

BRATWURST

$15.00

PICKLED EGG

$1.75+

PICKLED VEGETABLES

$7.00Out of stock

TINNED FISH

$15.00Out of stock

EXTRA

$5.00+

UTOPENCI

$14.00

BASEBALL T

X-Small

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00Out of stock

2XL

$25.00

BOOKS

BEER BIBLE

$24.95

BUFF

RED NOTCH BUFF

$20.00Out of stock

CERNE ALL DAY

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00

LARGE

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00Out of stock

GLASSWARE

0.5 LITER CZECH MUG

$20.00

0.5 LITER STEINKRUG

$20.00

1 LITER GLASSKRUG

$20.00

HEFE GLASS

$10.00

POLISH MUG

$20.00

STANGE

$10.00

WILLI BECHER

$10.00

HATS

GREY 5 PANEL

$25.00

MAROON 5 PANEL

$25.00Out of stock

KNIT HATS

$25.00

RADIO

$25.00

STAR DAD HAT

$25.00Out of stock

MAROON STAR DAD

$25.00

KOOZIE

QUART CAN KOOZIE

$5.00

CROWLER DISCOUNT

-$3.00

LAGGERED FOREVER T

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00

LARGE

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

3XL

$25.00

NOTCH BREWERY BLACK

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00

LARGE

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

3XL

$25.00

NOTCH BREWERY BLUE

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00Out of stock

LARGE

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

3XL

$25.00

NOTCH BREWERY TEAL

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00

LARGE

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

3XL

$25.00

PALE LAGER SWEATER

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00Out of stock

XL

$30.00

2XL

$30.00

6 PKS

NA IPA

$14.00Out of stock

DEPOSITS

$0.30

BOTTLES

BOCK

$10.00Out of stock

DOPPELSTICKE

$10.00Out of stock

LOGGERHEAD

$10.00Out of stock

DEPOSIT

$0.05

CROWLER

AT THE CORMORANTS QC

$11.00

DOG & PONY QC

$11.00

DUNKEL QC

$11.00

GERMAN AFTERNOONS QC

$11.00

KOLSCH QC

$11.00

LEFT OF THE DIAL QC

$11.00

POLOTMAVY QC

$11.00

SALEM LAGER QC

$11.00

TENNER QC

$11.00

UNGESPUNDET QC

$11.00

VIENNA QC

$11.00

ZWICKEL QC

$11.00

DEPOSIT

$0.05

KRUG CLUB DISCOUNT

-$1.00

3-Pack Discount

-$3.00

EMPLOYEE CROWLER DISCOUNT

-$3.00

PARTY KEGS

HEFE WEISSE 5L

$35.00

FEE & DEPOSIT

GRATUITY

DRAG BRUNCH

15

$15.00

10

$10.00

5

$5.00

KEGS

KEG CHARGE

$220.00

BEVERAGES

BEER

$7.00

CIDER

$7.00

WINE

$10.00

BEVERAGES

BEER

$7.00

CIDER

$7.00

WINE

$10.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

GUS SODA

$3.50

WHOLESALE

4-PACK

$10.08
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in for a liter!

525 Western Ave Notch Brewing, Brighton, MA 02135

Directions

Notch Brewing & Biergarten image
Notch Brewing & Biergarten image
Notch Brewing & Biergarten image

