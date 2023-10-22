Popular Items

TARO CAKE
$12.00

Deep fried taro cake served with sweet chili and ground peanut (v)

THAI FRIED RICE
$16.00

Chinese broccoli, onion, scallions, tomatoes and egg

Food

Appetizer

EDAMAME
$7.00
CALAMARI
$11.00

Crispy fried calamari, served with sweet chili sauce

ROTI MASSAMUN
$11.00

Pan fried roti, served with massamun curry dipping sauce

CHICKEN SATAY
$11.00

Grilled marinated chicken on skewes, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

CHICKEN WINGS
$11.00

Golden fried chicken wings topped with crispy Thai herbs, served with sweet chili sauce

CURRY PUFF
$11.00

Minced chicken, potatoes, onion and curry powder served with sweet cucumber relish

CHIVE PANCAKE
$10.00

Deep fried chives served with sweet soy sauce

THAI DUMPLING
$10.00

Ground chicken and shrimp, water chestnut, shittake mushroom served with tangy soy sauce

JADE DUMPLING
$10.00

Cabbage, carrots, water chestnuts, black mushroom, truffle oil served with tangy soy sauce

SPRING ROLL
$9.00

Cabbage, carrots, mushroom, celery, glass noodles, served with plum sauce

PUK TODD
$8.00

Assorted deep fried vegetable sered with sweet chili sauce

FRIED TOFU
$8.00

Golden-fried tofu, served with sweet chili sauce topped with grounded peanut

Soup

TOM KHA (BOWL)
$14.00
TOM JUAD (BOWL)
$14.00
TOM YUM (BOWL)
$14.00
TOM JUAD (CUP)
$7.00

Napa cabbage, carrot, tofu, glass noodles and scallions in clear broth

TOM KHA (CUP)
$7.00

White mushrooms, tomatoes and scallions in coconut galangal broth

TOM YUM (CUP)
$7.00

Shimp broth, white mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions and cilantro

Salad

MANGO SALAD
$11.00

Mango, crispy anchovies, crushed peanut, red onion, tomatoes, scallion with chili lime dressing topped with avocado

PAPAYA SALAD
$11.00

Shredded green papaya, long beans, tomatoes and peanuts with Thai chili lime dressing

THAI SALAD
$10.00

Mixed green vegetable, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, with peanut sauce dressing and topped with fried shallots and fried tofu

GREEN SALAD
$10.00

Mixed green vegetable, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, radishes with ginger soy vinaigrette topped with sunflower seeds

MOCK DUCK SALAD
$11.00

Crispy mock duck, bell pepper, cilantro, scallion, red onion, with secret sweet chili sauce

Noodles

PAD THAI
$16.00

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, chopped red onion, scallion, egg and grounded peanut

PAD SE EW
$16.00

Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce

KEA MAO
$16.00

Broad noodles, egg, chili, bell pepper, onion and basil leaves

KUA GAI NOODLE
$16.00

Broad noodles, red onion, scallion, egg and sesame oil

Curry

MASSAMUN CURRY
$16.00

Potatoes, onion and peanuts with coconut milk

PANANG CURRY
$16.00

Bell pepper, string bean and kaffir lime leaves with coconut milk

GREEN CURRY
$16.00

Eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil leaves with coconut milk

RED CURRY
$16.00

Eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil leaves with coconut milk

Fried Rice

$16.00

Chinese broccoli, onion, scallions, tomatoes and egg

$16.00

Onion, bell pepper, chili, basil leaves and egg

$20.00

Crab meat, onion, scallions and egg

Sauteed

BASIL
$16.00

Thai chili, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves

GINGER
$16.00

Shredded ginger, bell pepper, onion, scallions, and black mushrooms

GARLIC
$16.00

Minced garlic, onion, scallions and assorted vegetables

EGGPLANT BASIL
$16.00

Thai chili, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves

PRA RAM
$16.00

Sauteed meat mixed with peanut sauce served with assorted vegetables

OYSTER SAUCE
$16.00

Sauteed with onion, scallion and Chinese broccoli

Noodle Soup

KAO SOY
$18.00

Egg noodles, red onion, pickled mustard greens, with braised chicken drumstick in red curry coconut broth

SUKHO THAI NOODLE
$18.00

Thin rice noodle, chicken, roasted BBQ pork, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, string bean, red onion, cilantro, scallion, chili powder and hard boiled egg

Secret Grandma

KAPRAW GAI SUB
$18.00

Minced chicken, chili, bell pepper, onion, basil leaves, topped with fried egg over jasmine rice

GAI KAMIN SOMTUM
$20.00

Grilled marinated half chicken, papaya salad and sticky rice served with sweet chili sauce

KAO MOO DANG
$18.00

Roasted BBQ pork, Chinese sausage, hard boiled egg and cilantro with thick seasoned gravy over jasmine white rice

KAO OBB MOR DIN
$19.00

Sauteed fried rice with shrimp, chicken, Chinese sausage, taro, onion, scallion, shittake mushroom mixed with house made brown sauce

KUA KHING GAI
$19.00

Chicken, bell pepper, peppercorn, kaffir lime leaves with house made chili paste

PED LARD PRIK
$28.00

Crispy half duck served with streamed Chinese broccoli, carrot, broccoli topped with secret sweet chili sauce

HOR MOK PUK
$18.00

Stir fried tofu, assorted vegetable, egg, curry paste, kaffir lime leaves with coconut milk

KOONG OB WOONSEN
$25.00

Shrimp, glass noodle, ginger, celery, shitake, napa cabbage, bacon, black pepper served in claypot

BAMEE MOO DANG POO
$18.00

Egg noodle, roasted BBQ pork, beansprout, Chinese broccoli, scallions, cilantro topped with crab meat

TOM KLONG PLA
$20.00

Fillet catfish, white mushroom, dry chili, shallot, tomato, basil leaves, culantro and roasted rice powder in spicy shrimp broth

SALMON PRIG KHING
$25.00

Pan seared salmon, string beans, kaffir lime leaves with house made curry paste

EIGHT SECRET
$18.00

Sauteed glass noodle, black mushroom, scallion, celery, carrot, onion, broccoli and beansprout

TALAY PAD PONG KAREE
$28.00

Stir fried shrimp, squid, egg, onion, Chinese celery, bell pepper and curry powder

Winter Special

KIEW NAM
$10.00

Wonton stuffed with cabbage, shitake mushroom in vegetable clear broth (V)

TARO CAKE
$12.00

Deep fried taro cake served with sweet chili and ground peanut (v)

PAK MOR MASSAMUN
$15.00

Homemade rice wrapper stuffed with sweet radish and peanut served in massamun curry sauce** (V,GF)

HUNGER NOODLE
$20.00

Sauteed board noodle with shrimp, Chinese sausage, roasted pork, beansprout mixed with egg and homemade spicy tomato sauce**

JAB CHAI
$20.00

Double braised mixed vegetables and tofu in the five spices broth (V)

SALMON PREAW WAN
$28.00

Fillet of salmon served with pineapple, tomatoes, onion, scallion, bell pepper, cashew nut in sweet and sour sauce

KAO NAR PED KROB
$28.00

Crispy half duck breast served with Chinese broccoli with brown sauce

PORK RIBS SHU SHEE
$25.00
LARB PLA
$32.00

Deep fried whole Branzino mixed with ground roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, and Thai chili lime dressing served with sticky rice**

Vegetarian

BAMEE PUK
$16.00
TOFU LARD PRIK
$16.00
TOFU PRIG KHING
$16.00

Side Dish

Jasmine Rice
$3.00
Brown Rice
$4.00
Sticky Rice
$3.00
Sub Brown rice
$3.00
Sub Sticky rice
$2.00
Fried Egg
$3.00
Peanut Sauce
$3.00
Roti
$3.00
Steamed Vegetable
$5.00
Steamed Noodle
$3.00
Steamed Chicken
$5.00
Chinese sausage
$6.00
Hot Sauce
Soy Sauce
Sriracha
Chili Powder
Sweet Chili Sauce
$2.00

Dessert

Kanom Tuay
$10.00

Warm coconut pudding

Chocolate Lava
$10.00
Mango Mouse Cake
$10.00Out of stock
Coconut Ice Cream
$10.00

Drink

Thai Iced Tea
$5.00
Thai Iced Coffee
$5.00
Jasmine Iced Tea
$5.00
Lychee Thai Tea
$5.50
Sparking Water
$5.00
Hot tea
$5.00
Lychee Sparking
$8.00
Love and Passion
$8.00
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Gingle Ale
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Selzer
$2.00
Water
$2.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Cranberry
$5.00
Pineapple
$5.00

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Lychee Martini
$15.00
An Chan
$15.00
Keng Huy
$15.00
Muddy River
$15.00
Ma Mung
$15.00
Phu Rae
$15.00
PP Island
$15.00
Pop Corn
$15.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz
$15.00
Ameretto Sour
$15.00
Cosmo
$15.00
Gimlet
$15.00
Lemon Drop
$15.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$16.00
Mai Tai
$15.00
Manhattan
$15.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Mojito
$15.00
Mango Mojito
$15.00
Lychee Mojito
$15.00
Moscow Mule
$15.00
Negroni
$15.00
Whiskey Sour
$15.00

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Passionfruit Mojito
$10.00
Virgin Mango Mojito
$10.00
Virgin Mojito
$10.00

Liquor

Vodka

Absolute Citron
$12.00
Ketel One
$13.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
Tito's
$12.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire
$12.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Hendricks
$14.00
Beefeater
$12.00

Rum

Barcadi
$12.00
Malibu
$12.00
Mekhong
$12.00
Phraya
$14.00
Captain Morgan
$12.00

Tequila

Espolon
$12.00
Union Mezcal
$13.00
Vida Mezcal
$13.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniel's
$12.00
Jameson
$12.00
Remy Martin
$26.00
Hennessy VS
$20.00
Maker Mark
$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Johnnie Walker Black
$15.00
Maker's Mark
$12.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$13.00
Woodford Reserve
$15.00
Jameson
$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amerretto Di Saronno
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Campari
$12.00
Charteuse - Yellow
$14.00
Contreau
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$14.00
Mr. Black
$12.00
Bailey's Irish Cream
$12.00
Lillet Blanc
$12.00
St. Germain
$12.00
Amaro Ciociaro
$12.00
Amaro Nonino
$12.00

Beer

Singha
$8.00
Orion
$8.00
Juice Bomb
$8.00
Big Wave
$8.00
Sierra Nevada
$8.00
Oxbow
$8.00

Wine

Red Wine

GLS Pinot Noir
$14.00
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon
$14.00
GLS Malbec
$13.00
GLS Tempranillo
$12.00
BTL Pinot Noir
$49.00
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
$49.00
BTL Malbec
$48.00
BTL Tempranillo
$45.00

White Wine

GLS Riesling
$12.00
GLS Chenin Blanc
$13.00
GLS Sauvignon Blanc
$14.00
BTL Riesling
$45.00
BTL Chenin Blanc
$48.00
BTL Sauvignon Blance
$49.00

Rose & Champagne

GLS Rose
$12.00
GLS Prosecco
$12.00
BTL Rose
$45.00

To Go Drink

Drink To go

Sparking Water
$5.00
Still Water
$2.00
Soda
$2.00
Juice
$5.00
Cocktails
$15.00
Beer
$8.00
Thai Iced tea
$5.00
Thai Iced coffee
$5.00
Jasmine Iced tea
$5.00
Lychee Thai tea
$5.50
Love and Passion
$8.00
Lychee Sparking
$8.00

Catering

Tray APP

TRAY Curry Puff
$95.00
TRAY Thai Dumpling
$95.00
TRAY Chive Pancake
$95.00
TRAY Chicken Satay
$95.00
TRAY Thai Wings
$95.00
TRAY Mango Salad
$70.00
TRAY Thai Salad
$60.00
TRAY Green Salad
$60.00
TRAY Papaya Salad
$60.00
TRAY Spring Roll
$95.00

TRAY Main

TRAY Hor MokPuk
$100.00
TRAY Panang Curry
$85.00
TRAY Massamun Curry
$85.00
TRAY Green Curry
$85.00
TRAY Red Curry
$85.00
TRAY Pad Thai
$85.00
TRAY Pad Sea Ew
$85.00
TRAY Pad Kea Mao
$85.00
TRAY Kua Gai Noodle
$85.00
TRAY Basil
$85.00
TRAY Pra Ram
$85.00
TRAY Eggplant Basil
$85.00
TRAY Garlic
$85.00
TRAY Ginger
$85.00
TRAY Oyster Sauce
$85.00
TRAY Thai Fried Rice
$85.00
TRAY Basil Fried Rice
$85.00
TRAY Crab Fried Rice
$110.00

Pre-fixed Menu

Pre-fixed Menu
$65.00