Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
American

Nothing But Noodles Steele Creek Crossing

review star

No reviews yet

12740 South Tryon Street

Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28273

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettuccini Alfredo
Pad Thai
Spicy Cajun Pasta

Starters/Soups

Thai Lettuce Wraps

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$8.00

Tender chicken, fresh cut jicama, button mushrooms and scallions wok-seared in our signature sauce. Carrots, red bell peppers and Thai peanut sauce served on the side.

4 Potstickers

4 Potstickers

$5.50

Four plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.

6 Potstickers

6 Potstickers

$7.00

Six plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.

4 Edamame Potstickers

4 Edamame Potstickers

$5.50

Four tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.

6 Edamame Potstickers

6 Edamame Potstickers

$7.00

Six tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Bread

$7.00

Four mozzarella cheese-filled breadsticks complimented by a warm, robust marinara dipping sauce.

2 Breadsticks

2 Breadsticks

$1.00
5 Breadsticks

5 Breadsticks

$2.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$5.75

Freshly diced Roma tomatoes tossed with chopped garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese. Served on toasted Italian bread.

Tomato Bisque

$5.75

Thick, rich and creamy... our spin on an old classic.

Salads

Half Garden Salad

Half Garden Salad

$5.00

Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, grape tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.

Full Garden Salad

Full Garden Salad

$7.00

Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, grape tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.

Half Caesar Salad

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crisp, chilled Romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan cheese, tossed in an authentic Caesar dressing with croutons.

Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crisp, chilled Romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan cheese, tossed in an authentic Caesar dressing with croutons.

Half Cranberry Spinach Salad

Half Cranberry Spinach Salad

$5.00

Fresh spinach, dried cranberries and spiced almonds tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing. (Spicy)

Full Cranberry Spinach Salad

Full Cranberry Spinach Salad

$7.00

Fresh spinach, dried cranberries and spiced almonds tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing. (Spicy)

Half Pear Salad

Half Pear Salad

$5.00

Bosc pears, crunchy walnuts and spinach tossed with Bleu cheese crumbles and a tart balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Full Pear Salad

Full Pear Salad

$7.00

Bosc pears, crunchy walnuts and spinach tossed with Bleu cheese crumbles and a tart balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Half Asian Salad

Half Asian Salad

$5.00

Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein egg noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy)

Full Asian Salad

Full Asian Salad

$7.00

Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein egg noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy)

Spicy Cucumber Salad

Spicy Cucumber Salad

$7.50

Two types of lettuce thinly sliced with cilantro and basil, tossed with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions and shredded mozzarella cheese in a zesty vinaigrette topped with spiced almonds. (Spicy)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.50

Fusilli pasta, house greens, Kalamata olives, grapes tomatoes and red onions tossed in our house Greek dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta cheese and a pepperonicini pepper for an extra burst of flavor.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$11.00

Tender sirloin, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a Chipotle Ranch dressing. (Spicy)

Sun-Dried Tomato Salad

Sun-Dried Tomato Salad

$7.50

Farfalle pasta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and walnuts tossed in a roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette. Garnished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese.

Italian Pasta Dishes

Basil Pesto

Basil Pesto

$9.25

Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese. (Sauce contains walnuts.)

Margherita

Margherita

$9.25

Farfalle pasta tossed in our own made-to-order sauce of ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, fragrant garlic, red pepper flakes and extra virgin olive oil. Garnished with basil and fresh Parmesan cheese. (Spicy)

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.25

Fettuccini pasta tossed with our freshly-made cream sauce. Garnished with parsley and freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Marinara

Marinara

$9.25

Farfalle pasta topped with our house-made marinara sauce, which is made with zesty onions and herbs. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese.

Capellini Primavera

Capellini Primavera

$9.25

Angel hair pasta tossed with fresh zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, broccoli and carrots in a white wine balsamic vinaigrette garlic sauce. Garnished with grated Parmesan cheese and seasoned with cracked pepper.

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$9.25

Farfalle pasta and ripe Roma tomatoes meet a delightfully creamy wine-garlic sauce accompanied by sautéed spinach and basil. Garnished with Parmesan cheese.

American Pasta Dishes

Three Cheese Macaroni

Three Cheese Macaroni

$9.25

Fusilli pasta with a special blend of melted cheeses and fresh cream, finished with a generous portion of shredded Cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses.

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$12.25

Wavy egg noodles sautéed with tender beef sirloin and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.

Buttery Noodles

Buttery Noodles

$8.25

Wavy egg noodles with a touch of butter and cream and your choice of three vegetables. Garnished with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese.

Spicy Cajun Pasta

Spicy Cajun Pasta

$9.25

Penne pasta tossed with our rustic tomato cream sauce, scallions, fresh yellow onions and red bell peppers. (Spicy)

Southwest Chipotle

Southwest Chipotle

$9.25

Penne pasta in a delicious red pepper cream sauce tossed with fresh red bell peppers, Chipotle peppers and mild onions. Garnished with grated Parmesan cheese. (Spicy)

Asian Pasta Dishes

Sesame Lo Mein

Sesame Lo Mein

$9.25

Lots of Lo Mein egg noodles in a light sesame sauce with mushrooms, red bell peppers, Napa Cabbage and scallions. Garnished with black sesame seeds.

Shanghai Noodles

Shanghai Noodles

$9.25

A full bowl of Lo Mein egg noodles caramelized in a spicy sweet and sour sauce, wok seared with pineapple chunks, red bell peppers, snow peas, carrots and scallions. (Spicy)

Spicy Japanese

Spicy Japanese

$9.25

Thick Udon noodles spiked with sugar-lime soy sauce and loaded with fresh broccoli, carrots and mushrooms. Topped with bean sprouts and a lime wedge. (Spicy). *Lo Mein Noodles may be substituted if Udon noodles are out of stock

Thai Peanut

Thai Peanut

$9.25

Rice noodles in a spicy peanut sauce with carrots, red peppers and scallions. Garnished with bean sprouts and a lime wedge. (Spicy)

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$9.25

Rice noodles tossed in a classic Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried egg. Garnished with fresh cilantro, a lime wedge and peanuts. (Spicy)

Pasta Less Dishes

Cheesy Chicken and Vegetables

Cheesy Chicken and Vegetables

$12.25

Wok-seared chicken, fresh button mushrooms, carrots and broccoli stirred into our original three-cheese sauce. Served up proper with a fresh-mixed green medley. (A PASTA-LESS DISH)

Primavera Chicken and Vegetables

Primavera Chicken and Vegetables

$12.25

Chicken breast, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, zucchini squash and garlic wok-seared in a white wine balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a lettuce bowl or on a bed of romaine. Garnished with grated Parmesan cheese and seasoned with cracked pepper. (A PASTA-LESS DISH)

Shrimp Pesto Florentine

$13.25

Shrimp, mushrooms and ripe, Roma tomatoes tossed in a basil cream sauce. Presented on a bed of spinach and crowned with Parmesan cheese. (Sauce contains walnuts.) (A PASTA-LESS DISH)

Specialty/Baked Dishes

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$14.25

A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$13.75

Lightly breaded chicken, served over angel hair pasta, and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan cheese and freshly cut basil.

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.00

Large slices of eggplant battered in bread crumbs, served over angel hair pasta, and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan cheese and freshly cut basil.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$13.25Out of stock

Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella and garnished with scallions. (Spicy)

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$12.25

Oven-baked pasta shells overflowing with slightly, sweet Ricotta cheese and spinach, smothered in a tomato cream sauce topped with Mozzarella and fresh basil.

Kids

Kids Spaghetti

Kids Spaghetti

$6.75

Curly pasta topped with marinara sauce and grated Parmesan cheese.

Kids Alfredo

Kids Alfredo

$6.75

Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Kids Lo Mein

Kids Lo Mein

$6.75

Lots of Lo Mein noodles in a light sesame sauce.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.75

Curly pasta tossed in our three-cheese sauce and topped with shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.

Kids Buttery Noodles

Kids Buttery Noodles

$6.25

Curly pasta with a touch of butter, topped with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Two chicken tenders with a choice of honey mustard, ranch or ketchup. Served with a small cup of fruit.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Served with a small side of fruit.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.25

Served with a small side of fruit.

Kids Fruit Cup

$2.00

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

A flakey pastry tube filled with sweet Ricotta cheese and chocolate chips. Drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$5.00
Freshly Baked Cookie

Freshly Baked Cookie

$2.75

Choose from cookie selection at time of pick up.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Created with real, Florida Key Limes in a crispy golden cracker crust.

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$5.00

A house favorite topped with your choice of strawberry puree, chocolate syrup or amaretto syrup.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink/Tea (20oz)

$2.50

Make your drink selection at time of pickup.

Fountain Drink/Tea (32oz)

$3.25

Make your drink selection at time of pickup.

Bottled Coke (16.9oz)

$2.50Out of stock

A refreshing Classic Coke in a 16.9oz plastic bottle.

Bottled Water (16.9oz)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nothing but Noodles is a fast-casual restaurant dedicated to providing the highest quality, best tasting, made to order noodle and global pasta dishes available. Serving cuisine that draws on a variety of cultural influences from around the world, including Asian, European, Mediterranean and American, Nothing but Noodles offers something for every member of the family to enjoy!

Website

Location

12740 South Tryon Street, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28273

Directions

Gallery
Nothing But Noodles image
Nothing But Noodles image

Similar restaurants in your area

PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
orange star3.6 • 412
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Harry's Grille & Tavern - Ayrsley
orange star4.4 • 1,275
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd Charlotte, NC 28276
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
orange star4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Salmeri's Italian Kitchen - 526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101 Tega Cay, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Just Fresh - Rivergate
orange star4.7 • 1,089
14136 Rivergate Pkwy Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Rooster's - South Park
orange star4.4 • 953
6601 Carnegie Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Mac’s Speed Shop - Steele Creek
orange star4.2 • 1,951
2414 Sandy Porter Rd charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Just Fresh - Rivergate
orange star4.7 • 1,089
14136 Rivergate Pkwy Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Piedmont Social House
orange star4.0 • 616
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Steele Creek
orange star4.6 • 212
4833 Berwick Town Center Charlotte, NC 28278
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston