Notorious Burgers - Carlsbad

Popular Items
Atta Boy Appetizer
Green Spears
Hand breaded zucchini spears. Served with house ranch
Boss Brussels
Seared brussels, Grilled onion, Citrus, Balsamic reduction, Parmesan
Bangbang Brussels
Brussels sprouts, pork belly, thai chili, roasted peanuts, kung pao, sesame seeds
Cronies Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower, Crispy chickpeas, Cumin, Lemon, Parsley, Tzatziki
Flapper Flowers
Breaded cauliflower, buffalo sauce, ranch, bleu crumble
Capo’s Calamari
Breaded calamari rings, marinara
Mac & Cheese
Creamy homemade cheese sauce, macaroni
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, house ranch
Fickle Pickle
Fried vienna pickle chips, spicy remoulade
Petey’s Pretzel
bavarian pretzel, beer cheese, india pale ale mustard
Mooney’s Meatballs
100% beef chuck, lamb and pork meatballs, marinara, parmesan, grilled foccacia
Onion Rings
Crispy light battered jumbo onion rings. Delivery not recommended
Crusted Curds
Herbed bread crumbs, Wisconsin cheddar curd, spicy remoulade
Dasher’s Dates
Dates, bleu cheese, bacon, fresno chili, balsamic reduction
Hoke Poke
Ahi poke, baby heirlooms, red onions, citrus segments, pepitas, cucumb ers, scallions, fresh jalapenos, sriracha lemon aioli, parsley, avocado mash, crispy wonton
Flying Pigs
Bacon wrapped chicken wings, choose from: house BBQ, buffalo, Diablo, old bay, Korean Gochujang,
Lil’ Devils
Chiopotle deviled eggs, bacon, parsley
Birria Quesadilla
Crispy seared tortilla, braised birria, onions and cilantro
Taco ‘Bout It
Carne Asada Tacos
Seasoned Carne Asada, Pico de Gallo, Red or Green spicy sauce, lettuce, cheese blend, served with Rice and Beans
Pork Tacos
Paprika pulled pork, Pico de Gallo, Red or Green spicy sauce, lettuce, cheese blend, served with Rice and Beans
Chicken Tacos
Free range chicken breast, Cheese Blend, Salsa fresca, Lettuce, Tomato, served with Rice and Beans
Ground Beef Tacos
Seasoned Angus ground chuck, Pico de Gallo, Red or Green spicy sauce, lettuce, cheese blend served with Rice and Beans
Notorious Crack Tacos
Notorious' burgundy peppered tri tip, Cheese Blend, Salsa fresca, Lettuce, Tomato, served with Rice and Beans
Beyond Tacos
Beyond Meat*, Pico de Gallo, Red or Green spicy sauce, lettuce, cheese blend, served with Rice and Beans
Seared Ahi Tacos
Seared ahi, Asian Slaw, Avocado, Kung Pao, Wasabi aioli, served with Rice and Beans
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp, Asian Slaw, Avocado, Kung Pao, Wasabi aioli served with Rice and Beans
Birria Tacos
8 hour braised beef, Chilis, Spices, Onions, Cilantro, consomme, served with Rice and Beans
Sliders
Baby Cheesus
Griddled onion beef patty, American cheese, Pickles, Ketchup, Potato bun
Lil’ Poppa
Angus beef blend, Cheddar, Crispy onions, Balsamic bacon jam, BBQ sauce
Bulger Sliders
Angus beef blend, American cheese, Iceberg, Red onion, Vienna pickles, Tomatoes, Notorious sauce
Gyro Sliders
Sliced gyro, Red onion, Lettuce, House tzatziki
Crack Crack Sliders
Notorious' Burgundy pepper tritip, IPA mustard, BBQ Sauce
Notorious Burgers
Notorious
Proprietary beef blend, honey cured bacon, Tillamook cheddar, iceberg lettuce, grilled onions, local tomatoes, notorious sauce and toasted house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Bulger Burger
Proprietary beef blend, American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, red onions, local tomatoes, pickles, notorious sauce and toasted house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Capone
Proprietary beef blend, pepper jack, crispy onions, pan fried cage free egg, avocado mash, sriracha aioli and toasted house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Swisshroom
Angus beef blend, Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss, Balsamic bacon jam, Arugula, Local tomatoes, Herb aioli, Brioche bun
Shame On Brie
Proprietary beef blend, crispy prosciutto, creamy brie, baby arugula, apricot onion jam, truffle aioli and house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
The Dame
All natural Angus beef blend, butter lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado mash, avocado lime crema, chevre and sprouted wheat bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Blackened Blue
Blackened beef, blue cheese, apricot onion jam, arugula, bacon, balsamic reduction and lemon sriracha aioli. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Gambino’s Broken Leg Of Lamb
Pasture raised lamb, feta, arugula, local tomatoes, hot house cucumber, roasted red pepper garlic aioli and sprouted wheat bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
The Vegan
BEYOND patty, vegan cheese, iceberg, red onion, local tomato, pickles, curried ketchup, yellow mustard, toasted sourdough bun
Bonano’s Turkey
All natural turkey, avocado mash, feta, baby arugula, grilled onions, local tomatoes, fresh herb aioli and sprouted wheat bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
So Spicy
Proprietary beef blend, jalapenos, red onion, pepperjack, diablo sauce, sriracha aioli, toasted sourdough bun
Big Poppa
Proprietary beef blend, honey cured bacon, Tillamook cheddar, hand battered onion rings, house BBQ sauce and house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Speakeasy Sammys N’ Specialties
The Snitch
Hand battered chicken breast, crispy onions, bacon waffles, maple syrup and agave mayo. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Chick’s Sammy
Fried free range chicken breast, House slaw, Pickles, Spring greens, Sriracha aioli, Brioche bun
Yooza Chicken
Grilled chicken, crispy onion straws, honey cured bacon, lettuce, local tomatoes, avocado lime crema and toasted telera roll. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Chicken Parmy
Fried Free range chicken breast, House pesto, Provolone, Parmesan, House marinara, Toasted Italian roll
Porky Big
House pulled pork, House BBQ, House slaw, Crispy onion
Philip from Philly
Chopped ribeye, grilled onions, provolone, ketchup, mayo, mustard, 10' Amoroso's roll
Napoleon Dip
Pan seared shaved ribeye, Swiss, au jus wasabi aioli and amoroso roll. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Meatball Shmeatball
100% beef chuck, lamb and pork meatballs, provolone, Parmesan, marinara and amoroso roll. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Caprese Grilled Cheese
Fried fresh mozzarella, house pesto, prosciutto, local tomatoes, fresh baked sourdough. Includes salad or coleslaw.
S.B.L.T.A
Wild Norwegian blackened salmon, honey cured bacon, hydroponic butter lettuce, local tomatoes, avocado mash, spicy remoulade and fresh toasted sourdough. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Cubano
Pulled pork, prosciutto di parma, Swiss, Dijon, pickles and grilled telera roll. Includes salad or coleslaw.
What A Reuben
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, dill pickles, 1000 Island and marbled rye. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Crack Crack
Seaside market's cardiff crack peppered burgundy tri-tip, India pale ale mustard, house BBQ sauce and house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Cold Case
Capicola, prosciutto,pepperoni, salami, provolone, peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, herb aioli, toasted soft bun.
Sourdough Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough, crispy cheese, gooey melty cheese.
Gangster’s Garden
Beet Down
Baby arugula, roasted herbed beets, pickled red onion, toasted pignolias, crispy chevre and house vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled artisan romaine, Parmesan, Sourdough croutons, House Caesar, Grilled free range chicken
He Got Toasted
Toasted couscous, quinoa, kale, Kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, local tomatoes, feta, mint, and house balsamic vinaigrette.
Stuck On Salad
Hydroponic butter lettuce, chevre, baby heirlooms, cucumbers, citrus segments, toasted pignolias and house balsamic vinaigrette.
Ma Barker
Hydroponic butter lettuce, organic mixed greens, romaine, kale, baby heirlooms, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, sweet red onion, zucchini, quinoa, couscous, toasted pignolias, citrus segments, jalapenos, and lemon shallot vinaigrette.
Greek Gyro Salad
Romaine, Pickled red onion, Kalamata, Crispy garbanzo, Tomato medley, Red peppers, Cucumbers, Feta, Seared Gyro meat
Po' Boy Wedge
Iceberg wedge, Old Bay breadcrumbs, Trappey's remoulaude, baby heirlooms, Garlic shrimp
Noto Niçoise
Hydroponic butter lettuce, herb crusted salmon, Tuscan marinated potatoes, asparagus, baby heirlooms, Kalamata olives, red onion, shaved radish, 6 minute egg, capers and Dijon balsamic vinaigrette.
Chinese Chicken
Chargrilled organic free-range chicken, Spring mix, super food slaw, carrots, radish, pickled fresno chili, citrus, scallion, mint, crispy wonton, Shallot vinaigrette, ginger peanu drizzle, sesame
The Cobb
Romaine, bleu cheese, prosciutto, capicola, salami, pepperoni, bacon, avocado, 6 minute egg, tomato, onion, house ranch dressing
Side Salad
Organic greens, Cucumber, Baby heirlooms, Red onion, House vinaigrette
The Greek
Romaine, pickled red onion, Kalamata, Garbanzo, tomato medley, cucumbers, red peppers, feta, house Greek dressing
Grilled Caesar
Grilled artisan romaine, Parmesan, Sourdough croutons, House Caesar
Wedge Fund
Iceberg wedge, honey cured bacon, sweet red onion, hard boiled egg, avocado, blue crumble, and blue cheese dressing.
NACHOS
Kids
Lite(Ish) Fare
Buried In The Dessert
N/A Drinks
