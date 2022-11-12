Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
American
Notch
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Notch Modern Kitchen & Bar, modern American food with a fresh Asian fusion twist. Full service oval bar, elevated front patio, balcony/private dining, and chef's table option.
Location
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106
