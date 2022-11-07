Restaurant header imageView gallery

Notorious Burgers - Carlsbad

1,394 Reviews

$$

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107

Carlsbad, CA 92009

Order Again

Popular Items

Notorious
Big Poppa
Bulger Burger

Hoodies

SM

$35.00

MED

$35.00

LRG

$35.00

XL

$35.00

XXL

$35.00

Glassware

16OZ NOTO GLASS

$5.00

13 OZ Delirium Glass

$5.00

Hat

HAT

$19.95

Tshirt

Mens XL

$20.00

Mens L

$20.00

Mens M

$20.00

Ladies L

$20.00

Ladies M

$20.00

Ladies S

$20.00

Atta Boy Appetizer

Green Spears

$10.95

Hand breaded zucchini spears. Served with house ranch

Boss Brussels

$10.95

Seared brussels, Grilled onion, Citrus, Balsamic reduction, Parmesan

Bangbang Brussels

$10.95

Brussels sprouts, pork belly, thai chili, roasted peanuts, kung pao, sesame seeds

Cronies Cauliflower

Cronies Cauliflower

$10.95

Roasted cauliflower, Crispy chickpeas, Cumin, Lemon, Parsley, Tzatziki

Flapper Flowers

$10.25

Breaded cauliflower, buffalo sauce, ranch, bleu crumble

Capo’s Calamari

$10.95

Breaded calamari rings, marinara

Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Creamy homemade cheese sauce, macaroni

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, house ranch

Fickle Pickle

$9.75

Fried vienna pickle chips, spicy remoulade

Petey’s Pretzel

$9.50

bavarian pretzel, beer cheese, india pale ale mustard

Mooney’s Meatballs

$11.50

100% beef chuck, lamb and pork meatballs, marinara, parmesan, grilled foccacia

Onion Rings

$8.50

Crispy light battered jumbo onion rings. Delivery not recommended

Crusted Curds

$9.50

Herbed bread crumbs, Wisconsin cheddar curd, spicy remoulade

Dasher’s Dates

$10.50

Dates, bleu cheese, bacon, fresno chili, balsamic reduction

Hoke Poke

$15.95

Ahi poke, baby heirlooms, red onions, citrus segments, pepitas, cucumb ers, scallions, fresh jalapenos, sriracha lemon aioli, parsley, avocado mash, crispy wonton

Flying Pigs

$9.75

Bacon wrapped chicken wings, choose from: house BBQ, buffalo, Diablo, old bay, Korean Gochujang,

Lil’ Devils

$10.50

Chiopotle deviled eggs, bacon, parsley

Birria Quesadilla

$12.95

Crispy seared tortilla, braised birria, onions and cilantro

Open Item

$0.05

Taco ‘Bout It

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.50

Seasoned Carne Asada, Pico de Gallo, Red or Green spicy sauce, lettuce, cheese blend, served with Rice and Beans

Pork Tacos

$14.50

Paprika pulled pork, Pico de Gallo, Red or Green spicy sauce, lettuce, cheese blend, served with Rice and Beans

Chicken Tacos

$14.50

Free range chicken breast, Cheese Blend, Salsa fresca, Lettuce, Tomato, served with Rice and Beans

Ground Beef Tacos

$14.50

Seasoned Angus ground chuck, Pico de Gallo, Red or Green spicy sauce, lettuce, cheese blend served with Rice and Beans

Notorious Crack Tacos

$14.95

Notorious' burgundy peppered tri tip, Cheese Blend, Salsa fresca, Lettuce, Tomato, served with Rice and Beans

Beyond Tacos

$14.95

Beyond Meat*, Pico de Gallo, Red or Green spicy sauce, lettuce, cheese blend, served with Rice and Beans

Seared Ahi Tacos

$15.95

Seared ahi, Asian Slaw, Avocado, Kung Pao, Wasabi aioli, served with Rice and Beans

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Blackened shrimp, Asian Slaw, Avocado, Kung Pao, Wasabi aioli served with Rice and Beans

Birria Tacos

$13.95

8 hour braised beef, Chilis, Spices, Onions, Cilantro, consomme, served with Rice and Beans

Sliders

Baby Cheesus

$11.00

Griddled onion beef patty, American cheese, Pickles, Ketchup, Potato bun

Lil’ Poppa

$11.95

Angus beef blend, Cheddar, Crispy onions, Balsamic bacon jam, BBQ sauce

Bulger Sliders

$11.00

Angus beef blend, American cheese, Iceberg, Red onion, Vienna pickles, Tomatoes, Notorious sauce

Gyro Sliders

$11.95

Sliced gyro, Red onion, Lettuce, House tzatziki

Crack Crack Sliders

$14.95

Notorious' Burgundy pepper tritip, IPA mustard, BBQ Sauce

Notorious Burgers

Notorious

$15.50

Proprietary beef blend, honey cured bacon, Tillamook cheddar, iceberg lettuce, grilled onions, local tomatoes, notorious sauce and toasted house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Bulger Burger

$13.95

Proprietary beef blend, American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, red onions, local tomatoes, pickles, notorious sauce and toasted house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Capone

$15.50

Proprietary beef blend, pepper jack, crispy onions, pan fried cage free egg, avocado mash, sriracha aioli and toasted house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Swisshroom

$14.50

Angus beef blend, Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss, Balsamic bacon jam, Arugula, Local tomatoes, Herb aioli, Brioche bun

Shame On Brie

$14.95

Proprietary beef blend, crispy prosciutto, creamy brie, baby arugula, apricot onion jam, truffle aioli and house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.

The Dame

$13.95

All natural Angus beef blend, butter lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado mash, avocado lime crema, chevre and sprouted wheat bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Blackened Blue

$14.95

Blackened beef, blue cheese, apricot onion jam, arugula, bacon, balsamic reduction and lemon sriracha aioli. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Gambino’s Broken Leg Of Lamb

$15.95

Pasture raised lamb, feta, arugula, local tomatoes, hot house cucumber, roasted red pepper garlic aioli and sprouted wheat bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.

The Vegan

$15.95

BEYOND patty, vegan cheese, iceberg, red onion, local tomato, pickles, curried ketchup, yellow mustard, toasted sourdough bun

Bonano’s Turkey

$13.95

All natural turkey, avocado mash, feta, baby arugula, grilled onions, local tomatoes, fresh herb aioli and sprouted wheat bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.

So Spicy

$13.95

Proprietary beef blend, jalapenos, red onion, pepperjack, diablo sauce, sriracha aioli, toasted sourdough bun

Big Poppa

$14.50

Proprietary beef blend, honey cured bacon, Tillamook cheddar, hand battered onion rings, house BBQ sauce and house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Speakeasy Sammys N’ Specialties

The Snitch

$13.95

Hand battered chicken breast, crispy onions, bacon waffles, maple syrup and agave mayo. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Chick’s Sammy

$14.95

Fried free range chicken breast, House slaw, Pickles, Spring greens, Sriracha aioli, Brioche bun

Yooza Chicken

$14.95

Grilled chicken, crispy onion straws, honey cured bacon, lettuce, local tomatoes, avocado lime crema and toasted telera roll. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Chicken Parmy

$14.50

Fried Free range chicken breast, House pesto, Provolone, Parmesan, House marinara, Toasted Italian roll

Porky Big

$13.95

House pulled pork, House BBQ, House slaw, Crispy onion

Philip from Philly

$16.95

Chopped ribeye, grilled onions, provolone, ketchup, mayo, mustard, 10' Amoroso's roll

Napoleon Dip

$14.95

Pan seared shaved ribeye, Swiss, au jus wasabi aioli and amoroso roll. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Meatball Shmeatball

$14.50

100% beef chuck, lamb and pork meatballs, provolone, Parmesan, marinara and amoroso roll. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Fried fresh mozzarella, house pesto, prosciutto, local tomatoes, fresh baked sourdough. Includes salad or coleslaw.

S.B.L.T.A

$15.50

Wild Norwegian blackened salmon, honey cured bacon, hydroponic butter lettuce, local tomatoes, avocado mash, spicy remoulade and fresh toasted sourdough. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Cubano

$14.95

Pulled pork, prosciutto di parma, Swiss, Dijon, pickles and grilled telera roll. Includes salad or coleslaw.

What A Reuben

$14.95

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, dill pickles, 1000 Island and marbled rye. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Crack Crack

$15.50

Seaside market's cardiff crack peppered burgundy tri-tip, India pale ale mustard, house BBQ sauce and house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.

Cold Case

$13.95

Capicola, prosciutto,pepperoni, salami, provolone, peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, herb aioli, toasted soft bun.

Sourdough Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Grilled sourdough, crispy cheese, gooey melty cheese.

Gangster’s Garden

Beet Down

$12.50

Baby arugula, roasted herbed beets, pickled red onion, toasted pignolias, crispy chevre and house vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.95

Grilled artisan romaine, Parmesan, Sourdough croutons, House Caesar, Grilled free range chicken

He Got Toasted

$11.50

Toasted couscous, quinoa, kale, Kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, local tomatoes, feta, mint, and house balsamic vinaigrette.

Stuck On Salad

$11.50

Hydroponic butter lettuce, chevre, baby heirlooms, cucumbers, citrus segments, toasted pignolias and house balsamic vinaigrette.

Ma Barker

$11.50

Hydroponic butter lettuce, organic mixed greens, romaine, kale, baby heirlooms, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, sweet red onion, zucchini, quinoa, couscous, toasted pignolias, citrus segments, jalapenos, and lemon shallot vinaigrette.

Greek Gyro Salad

$15.95

Romaine, Pickled red onion, Kalamata, Crispy garbanzo, Tomato medley, Red peppers, Cucumbers, Feta, Seared Gyro meat

Po' Boy Wedge

$16.95

Iceberg wedge, Old Bay breadcrumbs, Trappey's remoulaude, baby heirlooms, Garlic shrimp

Noto Niçoise

$16.95

Hydroponic butter lettuce, herb crusted salmon, Tuscan marinated potatoes, asparagus, baby heirlooms, Kalamata olives, red onion, shaved radish, 6 minute egg, capers and Dijon balsamic vinaigrette.

Chinese Chicken

$15.50

Chargrilled organic free-range chicken, Spring mix, super food slaw, carrots, radish, pickled fresno chili, citrus, scallion, mint, crispy wonton, Shallot vinaigrette, ginger peanu drizzle, sesame

The Cobb

$15.00

Romaine, bleu cheese, prosciutto, capicola, salami, pepperoni, bacon, avocado, 6 minute egg, tomato, onion, house ranch dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

Organic greens, Cucumber, Baby heirlooms, Red onion, House vinaigrette

The Greek

$10.95

Romaine, pickled red onion, Kalamata, Garbanzo, tomato medley, cucumbers, red peppers, feta, house Greek dressing

Grilled Caesar

$10.95

Grilled artisan romaine, Parmesan, Sourdough croutons, House Caesar

Wedge Fund

$10.95

Iceberg wedge, honey cured bacon, sweet red onion, hard boiled egg, avocado, blue crumble, and blue cheese dressing.

TATERS

Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

NACHOS

Nacho Nachos

$11.00

Crispy tortilla chips, beans, rice, cheddar/jack blend, house cheese sauce, jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo, lime cream

Nacho Birria

$14.00

crispy tortilla chips, cheddar/jack blend, birria, pico, cilantro and onion

Kids

Belby Burger

$6.99

Angus beef blend, American cheese, Brioche bun

Chupee's Chicken

$6.99

Fried free range chicken tenders

Corn Dog

$6.99

Gooby's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Texas toast, American cheese

Jonny Dog

$6.99

All beef Kosher hot dog, Bun

KIDS MAC & MARINARA

$6.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.99

Mackie & Cheese

$6.99

Lite(Ish) Fare

Build your own meal! Pick a base, a veggie and a protein.

Lite Fare

$15.00

Sippin’ Soups

Tomato Bisque

$8.95

Albondigas

$8.95

Cauliflower Coconut Curry

$8.95

Chicken Tortilla

$8.95

Buried In The Dessert

Butterscotch Bomb Pudding

$10.00

House made butterscotch bread pudding, cold butterscotch pudding and salted caramel drizzle.

Big Time Brownie

$9.95

Just the Scoop

$3.00

Kids Shake

$4.00

N/A Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$4.00

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Soda

$2.95

Pelligrino

$4.50

Root Beer

$2.95

Soda Water

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

COCKTAILS

Sangria

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Dragonfruit Margarita

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Tamarind Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:50 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Directions

Gallery
Notorious Burgers image
Notorious Burgers image
Notorious Burgers image

