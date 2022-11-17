- Home
- Huntsville
- Nothing But Noodles - University Drive
Nothing But Noodles University Drive
1,452 Reviews
$$
6125 University Drive NW
Huntsville, AL 35806
Starters/Soups
2 Breadsticks
Edamame potstickers
Edamame stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Bread
Four Mozzarella cheese-filled breadsticks complimented by a warm, robust marinara dipping sauce.
6 Potstickers
Plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
Thai Lettuce Wraps
Tender chicken, fresh cut jicama and button mushrooms wok-seared in our signature sauce. Carrots, red bell peppers and Thai peanut sauce served on the side.
Tomato Bisque
Thick, rich and creamy…our new spin on an old classic.
Chicken noodle soup
Bite size pieces of chicken, carrots, green onion, mushrooms and egg noodles all come together in our freshly made chicken broth.
Cucumber Salad
Garden-fresh cucumbers, red onions and Roma tomatoes marinated in a perfectly sweet and spicy vinaigrette
Green Chile maiz
A delicious blend of chicken, scallions, sweet corn and cheddar cheese in green chile cream sauce and broth. Served with a breadstick. (Spicy Dish)
Thai curry soup
An array of chicken, carrots, red bell pepper, green onion, freshly cut basil and garlic cooked to order in our delicious Thai curry base. Served with a breadstick.(Spicy Dish)
Salads
Half Garden Salad
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, plump tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
Half Caesar Salad
Crisp, chilled Romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses, tossed in an authentic Caesar dressing with croutons.
Half Cranberry Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, dried cranberries and spiced almonds tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing. (Spicy Dish)
Half Pear Salad
Bosc pears, crunchy walnuts and spinach tossed with Bleu cheese crumbles and a tart balsamic vinaigrette.
Half Asian Salad
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)
Full Garden Salad
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, plump tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
Full Caesar Salad
Crisp, chilled Romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses, tossed in an authentic Caesar dressing with croutons.
Full Cranberry Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, dried cranberries and spiced almonds tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing. (Spicy Dish)
Full Pear Salad
Full Asian Salad
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)
Spicy Cucumber Salad
Two types of lettuce thinly sliced with cilantro and basil, tossed with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions and cold marinated chicken in a zesty vinaigrette dressing topped with spiced almonds and fresh mozzarella cheese. (Spicy Dish)
Greek Salad
Fusilli pasta, house greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and red onions tossed in our house Greek dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta cheese and a pepperoncini pepper for an extra burst of flavor.
Steak Salad
Tender sirloin, roasted red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing. (Spicy Dish)
BBQ chicken salad
Tender BBQ chicken, Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, basil, cilantro, diced avocado, sweet corn, black beans, red onions, fried onions and roasted red bell peppers tossed together in a chipotle ranch dressing topped with BBQ sauce. (Spicy Dish)
Hunk of Lettuce
A generous wedge of crisp iceburg lettuce paired with red onions, tomatoes and Kalamata olives. Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles and Bleu Cheese dressing.
Pasta Bowls
Basil Pesto
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Sauce contains walnuts.)
Beef Stroganoff
Wavy egg noodles sauteed with tender beef and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.
Buttery Noodles
Wavy egg noodles with a touch of butter and cream and your choice of two vegetables. Garnished with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan and Romano cheese blend.
Capellini Primavera
Angel hair pasta tossed with fresh zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, broccoli and carrots in a white wine balsamic vinaigrette garlic sauce. Garnished with a grated Parmesan and Romano cheese blend and seasoned with cracked pepper.
Chipotle Tortellini
Tri-color tortellini pasta filled with an Italian three-cheese blend tossed in a creamy chipotle sauce with zucchini and yellow squash, red bell pepper and diced tomatoes. Garnished with shredded mozzarella cheese.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Margherita
Farfalle pasta tossed in our own made-to-order sauce of ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, fragrant garlic, red pepper flakes and extra virgin olive oil. Garnished with basil and fresh Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Spicy Dish)
Marinara
Farfalle pasta topped with our soon-to-be-famous house-made marinara sauce, which is made with zesty onions and herbs. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Pad Thai
Rice noodles tossed in a classic sweet Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried egg. Garnished with fresh cilantro, a lime wedge and peanuts. (Spicy Dish)
Pomodoro pasta
Ripe Roma tomatoes in a creamy wine-garlic sauce accompanied by sautéed spinach and basil. garnished with a blend of Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Santa Fe
Penne pasta tossed with our signature green chile cream sauce, including sautéed onions, tomatoes and freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Spicy Dish)
Sesame Lo Mein
Lots of Lo Mein noodles in a light sesame sauce with mushrooms, red bell peppers, Napa cabbage and scallions. Garnished with black sesame seeds.
Shanghai Noodles
A full bowl of Lo Mein noodles caramelized in a spicy sweet and sour sauce, wok seared with pineapple chunks, red bell peppers, snow peas and carrots. Garnished with scallions.
Shrimp Scampi
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.
Southwest Chipotle
Penne pasta in a delicious roasted red pepper cream sauce tossed with fresh red bell peppers, Chipotle peppers and mild onions. Garnished with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Spicy Dish)
Spaghetti And Meatball
Four plump and juicy meatballs, smothered in our house-made marinara sauce ands served atop a giant bed of pasta. Garnished with basil and freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Spicy Cajun Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with our rustic tomato cream sauce, scallions, fresh yellow onions and red bell peppers. Garnished with scallions. (Very Spicy Dish)
Spicy Japanese
Thick Udon noodles spiked with sugar-lime soy sauce and tossed with fresh broccoli, carrots and mushrooms. Topped with bean sprout and a lime wedge. (Spicy Dish)
Thai Peanut
Rice noodles in a spicy peanut sauce with carrots, red peppers and scallions. Garnished with bean sprouts and a lime wedge. (Spicy Dish)
Three Cheese Macaroni
Fusilli pasta with a special blend of melted cheeses and fresh cream, finished with a generous portion of shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
Pasta Less Bowls
Cheesy Chicken and Vegetables
Wok-seared chicken, fresh mushrooms, carrots and broccoli stirred into our original three-cheese sauce. Served up proper with a fresh-mixed green medley. (A pasta-less dish)
Chicken Pomodoro
Tender chicken and ripe Roma tomatoes in a creamy wine-garlic sauce accompanied by sautéed spinach and basil. Presented in a bowl of crisp lettuce and garnished with a blend of Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (A pasta-less dish)
Primavera Chicken and Vegetables
Chicken breast, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, zucchini squash and garlic wok-seared in a white wine balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a lettuce bowl or on a bed of romaine. (A pasta-less dish)
Thai Curry Beef And Vegetables
Beef, carrots, scallions, red bell peppers and peanuts sautéed with our Thai Peanut cream sauce. Perfected with a bed of freshly sliced Mozzarella, grape tomatoes and a garden fresh wedge. Garnished with a lime wedge. (A pasta-less dish)
Baked Dishes
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded chicken, served over angel hair pasta, and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan and Romano cheeses and freshly cut basil.
Eggplant Parmesan
Large slices of eggplant battered in bread crumbs, served over angel hair pasta, and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan and Romano cheeses and freshly cut basil.
Lobster Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella. Finished with scallions. (Spicy Dish)
Stuffed Shells
Oven-baked pasta shells overflowing with slightly sweet Ricotta cheese and spinach, smothered in a tomato cream sauce topped with Mozzarella and fresh basil.
Baked Spaghetti & meatballs
Oven-baked spaghetti pasta with two plump and juicy meatballs, covered by our house-made marinara sauce and mozzarella. garnished with parmesan and romano cheeses and freshly cut basil.
Baked Chicken Alfredo
Kids
Kids Spaghetti
Curly pasta topped with marinara sauce and grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Kids Alfredo
Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Curly pasta tossed in our three-cheese sauce and topped with shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
Kids Buttery Noodles
Curly pasta tossed in butter, topped with freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two chicken tenders with a choice of ranch, ketchup or BBQ sauce on side. Served with a fruit cocktail.
Cheese Pizza
Fresh zesty marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese atop a slightly crispy crus, sprinkled with freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta and juicy meatballs in our house-made marinara sauce topped with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Desserts
Cannoli
A flaky pastry filled with sweet Ricotta cheese and chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Chocolate Cake
A chocolate cake shell filled with chocolate cream, nuts, chocolate chips, turtle cheesecake pieces and an eruption of caramel. Topped with chocolate curls, almond slices and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Key Lime Pie
Created with real, Florida Key Limes in a crispy graham cracker crust.
New York Cheesecake
A house favorite topped with your choice of strawberry puree, chocolate syrup or almonds and a drizzle of non-alcoholic amaretto liqueur.
Peanut Butter Pie
Creamy peanut butter filling on chocolate cookie crust with a thick layer of rich chocolate ganache.
Tiramisu
Heaven in your mouth.
Mango pie
Refreshing mango flavor in a cool creamy pie.
Lemon cream cake
Sides
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35806