Nourish Organic Juice

PERKY PANTS HALF GALLON

$42.50

[Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Lemon] Everyone will wonder why you are so darn perky..no coffee needed here. Carrot juice is a great source of beta-carotene, the famous antioxidant that protects against the damaging effects of exercise and increases oxygen in the blood, tissues and brain. Apples contain an amazing amount of phytochemicals which have numerous health enhancing benefits as well as anti-cancer properties. Ginger is high in antioxidants and the phytonutrients that help prevent inflammation, aids arthritis and fibromyalgia. Ginger is also antimicrobial and antiviral; this means it helps to boost the immune system. Lemon contains vitamin C which helps strengthen the immune system as well. This is truly zippity-do-da in a bottle. Half gallon juice orders usually require a 24 hour order time. Please call for availability. To make changes to this recipe a $3.00 service fee will be applied.