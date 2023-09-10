Bundtlets

Carrot Bundtlet

$5.25

The classic carrot cake you love with carrot and pineapple pieces baked throughout. Every bite has the warm, familiar taste of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlet

$5.25

This decadent chocolate cake is rich with a home-baked flavor. Sprinkled with chocolate chips throughout, this treat is sure to cure your chocolate cravings.

Classic Vanilla Bundtlet

$5.25

As classic as it gets. With every sweet bite of this light white confection comes the timeless taste of creamy vanilla.

Confetti Bundtlet

$5.25

Our most celebratory and festive cake yet. The combination of classic birthday cake baked with colorful sprinkles adds bites of fun to every occasion.

Gluten-Free Bundtlet

$5.75

Everything you love about a homemade chocolate chip cookie baked into a cake! Made with gluten free* ingredients including real eggs, vanilla and mini chocolate chips.

Lemon Bundtlet

$5.25

When life gives you lemons, take cake over lemonade. Each bite of this light and refreshing cake has the smooth, sweet snap of lemon.

Red Velvet Bundtlet

$5.25

This scarlet batter of velvety rich cocoa pays homage to its traditional Southern heritage. Every cake is baked with delicious chocolate chips.

Snickerdoodle Bundtlet

$5.25

Just like the classic cookie, this decadent cake is the perfect blend of cinnamon and sugar. With a light coating of sugar, you can’t go wrong.

Strawberries & Cream Bundtlet

$5.25
White Chocolate Raspberry Bundtlet

$5.25

Scrumptious white chocolate cake swirled with the finest raspberry puree. Fluffy, moist and ever so good.

POP-UP Bundtlet

$5.25

Lemon Raspberry Bundtlet

$5.25

Peppermint Chocolate Chip Bundtlet

$5.25

Pumpkin Spice Bundtlet

$5.25
Bundtlet Bundle

$57.75

A box of 12 individually packaged Bundtlets in your choice of delicious flavors.

One Bundtlet Tower

$5.25

Two Bundtlet Tower

$10.50

Three Bundtlet Tower

$15.75

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlet Offsite

$7.00

Bundtinis

$26.00

$26.00

$26.00

$26.00

$26.00

$26.00

$26.00

$26.00

$26.00

Cakes

$28.00

$38.00

$66.00

$30.00

Decos

Cello Wrap

$2.00

F&B Options

Tower Options

$2.00

Bundle Options

Bundtini Options

Bow

$9.00

Retail

Assorted Candles

$5.00

Bring the Joy™ and add a pop of color to any celebration with these candles! Candle colors may vary.

Bundtini Toppers Off Cake

Large Balloon Bouquet

$25.00

Enhance your celebration with helium balloons available in a variety of colors to fit any theme!

Serving Package (18)

$12.00

Complete your party! Each pack includes 18 forks, 18 plates, a cake server and a box of matches. Other colors available.

Serving Package (8)

$6.00

Complete your party! Each pack includes 8 forks, 8 plates, a cake server and a box of matches. Other colors available.

Small Balloon Bouquet

$12.50

Enhance your celebration with helium balloons available in a variety of colors to fit any theme!

Malibu Sparkler Candle

Extras

Order Notes