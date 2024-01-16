Notty's Italian Burritos Notty's No 1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Original Italian Burrito
Location
212 Elks Point Road, Suite 107, Zephyr Cove, NV 89511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Juice eNVy - - 212 Elks Point Road, Suite 331 - Round Hill Village, NV 89448 - 775-305-8423
No Reviews
212 Elks Point Road Round Hill Village, NV 89448
View restaurant
Noel's Coffee and Apothecary - 31 Hwy 50 Ste 102
No Reviews
31 Hwy 50 Ste 102 Stateline, NV 89449
View restaurant
Trailfolk Coffee Co. - 4143 Cedar Avenue
No Reviews
4143 Cedar Avenue South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant