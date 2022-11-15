Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Noto's at the Bil-Mar

1,570 Reviews

$$

1223 S. Harbor Dr.

Grand Haven, MI 49417

Order Again

Popular Items

Notos Original
Margarita Pizza
Truffle Mushroom Pizza

Appetizers

Calamari

$17.00

lemon . house pomodoro

Mussels

$20.00

Fruit & Cheese Board

$20.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

housemade cocktail sauce

Wood Fired Bread Strips

$13.00

mozzarella . provolone . olive oil herb blend . pomodoro side

Notos Veal Meatballs

$16.00

tomato sauce . ricotta . basil oil

Lollipop Lamb Chop

$20.00

Mozzarella Alforno

$15.00

house made mozzarella . prosciutto basil . balsamic reduction

Herb Goat Cheese Dip

$17.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

toasted baguette . ricotta . heirloom tomato . honey

Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$17.00

Soup

Gibsons French Onion

$11.00

red & white caramelized onions red wine demi broth

Smokey Tomato Basil

$9.00

Salads

SM House Greens

$6.00

mixed greens . pickled red onion . tomato cheese blend . balsamic vinaigrette

REG House Greens

$11.00

mixed greens . pickled red onion . tomato cheese blend . balsamic vinaigrette

SM Caesar

$7.00

REG Caesar

$13.00

SM Noto Salad

$8.00

REG Noto Salad

$14.00

SM Chopped Salad

$8.00

REG Chopped Salad

$14.00

Handhelds

Noto's Burger

$17.00

Fried Perch Sando

$18.00

Bil-Mar BLT

$17.00

Italian Beef

$18.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$22.00

mahi-mahi . chimichurri . cilantro . lime cabbage slaw

Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$16.00

garlic olive oil, tomato, basil, house made mozzarella

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$16.00

assorted olives, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone

Notos Original

$16.00

pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella, provolone

Formaggio Pizza

$16.00

ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, romano, house pomodoro

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

caramelized cremini, portobello, shiitake mushrooms, provolone, ricotta, shaved romano, black truffle zest

Pizza 27

$16.00

olive oil, roasted garlic, tomato, gorgonzola, basil

Just Cheese Pizza

$13.00

house made tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella

Just Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Entrees

Beef Tenderloin

$45.00

Grilled Lamb Chops

$42.00

Bone-In Grilled Pork Chop

$28.00

Michigan Perch Dinner

$32.00

Salmon Vesuvio

$32.00

Walleye

$32.00

Prime Rib (Friday/ Saturday)

$40.00

Noto's Old World Classics

Steak Bistecca

$43.00

Chicken Francesca

$31.00

Shrimp and Scallop Pasta

$31.00

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$29.00

Cioppino

$38.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$22.00

mamma Noto's house made bolognese, spaghetti, basil, ricotta Add house made meatballs or Italian sausage for $4.00

Rigatoni

$24.00

Polenta

$20.00

Primavera

$22.00

Sides and Extras

Side Yukon Roasted Potato

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Brussels

$6.00

Chefs Feature Side

$6.00

Side Au Gratin

$10.00

Bread Service (Crostini)

$2.50

Side Slaw

$1.00

Side Balsamic Onion Jam

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese Aioli

$0.75

Side Demi Glace

$0.75

Side Maple Shallot Dressing

$0.50

Side Lemon Cream Sauce

$0.50

Side Pomodoro

$1.00

Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Side Balsamic Reduction

$1.00

Side Horseradish Cream

$0.75

Side Pickled Red Onion

$0.50

Side house Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Alcoholic Beverages and Combos

Pizza and Wine Special

$25.00

Pizza and Wine Special

$25.00
Wine 2 Bottle Special

$24.00

Wine 2 Bottle Special

$24.00
Barone Fini Merlot

$14.00

Barone Fini Merlot

$14.00
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$14.00

6 Pack Domestic

$12.00

4 Pack Domestic

$8.00

4 Pack Craft Beer

$12.00

Full Red Wine Menu

2014 Poderi Luigi Einaudi Barolo "LUDO" DOCG (Piemonte, Italy)

$95.00

2014 Planeta Nero d'avila "Santa Cecilia" DOC (Sicilia, Italy)

$70.00

2007 Bertani Amarone della Valpolicella Classico DOC (Veneto, Italy)

$175.00

2016 Tenuta Santa Maria Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore DOC (Veneto, Italy)

$53.00

2014 Castiglion del Bosco Brunello di Montalcino DOCG (Tuscano, Italy)

$65.00

2017 Castello Banfi Rosso di Montalcino DOC (Tuscano, Italy)

$45.00

2017 Rocca di Montegrossi Chianti Classico DOCG (Tuscano, Italy)

$49.00

2017 Baron Fini Merlot DOC (Trentino, Italy)

$33.00

2014 Altos Las Hormigas Malbec Reserva (Mendoza, Argentina)

$57.00

2016 Catena Malbec "Vista Flores" (Mendoza, Argentina)

$33.00

2018 Root 1 Cabernet Sauvignon (Colchagua Valley, Chile)

$29.00

2014 Paul Achs Zweigelt (Burgenland, Austria)

$41.00

2017 D'Arenberg Shiraz "The Stump Jump" (McLaren, Australia)

$29.00

2017 Williamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir Estate AVA (Williamette, OR)

$53.00

2017 Marietta Cellars Zinfandel Estate "Román" AVA (North Coast, CA)

$41.00

2016 Stolpman Vineyards Syrah Estate AVA (Ballard County, CA)

$49.00

2017 Joseph Carr Cabernet Sauvignon AVA (Napa Valley, CA)

$53.00

2017 Hess Collection Cabernet Sauvignon "Allomi" AVA (Napa Valley, CA)

$57.00

2017 J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon AVA (Paso Robles, Ca)

$37.00

2016 Jamieson Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon "Double Lariat" AVA (Nap Valley, CA)

$49.00

2015 Paraduxx Proprietary Red Blend AVA (Youthville, CA)

$70.00

2016 Trinchero Family Estates Taken Red Blend AVA (Napa Valley, CA)

$49.00

2015 Château Castlebruck Margaux AOP (Bordeaux, France)

$83.00

2014 Château Phélan Ségur Saint- Estephe AOP (Bordeaux, France)

$113.00

Full White Wine Menu

2018 Jermann Pinot Grigio DOCG (Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy)

$41.00

2018 Tenuta Sella & Mosca Vermentino "La Cala" DOC (Sardinia, Italy)

$33.00

2018 Barone Fini Pinot Grigio DOC (Trentino Valadige, Italy)

$33.00

2018 Cave de Pomerols HB Picpoul de Pinet AOC (Languedoc- Rousillon, France)

$29.00

2017 Pierre Sparr Grande Réserve Gewürztraminer AOC (Alsace, France)

$39.00

Lago Cerqueira Vinho Verde DOC (Portugal)

$29.00

Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie Sélection des Cognettes Doc (Loire, France)

$33.00

Dönnhoff Riesling Estate Qualitatswein (Nahe, Germany)

$41.00

Selbach- Oster Riesling Estate Kabinett "Zeltinger Schlossberg" (Mosel, Germany)

$37.00

Domäne Wachau Grüner Veltliner Federspiel (Wacha, Austria)

$45.00

Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc AVA (Napa Valley, CA)

$49.00

Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)

$33.00

Nicolas Idiart Sancerre AOC (Loire, France)

$49.00

Château Argadens Bordeaux Supérieur Blanc AOC (Bordeaux, France)

$33.00

Domaine Laroche Chablis Saint Martin AOC (Burgundy, France)

$75.00

Stag's Leap Chardonnay "Karia" AVA (Napa Valley, CA)

$75.00

Caymus Mer Soleil Chardonnay "Silver" (Santa Lucia Highlands, CA)

$37.00

Patz & Hall Chardonnay AVA (Sonoma Coast, CA)

$57.00

Joseph Carr Carneros Chardonnay AVA (Napa Valley, CA)

$39.00

Caymus Conundrum Proprietary Blend (CA)

$33.00

Les Grands Chais de France Fleurs de Praire DOCG (Côtes de Provence, France)

$33.00

Flowers Vineyards & Winery Rosé of Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast, CA)

$63.00

Full Bubbles Menu

2011 Ferrari Brut "Perle" Trento DOC (Trentino/ Alto Adige, Italy)

$75.00

Ferrari Brut Trento DOC (Trentino/ Alto Adige, Italy)

$53.00

2018 La Spinetta Moscato d'Atsi DOCG (Piedmont, Italy)

$45.00

2018 Castello Banfi Brachetto d'Acqui "Rosa Regale" DOCG (Piedmont, Italy)

$45.00

Zonin Prosecco DOC (Veneto, Italy)

$29.00

Ferrari Rosé DOC 375ml (Trento/ Alto Adige, Italy)

$25.00

THANK YOU PROJECT MEAL DONATION

I WANT TO MAKE A DONATION

This donation will be combined with others to help feed our community working on the front lines during this difficult time. THANK YOU!

10 Wrap Sandwiches with Chips and Homemade Cookies

$120.00

$120.00

10 Chicken Salads with Bar Dessert

$160.00

Noto’s Salad with Grilled Chicken (Individually Packaged) • Crisp romaine greens, pickled red onion, artichokes, tomatoes, olives, shaved Parmesan, peperoncini peppers, creamy roasted garlic Parmesan dressing, grilled chicken

40 Wrap Sandwiches with Chips and Homemade Cookies

$432.00

$432.00

40 Chicken Salads with Bar Dessert

$576.00

$576.00

Noto’s Salad with Grilled Chicken (Individually Packaged) • Crisp romaine greens, pickled red onion, artichokes, tomatoes, olives, shaved Parmesan, peperoncini peppers, creamy roasted garlic Parmesan dressing, grilled chicken

100 Wrap Sandwiches with Chips and Homemade Cookies

$1,020.00

$1,020.00

100 Chicken Salads with Bar Dessert

$1,360.00

$1,360.00

Noto’s Salad with Grilled Chicken (Individually Packaged) • Crisp romaine greens, pickled red onion, artichokes, tomatoes, olives, shaved Parmesan, peperoncini peppers, creamy roasted garlic Parmesan dressing, grilled chicken

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1223 S. Harbor Dr., Grand Haven, MI 49417

Directions

