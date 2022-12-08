Main picView gallery

Notcho Fries 903 S. Illinois Ave.

901 S. Illinois Ave.

Carbondale, IL 62901

ENTREE

NACHOS

NACHOS

FRIES

FRIES

BOWL

$11.50

SIDES

FRIES

$3.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$4.00

FRIES & CHEESE

$5.00

WAFFLE FRIES & CHEESE

$6.00

CHIPS

$3.00

CHIPS & GUAC

$6.00

CHIPS & CHEESE SAUCE

$5.00

DRINKS

COCA COLA

$0.99

SPRITE

$0.99

DIET COKE

$0.99

WATER

$1.25
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

901 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale, IL 62901

