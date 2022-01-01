Restaurant header imageView gallery

Notch Eight Craft House

127 Reviews

$$

107 Broadway

Jim Thorpe, PA 18229

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken N Waffle Tacos
Pimento Stuffed Pretzels
Smoked WINGS

Food

Smoked WINGS

Smoked WINGS

$16.00

1Lb of house smoked jumbo wings, served with a side of celery and blue cheese YOUR CHOICE OF : Memphis bbq, Carolina bbq, Nashville hot, traditional hot, Jamaican jerk, garlic parm, mango habanero

House Fries

$7.00

Side order of cut seasoned and battered french fries served with a side of ketchup or your dipping sauce of choice.

White Truffle Fries

White Truffle Fries

$12.00

Shoestring fries, white truffle oil, parmesan, parsley.

Chicken N Waffle Tacos

Chicken N Waffle Tacos

$16.00

Sugar pearl waffle tacos (2), smoked then fried Nashville hot chicken, hot honey maple syrup, spicy pickles, cotija cheese.

Maple Waffles

Maple Waffles

$12.00
Pimento Stuffed Pretzels

Pimento Stuffed Pretzels

$10.00
korean BBQ tacos

korean BBQ tacos

$14.00

Korean BBQ pork, sesame chili cabbage slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, cotija cheese.

honey sriracha cauliflower tacos

honey sriracha cauliflower tacos

$13.00

Battered cauliflower bites tossed in honey garlic sriracha, cabbage base, topped with cilantro and cotija cheese.

sriracha lime fish tacos

sriracha lime fish tacos

$14.00

Sriracha cabbage base, togarashi seasoned pollock, sriracha aioli, cilantro, cotija, lime wedge.

candy apple brisket tacos

$14.00

House smoked brisket, hot honey BBQ, apple pico de gallo, cotija cheese.

pork reuben eggrolls

pork reuben eggrolls

$12.00

House smoked pork, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing.

margarita flatbread

margarita flatbread

$15.00

Basil pesto base, fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze, fresh basil.

apple cheese flatbread

apple cheese flatbread

$16.00

Ricotta cheese base, thinly sliced apples, spinach, asiago, prosciutto.

mushroom burger

mushroom burger

$16.00

Beef patty, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, provolone and smoked gouda cheese, sriracha aioli, pimento cheese, pretzel bun, served with a side of chips.

chicken SLIDERS

chicken SLIDERS

$13.00

Celery, cranberries, smoked pulled chicken, walnuts, served with a spicy pickle

taco fries

taco fries

$12.00

Shoestring fries, ground beef, Mexican seasoning, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese blend, queso fresco, fresh cilantro.

bacon balsamic brussel sprouts

bacon balsamic brussel sprouts

$12.00

House seasoned Brussel sprouts, balsamic glaze, cotija cheese, fresh raspberries.

blueberry pork sandwich

blueberry pork sandwich

$15.00

Blueberry reduction, smoked pork, swiss cheese, served on a toasted baguette with s a side of chips.

apple chicken SALAD

apple chicken SALAD

$15.00

Sliced apple, arugula, romaine, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, fried chicken, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, Thai peanut vinaigrette. *For vegetarian option sub for cauliflower bites*

beet reuben

$14.00

Roasted beets, 1,000 island dressing, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, served on toasted rye bread with a side of chips.

french dip brisket sandwich

french dip brisket sandwich

$16.00

Toasted baguette, house smoked brisket, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, house made dip, served with a side of chips.

chicken noodle soup

$9.00

bowl of house made chicken noodle soup

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Waffle And Ice Cream

$12.00

Taco Burger

$16.00

Cali BLT Flatbread

$15.00

Mac And Cheese Burg

$16.00

Cocktails

Chai Old Fashioned

$14.00

Apple Mule

$12.00
Basil Cucumber Lemonade

Basil Cucumber Lemonade

$12.00

Vodka, Cucumber, Basil, Fresh Lemon Juice, Agave.

Little Miss Not

Little Miss Not

$13.00

Gin, Elderflower liquor, Raspberries, Cucumber,Fresh Lemon, Mint.

Campfire OLDIE

$14.00

Bottom Bitch

$12.00

The Pumpkin Dude

$13.00

Blueberry Pom Smash

$12.00

Spicy Peach

$13.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

MULE

$11.00

Hot Cider

$12.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale American pub food made from scratch with the freshest ingredients around.

Location

107 Broadway, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229

Directions

