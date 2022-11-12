Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
American

Notch

review star

No reviews yet

5036 Hamilton Blvd

Allentown, PA 18106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Smash Burger
Sweet Potato Wontons

Social Plates (Appetizers)

Notch Chicken Wings

Notch Chicken Wings

$16.00

Szechuan Lemmon Pepper Rub, Notch Ranch Dip

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

cucumber slaw, green apple broth, pickled pineapple

Sweet Potato Wontons

Sweet Potato Wontons

$13.00

Fried Wontons Stuffed with Sweet Potato Filling, Sweet Soy Emulsion, Kimchi Aioli

Crab Takoyaki Fritters

Crab Takoyaki Fritters

$16.00

soy glaze, kewpie mayo, herbs, lump crab, bonito flakes

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$14.00

mayo ketchup, pickled onions, scallions

Crab Curry Dip

$20.00

Tofu Bao Bun

$12.00

Brisket Bao Bun NEW

$13.00
Pork Belly - Bao Buns

Pork Belly - Bao Buns

$12.00

tamarind cucumbers, black sesame, Notch hoisin

Cod Bao Buns

Cod Bao Buns

$13.00

togarashi, bacon aioli, shaved bok choy

Salads & Soups

Notch Salad

Notch Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Poached Pear, Radish, Shaved Carrots, Cucumber, Yuzu Vinaigrette, Seasoned Peanuts

Sweet Potato & Avocado Salad

$14.00

Coconut Soup

$11.00

Hand Helds - Burgers & Sandwiches

Fish & Chips Wrap

Fish & Chips Wrap

$16.00

Crispy Cod, House Tartar Sauce, Mixed Greens, Bacon Aioli, Small Side of Fries

Notch Burrito

Notch Burrito

$17.00

Grilled Tortilla Stuffed with Basil Fried Rice, Char Grilled Strip Steak, Edamame Salad, Chili Oil

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

crispy chicken thigh, spicy cabbage slaw, red onion, harissa ketchup choice of: • kfc (korean sticky garlic sauce) • hbc (hot butter chicken) (hot butter chicken shown)

Salmon Bacon BLT Club

Salmon Bacon BLT Club

$16.00

seared salmon fillet, house cured bacon, green goddess mayo, LTO, brioche bun

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$15.00+

Aged Cheddar, Housemade Ranch, Marinated Tomato Slices, Bibb Lettuce, Brioche Bun

Wagyu Truffle Burger

$19.00

Brisket Tacos

$15.00

Large Format - Fish/Meat

Ginger Glazed Scallops

Ginger Glazed Scallops

$36.00

Coconut Fried Rice, Pineapple, Green Apples, Carrot Salad, Sesame Agrodolce, Tempura Pearls

Tuna Tataki

$32.00
Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$30.00

choice of: • pepper, xo broth, sweet corn, roasted tomato, scallion, jasmine rice GF • roasted zucchini, water chestnuts, mustard greens, cilantro house green curry, jasmine rice GF add Chinese pork sausage +4 add lump crab meat +4 (xo broth prep shown)

Duck a l'Orange

Duck a l'Orange

$34.00

Pan Seared Duck Breast, Duck Confit Fried Rice, Roasted Pineapple Puree, Tart Orange Gastrique

Notch Fried Half Chicken

Notch Fried Half Chicken

$26.00

Sticky Garlic Sauce, Shishito Peppers, Radish & Pickles, Chinese Milk Bread

Notch in your Belt Steak

Notch in your Belt Steak

$41.00+

miso sweet potato puree, baby spinach, confit potato hash, mushroom, black garlic bordelaise add shrimp +7 choice of: • filet 8oz 34 • strip 12oz 32

Wok Shop - Noodles + Curries

Shoyu Porchetta Ramen

$24.00
Brisket Chow Mein

Brisket Chow Mein

$25.00

snap peas, broccoli, herb, egg noodles, bell pepper

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00

Rice Noodles, Notch Pad Thai Sauce House Nam Prik, Crab paste, Fish Sauce, Egg, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Fresh Herbs, Peanuts. Please note: Varies slightly from White Orchids (Light to Medium Spice - please request different below!)

Khao Soi Ramen

Khao Soi Ramen

$24.00

Notch Signature Dish: Ramen Noodles, Brisket, Thick Beef Consommé, Pickled Greens, Coconut Curry Broth, Chili Threads, Kimchi, 60min Egg

Glazed Mushroom Squash Ramen

$20.00

Wok Shop - Rice Bowls

Bibimbap Rice Bowl

Bibimbap Rice Bowl

$24.00

Traditional Korean Rice Bowl served with pork sausage, pork belly, pickled greens, kimchi, zucchini, grilled cucumbers, 60min egg, chili oil, agrodolce, fresh herbs

Veg Fried Rice Bowl

$16.00

60-min egg, peas, carrots, broccolini, bell peppers, egg, bean sprouts, garlic

Notch Rice Bowl

Notch Rice Bowl

$21.00

60-min egg, pork sausage, mixed vegetables, egg, bean sprouts

Carbonara Fried Rice

$22.00
Coconut Rice Bowl

Coconut Rice Bowl

$12.00

mixed vegetables, egg, green apple, pineapple

Menu Sides

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$10.00

Hand cut fresh fries. Choice of Salt & Pepper or Salt & Vinegar.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

sea salt, herbs, lime

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

sumac, herbs, saffron aioli

Wasabi Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Crispy Sweet Potato Bites

$10.00
Wonton Chips

Wonton Chips

$2.00

Milk Bread (3)

$4.00

Children's Menu

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00

Jasmine Rice, Carrots, Peas, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Egg, Roasted Chicken Thigh Call with allergy concerns

Broccoli & Chicken Pad Thai

$9.00

Rice Noodles, Notch Pad Thai Sauce, Broccoli, Bean Sprouts, Roasted Chicken Thigh, PEANUTS, Egg, Crab Paste Call with allergy concerns

Cheeseburger & Fries

$11.00

4oz beef patty with cheddar cheese served with French Fries with marinated tomato and lettuce on the side.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Kids have been demanding chicken tenders here! Crispy chicken crispers & hand cut fries!

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Large tortilla folded in half stuffed with strip steak (cooked Medium/Medium Well), cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions

BOOKS

The World Atlas of Wine

The World Atlas of Wine

$60.00

The World Atlas of Wine by Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson is an atlas and reference work on the world of wine, It pioneered the use of wine-specific cartography to give wine a sense of place. Considered among the most significant wine publications to date, it remains one of the most popular books on wine.

Death & Co

Death & Co

$40.00

The definitive guide to the contemporary craft cocktail movement, from one of the highest-profile, most critically lauded, and influential bars in the world.

Cocktail Codex

Cocktail Codex

$40.00

From the authors of the bestselling and genre-defining cocktail book Death & Co, Cocktail Codex is a comprehensive primer on the craft of mixing drinks that employs the authors’ unique “root cocktails” approach to give drink-makers of every level the tools to understand, execute, and improvise both classic and original cocktails. JAMES BEARD AWARD WINNER • WINNER OF THE TALES OF THE COCKTAIL SPIRITED AWARD®

The Craft Of The Cocktail

The Craft Of The Cocktail

$35.00

The first real cookbook for cocktails, featuring 500 recipes from the world's premier mixologist, Dale DeGroff. Covering the entire breadth of this rich subject, The Craft of the Cocktail provides much more than merely the same old recipes: it delves into history, personalities, and anecdotes; it shows you how to set up a bar, master important techniques, and use tools correctly; and it delivers unique concoctions, many featuring DeGroff’s signature use of fresh juices, as well as all the classics.

Smuggler's Cove

Smuggler's Cove

$30.00

Martin and Rebecca Cate, founders and owners of Smuggler’s Cove (the most acclaimed tiki bar of the modern era) take you on a colorful journey into the lore and legend of tiki: its birth as an escapist fantasy for Depression-era Americans; how exotic cocktails were invented, stolen, and re-invented; Hollywood starlets and scandals; and tiki’s modern-day revival, in this James Beard Award-winning cocktail book.

Liquid Intelligence

Liquid Intelligence

$35.00

Winner of the 2015 James Beard Award for Best Beverage Book and the 2015 IACP Jane Grigson Award. A revolutionary approach to making better-looking, better-tasting drinks. In Dave Arnold’s world, the shape of an ice cube, the sugars and acids in an apple, and the bubbles in a bottle of champagne are all ingredients to be measured, tested, and tweaked.

Meehan's Bartender Manual

Meehan's Bartender Manual

$40.00

Meehan’s Bartender Manual is acclaimed mixologist Jim Meehan’s magnum opus—and the first book to explain the ins and outs of the modern bar industry. This groundbreaking work chronicles Meehan’s storied career in the bar business through practical, enlightening chapters that mix history with professional insight. Meehan’s deep dive covers the essential topics, including the history of cocktails and bartending, service, hospitality, menu development, bar design, spirits production, drink mixing technique, and the tools you’ll need to create a well-stocked bar—all brought to life in over 150 black- and-white illustrations by artist Gianmarco Magnani.

Drunken Botanist

Drunken Botanist

$23.00

The Essential, New York Times–Bestselling Guide to Botany and Booze

Wine Folly

Wine Folly

$35.00

JAMES BEARD AWARD WINNER The expanded wine guide from the creators of Wine Folly, packed with new information for devotees and newbies alike. Wine Folly became a sensation for its inventive, easy-to-digest approach to learning about wine. Now in a new, expanded hardcover edition.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Notch Modern Kitchen & Bar, modern American food with a fresh Asian fusion twist. Full service oval bar, elevated front patio, balcony/private dining, and chef's table option.

Website

Location

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106

Directions

Gallery
Notch image
Notch image
Notch image
Notch image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chris' Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 277
5635 Tilghman St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Buckeye Tavern
orange star4.7 • 2,609
3741 Brookside Road Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
Hops Fogelsville
orange star4.3 • 1,340
7921 Main St Fogelsville, PA 18051
View restaurantnext
House and Barn
orange star4.5 • 882
1449 Chestnut St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Hops at the Paddock
orange star4.1 • 947
1945 W Columbia St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Allentown

The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
New York Gyro - Allentown
orange star4.3 • 2,423
513 N 7th St Allentown, PA 18102
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
orange star4.7 • 972
1852 W Allen St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allentown
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston