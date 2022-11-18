A map showing the location of Nothing But Noodles - AL 2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140View gallery
Italian

Nothing But Noodles - AL 2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140

review star

No reviews yet

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140

Mountain Brook, AL 35243

Popular Items

Fettuccini Alfredo
Spicy Cajun Pasta
Three cheese macaroni

Starters/Soups

2 Breadsticks

$1.20

2 BREADSTICKS

5 Breadsticks

$2.40

6 Potstickers

$7.50

Plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Bread

$6.75

Four Mozzarella cheese-filled breadsticks complimented by a warm, robust marinara dipping sauce.

Thai Lettuce Wrap

$9.50

Tender chicken, fresh cut jicama and button mushrooms wok-seared in our signature sauce. Carrots, red peppers and Thai peanut sauce served on the side.

Chicken noodle soup

$6.50+

Bite size pieces of chicken, carrots, green onion, mushrooms and egg noodles all come together in our freshly made chicken broth.

Tomato Bisque

$6.50+

Thick, rich and creamy…our new spin on an old classic.

Green Chile maiz

$9.50

A delicious blend of chicken, scallions, sweet corn and cheddar cheese in green chile cream sauce and broth. Served with a breadstick. (Spicy Dish)

Thai curry soup

$9.50Out of stock

An array of chicken, carrots, red bell pepper, green onion, freshly cut basil and garlic cooked to order in our delicious Thai curry base. Served with a breadstick.(Spicy Dish)

6 Edamame Potstickers [New Item]

$7.50

Six Tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables. Served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.

Salads

Half Garden Salad

$5.50

Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, plump tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.

Half Asian Salad

$5.50

Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)

Half Cranberry Spinach Salad

$5.50

Half Pear & Spinach Salad

$5.50

Full Garden Salad

$8.50

Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, plump tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.

Full Asian Salad

$8.50

Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)

Full Cranberry Spinach Salad

$8.50

Full Pear & Spinach Salad

$8.50

Greek Salad

$9.00

Fusilli pasta, house greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and red onions tossed in our house Greek dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta cheese and a pepperoncini pepper for an extra burst of flavor.

Steak Salad

$11.50

Tender sirloin, roasted red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing. (Spicy Dish)

BBQ chicken salad

$11.50

Tender BBQ chicken, Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, basil, cilantro, diced avocado, sweet corn, black beans, red onions, fried onions and roasted red bell peppers tossed together in a chipotle ranch dressing topped with BBQ sauce. (Spicy Dish)

Pasta Bowls

Basil Pesto

$11.50

Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with Grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Sauce contains walnuts.)

Beef Stroganoff

$14.00

Wavy egg noodles sauteed with tender beef and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.

Buttery Noodles

$10.50

Wavy egg noodles with a touch of butter and cream and your choice of two vegetables. Garnished with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan and Romano cheese blend.

Capellini Primavera

$11.50

Angel hair pasta tossed with fresh zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, broccoli and carrots in a white wine balsamic vinaigrette garlic sauce. Garnished with a grated Parmesan and Romano cheese blend and seasoned with cracked pepper.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.50

Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheeses.

Margherita

$11.50

Farfalle pasta tossed in our own made-to-order sauce of ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, fragrant garlic, red pepper flakes and extra virgin olive oil. Garnished with basil and fresh Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Spicy Dish)

Marinara

$11.50

Farfalle pasta topped with our soon-to-be-famous house-made marinara sauce, which is made with zesty onions and herbs. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.

Pad Thai

$11.50Out of stock

Rice noodles tossed in a classic sweet Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried egg. Garnished with fresh cilantro, a lime wedge and peanuts. (Spicy Dish)

Pomodoro pasta

$11.50

Tender chicken and ripe Roma tomatoes in a creamy wine-garlic sauce accompanied by sautéed spinach and basil. Presented in a bowl of crisp lettuce and garnished with a blend of Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (A pasta-less dish)

Santa Fe

$11.50

Penne pasta tossed with our signature green chile cream sauce, including sautéed onions, tomatoes and freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Spicy Dish)

Sesame Lo Mein

$11.50

Lots of Lo Mein noodles in a light sesame sauce with mushrooms, red bell peppers, Napa cabbage and scallions. Garnished with black sesame seeds.

Shanghai Noodles

$11.50

A full bowl of Lo Mein noodles caramelized in a spicy sweet and sour sauce, wok seared with pineapple chunks, red bell peppers, snow peas and carrots. Garnished with scallions.

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.

Southwest Chipotle

$11.50

Penne pasta in a delicious roasted red pepper cream sauce tossed with fresh red bell peppers, Chipotle peppers and mild onions. Garnished with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Spicy Dish)

Spaghetti And Meatball

$14.00

Four plump and juicy meatballs, smothered in our house-made marinara sauce ands served atop a giant bed of pasta. Garnished with basil and freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.

Spicy Cajun Pasta

$11.50

Penne pasta tossed with our rustic tomato cream sauce, scallions, fresh yellow onions and red bell peppers. Garnished with scallions. (Very Spicy Dish)

Spicy Japanese

$11.50

Thick Udon noodles spiked with sugar-lime soy sauce and tossed with fresh broccoli, carrots and mushrooms. Topped with bean sprout and a lime wedge. (Spicy Dish)

Thai Peanut

$11.50Out of stock

Rice noodles in a spicy peanut sauce with carrots, red peppers and scallions. Garnished with bean sprouts and a lime wedge. (Spicy Dish)

Three cheese macaroni

$11.50

Fusilli pasta with a special blend of melted cheeses and fresh cream, finished with a generous portion of shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.

Pasta Less Bowls

Cheesy Chicken and Vegetables

$13.75

Wok-seared chicken, fresh mushrooms, carrots and broccoli stirred into our original three-cheese sauce. Served up proper with a fresh-mixed green medley. (A pasta-less dish)

Primavera Chicken and Vegetables

$13.75

Chicken breast, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, zucchini squash and garlic wok-seared in a white wine balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a lettuce bowl or on a bed of romaine. (A pasta-less dish)

Thai Curry Beef And Vegetables

$13.75

Beef, carrots, scallions, red bell peppers and peanuts sautéed with our Thai Peanut cream sauce. Perfected with a bed of freshly sliced Mozzarella, grape tomatoes and a garden fresh wedge. Garnished with a lime wedge. (A pasta-less dish)

Baked Dishes

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.00

Large slices of eggplant battered in bread crumbs, served over angel hair pasta, and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan and Romano cheeses and freshly cut basil.

Lobster Ravioli

$14.00

Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella. Finished with scallions. (Spicy Dish)

Stuffed Shells

$14.00

Oven-baked pasta shells overflowing with slightly sweet Ricotta cheese and spinach, smothered in a tomato cream sauce topped with Mozzarella and fresh basil.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.50

Lightly breaded chicken, served over angel hair pasta and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella.

Baked Three Cheese Macaroni

$14.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Curly pasta topped with marinara sauce and grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.

Kids Alfredo

$6.50

Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheeses.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.50

Curly pasta tossed in our three-cheese sauce and topped with shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.

Kids Buttery Noodles

$6.50

Curly pasta tossed in butter, topped with freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.

Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Fresh zesty marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese atop a slightly crispy crus, sprinkled with freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$7.50

Spaghetti pasta and juicy meatballs in our house-made marinara sauce topped with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Two chicken tenders with a choice of ranch, ketchup or BBQ sauce on side. Served with a fruit cocktail.

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00Out of stock

A flaky pastry filled with sweet Ricotta cheese and chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate syrup.

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

A house favorite topped with your choice of strawberry puree, chocolate syrup or almonds and a drizzle of non-alcoholic amaretto liqueur.

Mango pie

$5.00Out of stock

Refreshing mango flavor in a cool creamy pie.

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Pecan Pie

$5.50

Old Fashioned Pecan Pie

Sides

Side Chicken

$4.50

Side Beef

$4.50

Side Shrimp

$4.50

Side Tofu

$3.50

Side Meatballs

$4.25

Side Mixed Vegetables

$1.50

Add Sd Sauce

$1.75

Side of veggies

Side of 2oz. Marinara

$1.00

Side of 2 oz. Parmesan cheese

$1.00

Beverages

Fountain

$2.80

Lrg Fountain

$3.25

Bottled Water

$3.00

Kid's Drink

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Fiji

$3.00

BodyArmor

$3.75

Aha Mango Black Tea

$3.00

Aha Lime Watermelon

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook, AL 35243

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

