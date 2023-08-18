Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Sourdough, avocado, everything bagel seasoning

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

JUSTegg, homefries, sausage, peppers, onions, cheese and chipotle aioli

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$9.00

JUSTegg, bacon, cheese, hashbrown and chipotle aioli on an english muffin

Sausage Egg N' Cheese

$9.00

JUSTegg, sausage, cheese, hashbrown and chipotle aioli on an english muffin

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

2 French toast slices with JUSTegg, bacon or sausage, 2 hash browns and cheese

French Toast

$11.00

2 slices of French Toast, coated with powdered sugar served with maple syrup

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Juicy AF Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Juicy Marbles Steak, YoEgg, Spinach, Avocado, Tomato, and Aioli on an English Muffin

Sandwiches

BLAT ( Bacon Lettuce Avocado Tomato)

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoe and avocado on sourdough with chipotle aioli

BLT With Chipotle Aioli Sauce

$13.00

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle aioli on sourdough bread

Turkey BLT

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle aioli on three pieces ofsourdough bread

Italian Sub

$14.00

Pepperoni, deli slices, tomatoes, onions, mayo, provolone cheese, hots and an oil blend on a sub

Turkey Sub

$13.00

Turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and pickles.

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

Corned beef, cheese, sauerkraut and house-made Russian dressing on rye bread

Juicy Marbles Reuben

$19.00

Juicy marbles steak, sauerkraut, home made russian dresssing on marble rye with cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Smoked gouda and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread

Bacon and Tomato Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Bacon, tomatoes, and a smoked gouda and cheddar cheese mix

Steak N Cheese

$16.00

seasoned Impossible and cheese on a sub

Mac N Cheese Steak

$18.00

seasoned Impossible and cheese with our famous mac n' cheese in a sub

Steak Bomb

$17.00

seasoned Impossible, peppers, onions, mushrooms, salami and provolone cheese on a sub

Juicy Marble Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Juicy Marbles Steak, "Honey" Mustard, Red Onions, Avacado, Tomatoes, Lettuce on two slices of Sourdough

Classic Burger

$16.00

Impossible burger, lettuce, pickles, onions, and tomatoes

BBQ Mac Burger

$17.00

Impossible burger, bbq sauce, mac, and cheddar cheese

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.00

Impossible burger, bbq sauce, Bacon, and cheddar cheese

Chicken Salad on Sourdough

$12.00

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

served with balsamic vinaigrette, parmesan cheese

Chick'n Caesar Salad

$16.00

crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

housemade caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce

Buffalo Chick'n Caesar Salad

$16.00

crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, buffalo sauce and caesar dressing

Wraps

Steak N Egg Wrap

$16.00

Impossible, Roasted Potatoes, JUSTegg, Cheese in a White Wrap with Chipotle Aioli

The Waldo Street

$16.00

Chorizo, JUSTegg, Avocado and Tater Tots in a white wrap with sriracha aioli

Turkey Bacon Avocado wrap

$17.00

Sliced Turkey, Crispy bacon, avocado, tomato, and Mayo on a white wrap.

Big and Little Kids

Steak N Cheese Quesadilla

$14.50

seasoned Impossible and cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

small portion of our mac n' cheese

Kids Fingers and Fries

$10.00

3 chicken tenders with fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

cheese in a flour tortilla

Appetizers & Sides

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Cheesy Fries

$9.00
Mac N Cheese

$9.00+

our famous mac n' cheese topped with ritz crackers

Side of Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Full French Fries

$6.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Hash Brown

$2.00

Dessert

Creamsicle cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Neapolitan Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Lime Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Tates Vegan Vanilla Maple Cookies

$9.00

Lemon Coconut

$8.00Out of stock

Smores Cake

$8.00

Blueberry Peach

$8.00

Boston Cream cake

$8.00Out of stock

Banana Split Cake

$8.00

Pineapple Passionfruit

$8.00

Chocolate Amaretto

$8.00

Smoothies

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

$9.00

Cold Brew Smoothie

$9.00

Cooler Drinks

Polar Seltzer Water

$1.25

Polar Seltzer Limeade

$1.25

Polar Seltzer Lemonade

$2.00

Nantucket Apple Juice

$2.25

Nantucket Lemonade

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.50

Polar Seltzer Limited Editon

$1.75

Prebiotic Soda

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Flow Water Strawberry Rose

$2.25

Culture Pop Probiotic soda

$3.00

Karma Probiotic Water

$3.00

Yerba Mate

$3.25

Polar Soda

$2.25

Eternal Water

$2.25

Nantucket Orange Mango

$2.25

Nantucket Grapeade

$2.25