The Nourish Spot BK Brooklyn
277 Malcolm X Blvd
Brooklyn, NY 11233
Smoothies
- 24 Karat$9.00+
Carrots, Apples, Cinnamon, Honey & Non Dairy Milk
- Apple Pie$9.00+
Apples, Banana, Cinnamon, honey, cashews & non dairy milk
- Berry Crazy$9.00+
Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Honey & Coconut Water
- Chocolate Dipped Banana$9.50+
Banana, Yogurt, Cold brew, Chocolate protein protein powder, & non dairy milk
- Create Your Own Smoothie (Big)$10.50
Choose 3 Fruit or Veggies & a Base Liquid
- Create your own Juice (Bigger)$13.00
Choose 4 Fruit or Veggies & a Base Liquid
- Early Bird$9.00+
Grapes, straw & blueberries, pineapple, guava nectar
- Green goblin$9.00+
Kale, Apples, Banana, Celery, Cucumber, ginger & Guava nectar
- PB&B$9.00+
Banana, Peanuts, Agave & non dairy milk
- Pineapple Mango Tango$9.00+
Pineapple, Mango, Ginger & Mango Nectar
- Strawberry Banana Slammer$9.00+
Strawberry, Banana, coconut creme & choice of non dairy milk
- The Jade$9.00+
Mango, Pineapple, Spinach & Guava nectar
Smoothie Bowls
- Açaí Bowl$6.00+
SAMBAZON Acai topped w/ Strawberry, mango & coconut flakes.
- Go Nuts for Banana's$6.00+
Banana, Peanuts, Agave, & Almond Milk Topped W/ Banana, peanuts, hemp seeds, and cocoa powder
- Somewhere Tropical$6.00+
Base Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk Toppings Kiwi, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes
- Strawberry banana slammer bowl$6.00+
Strawberry, Banana, Coco Cream, & almond milk. Topped w/ Coco flakes, strawberry, banana, almonds, & Granola
Juices
- Big Apple$10.00+
Apple, Kale, Lemon, Watermelon
- C' Apple Breeze$10.00+
Cucumber, ginger, and apples
- Green Juice$10.00+
Kale, Spinach, Apples, Cucumber, Celery,
- Just Beet It$10.00+
beets, apples, & Pineapple
- Nourish$10.00+
Cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger and carrot.
- Playing with my emotions$10.00+
Pineapple, Orange, Mango, Celery
- Rise & Shine$10.00+
Carrot, Orange & Pineapple
- Slender Bender$10.00+
Watermelon, Orange, & Pineapple
- The DK$10.00+
Pineapple, Grapefruit, Beets
- Watermelon Shooter$10.00+
Watermelon, papaya, pineapple, and orange
- Lemonade$7.00+
Fresh Made Lemonade
- create your own juice (big)$11.00
Choose 3 Fruit or Veggies
- Create your own Juice (Bigger)$13.00
Choose 4 Fruit or Veggies & a Base Liquid
Wellness Shots
Salads & Wraps
Salads
- Thankful Turkey$11.00
Kale, Turkey, Celery, Craisins,Carrots, Onions, Croutons
- Turbo Tuna$11.00
Spinach, Seasoned Tuna, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Celery, Olives
- Very Veggie$10.00
Spring Mix, Chick Peas, Beets, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Apples, Onions
- Create Your Own Salad$10.00
Choice of Greens, 6 Add in's & a Dressing
Wraps
- Create Your Own Wrap$9.00
Choice of Greens, 6 Add in's & a Dressing
- Thankful Turkey Wrap$10.00
Kale, Turkey, Celery, Craisins,Carrots, Onions, Croutons
- Turbo Tuna Wrap$10.00
Spinach, Seasoned Tuna, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Celery, Olives
- Very Veggie Wrap$9.00
Spring Mix, Chick Peas, Beets, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Apples, Onions
The Nourish Spot
