Nottingham's Tavern

35 Reviews

$

8850 Stanford Blvd,Ste 1100

Columbia, MD 21045

Popular Items

Wings
Quesadillas
Chips and Queso

Starters

Hot Crab Dip

$23.95

Quesadillas

Wings

Nachos

Chips and Queso

$6.95

Small Tots

$4.50

Large Tots

$5.95

Sandwiches

Twisted Turkey

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Pit Turkey

$11.99

Sliders

Pit Turkey Sliders

$11.99

Crab Cake Sliders

$35.95

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Pig & Pepper Pie

$15.95

White Pizza

$12.95

BBq Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Desserts

Peanut Butter Explosion

$8.95

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$7.95

Rainbow Cake

$7.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Tuxedo Bomb

$9.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

8850 Stanford Blvd,Ste 1100, Columbia, MD 21045

Directions

Gallery
Nottingham's Tavern image

