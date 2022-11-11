Restaurant header imageView gallery

NOURISH DELI & BAKERY 54 N. MAIN STREET

review star

No reviews yet

54 N. MAIN STREET

SAINT ALBANS, VT 05478

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

AIR-FRIES
CHICK'N BURGER
MYERS LEMON BAR

AIR-FRIED

AIR-FRIES

AIR-FRIES

$8.95

Fresh potatoes air fried and served with Nourish's in-house made Apple Cider Vinegar Ketchup.

POUTINE

POUTINE

$12.95

Invented by Jean-Paul Roy and first served in his Drummondville restaurant Le Roy Jucep in 1964. This delicious vegan version of the original is made with air-fried steak fries topped with Nourish’s in-house made mushroom gravy and plant-based cheeze blend.

CHILI CHEEZEY AIR-FRIES

CHILI CHEEZEY AIR-FRIES

$12.95

This delicious vegan version of air-fried steak fries is topped with Nourish’s in-house Texas style chili, jalapeno peppers and shredded cheeze blend.

SWEET POTATO AIR-FRIES

SWEET POTATO AIR-FRIES

$10.95

Air fried, no added oils and fats. Sometimes Waffle sometimes Large cut. Please note: Due to moisture content, cooking time can be 15 minutes or more, depending on business volume.

CHICK'N TENDERS

CHICK'N TENDERS

$12.95Out of stock

Gardein Ultimate Chick'n Tenders air fried and served with a Chipotle Mayo.

CHICK'N TENDERS - BUFFALOED

CHICK'N TENDERS - BUFFALOED

$12.95Out of stock

Gardein Ultimate Chick'n Tenders marinated in Frank's Buffalo Hot Sauce, air fried, and served with a Buffalo Mayo dip.

CHICK'N TENDERS - GLUTEN FREE

CHICK'N TENDERS - GLUTEN FREE

$14.95

Gluten free chick'n tenders by Daring Foods, Air-fried with no added oil. Served with a vegan maple mayo dip.

CHICK'N TENDERS - GLUTEN FREE & BUFFALOED

CHICK'N TENDERS - GLUTEN FREE & BUFFALOED

$13.95

Daring Foods Vegan Gluten Free Chick'n tenders coated in Franks Buffalo Hot Sauce. Vegan, Gluten Free

MOZZARELLA STIX

MOZZARELLA STIX

$10.95Out of stock

Jalapeno Mozzarella Stix air fried and served with marinara sauce. Mildly spiced. Gluten Free.

NACHOS SUPREME

NACHOS SUPREME

$12.95

Nachos with Nourish's in-house made Salsa Fresca made from fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mixed bell peppers, fresh jalapenos and mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar shreds. Nice mild spice, gluten free dish.

NACHOS CALIENTE

NACHOS CALIENTE

$14.95

Nachos with Nourish's in-house made Salsa Fresca made from fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mixed bell peppers, fresh jalapenos and mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar shreds. Nice mild spice, gluten free dish.

NO-FISH STIX

NO-FISH STIX

$12.95

Six no-fish stix, air-fried and served with Nourish Caper Tartar sauce side dip.

BURGERS & BRATS ON A BUN

BAKON, LETTUCE & TOMATO

BAKON, LETTUCE & TOMATO

$14.95

Seitan based vegan bakon, fresh tomatoes and lettuce piled high on a toasted Kaiser roll with vegan mayo on both sides of the bun. Served with Deep River Original Sea Salt potato chips.

BLACK BEAN BURGER

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$14.95

VERMONT BEAN CRAFTER'S BLACK BEAN BURGER, OUR CHIPOTLE MAYOAND TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND CUCUMBER. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL.

BUFFALOED CHICK'N BURGER

BUFFALOED CHICK'N BURGER

$14.95

GARDEIN ULTIMATE CHICKEN FILET, AIR FRIED WITH FRANK'S HOT SAUCE. TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL

BUFFALOED NOURISH BURGER

BUFFALOED NOURISH BURGER

$14.95

NOURISH BURGER BUFFALOED WITH FRANK'S HOT SAUCE. TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE ROSEMARY SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOAND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL

BURGER BLEU

BURGER BLEU

$14.95

NOURISH BURGER TOPPED WITH OUR OWN FROMAGE BLEU CRUMBLES CHEESE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, DILL PICKLE AND SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL.

CHICK'N BURGER

CHICK'N BURGER

$14.95

GARDEIN ULTIMATE CHICKEN FILET, AIR FRIED, TOPPED WITH VEGAN MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL.

CLASSIC ROAST BEEFY

CLASSIC ROAST BEEFY

$16.95

STEAK STYLE DELI SLICES PILED HIGH WITH OUR IN-HOUSE MADE SPECIAL SAUCE AND HORSE RADISH SAUCE. TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEDDAR, RED ONION SLAB, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL

CRABBY CAKE BURGER

CRABBY CAKE BURGER

$16.95

NOURISH'S IN-HOUSE MADE CRABBY CAKE MADE WITH A SPECIAL SPICE BLEND WITH IN-HOUSE MADE CAPER TARTAR SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL. SERVED WITH DEEP RIVER SEA SALT POTATO CHIPS.

DOUBLE BAKON CHEESE BURGER

DOUBLE BAKON CHEESE BURGER

$18.95

"THE BEST BURGER WE MAKE IN-HOUSE!" WE START WITH TWO SIGNATURE NOURISH BURGER PATTIES, ADD TWO SLICES OF VEGAN BE-HIVE BAKON, TWO SLICES OF VEGAN CHEDDAR, KENTUCKY BOURBON BBQ SAUCE, RED ONION SLAB, AND TOP IT OFF LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE CHIPS. SERVED WITH DEEP RIVER SEA SALT CHIPS.

DOUBLE BURGER

DOUBLE BURGER

$16.95

1/2 POUND OF NO-BEEF PATTIES STACKED HIGH AND TOPPED WITH PREPARED MUSTARD, IN-HOUSE MADE KETCHUP, SWEET RELISH, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL. SERVED WITH DEEP RIVER SEA SALT CHIPS.

FALAFEL BURGER

FALAFEL BURGER

$14.95

VERMONT BEAN CRAFER'S FALAFEL PATTY WIT, OUR IN-HOUSE MADE CAPER TZATZIKI SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH, LETTUCE, TOMATO,AND CUCUMBER. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL.

HARVEST VEGGIE BURGER

HARVEST VEGGIE BURGER

$14.95

VERMONT BEAN CRAFTER'S HARVEST VEGGIE BURGER ON A TOASTED ROLL WITH MAPLE DIJON MUSTARD, MAPLE SLAW, DILL PICKLE AND CHEDDAR SLICE. Ingredient List: All organic ingredients. Pinto Beans, Carrots, Sweet Potatoes, Tomato Paste, Parsley, Corn, Pumpkin Flour, Sunflower Seeds, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Maple Syrup, Salt, Mustard, Ras al Hanout, Chipotle Pepper, Smoked Paprika.

MUSHROOM ONION BURGER

MUSHROOM ONION BURGER

$14.95

NOURISH BURGER TOPPED WITH SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, CARMELIZED SWEET ONIONS, MUSHROOM GRAVY, SMOKED PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL.

NOURISH BURGER

NOURISH BURGER

$13.95

NOURISH'S SIGNATURE BURGER MADE IN-HOUSE WITH PEA PROTEIN AND SPECIAL SPICES BLEND, GRILLED AND SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN WITH KATSUP, MUSTARD, SWEET RELISH. LETTUCE AND TOMATO.

NOURISH CHEEZE BURGER

NOURISH CHEEZE BURGER

$14.95

NOURISH'S SIGNATURE BURGER MADE IN-HOUSE WITH PEA PROTEIN AND SPECIAL SPICES BLEND, GRILLED AND SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN WITH KATSUP, MUSTARD, SWEET RELISH. LETTUCE AND TOMATO.

REUBEN ON A ROLL

REUBEN ON A ROLL

$16.95

CORNED BEEF STYLE DELI SLICES PILED HIGH ON A TOASTED ROLL WITH RUSSIAN DRESSING, SAURKRAUT, MELTED SMOKED PROVOLONE AND DILL PICKLES

SALMON BURGER

SALMON BURGER

$14.95

Plant-based salmon style patty served on a toasted bun with an in-house made cilantro lime dressing and topped with tomato, dill pickle and lettuce.

TERIYAKI BURGER

TERIYAKI BURGER

$14.95

Nourish burger with our own Teriyaki Sauce, grilled Pineapple, Red Onion, Smoked Provolone and Maple Coleslaw. Served on Nourish's Focaccia bun.

TEXAS CHILI BURGER

TEXAS CHILI BURGER

$14.95

NOURISH BURGER TOPPED WITH TEXAS CHILI, SWEET ONION, AND MELTED CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL

TURKEY BAKON MELT

TURKEY BAKON MELT

$16.95

Turkey style deli slices piled high on a toasted roll with BeHive Bakon melted Smoked Provolone, Mayo, Tomato, and Lettuce

CARNY BRAT

CARNY BRAT

$12.95

Grilled sausage style brat topped with Nourish in-house made Texas chili (medium spice), Maple coleslaw and diced sweet onion. Served on a soft hoagie roll

VERMONT MAPLE BRAT

$12.95

SANDWICHES

A host of seasonally available veggies on a toasted Kaiser roll with vegan mayo on one half and Nourish's Chipotle Mayo on the other. Served with Deep River Sea Salted Potato Chips
CHICK'N WALDORF SANDWICH

CHICK'N WALDORF SANDWICH

$9.95

A vegan version of the classic Waldorf Salad in a sandwich. Mindful Chik'n, apples, grapes, and cranberries mixed with vegan mayo and served on Dave's Killer bread.

CURRIED EGGY SALAD SANDWICH

CURRIED EGGY SALAD SANDWICH

$9.95

A Nourish classic. Mild Yellow Indian Curry mixed with a made-in-Vermont tofu, Kala Namak (black salt), celery, scallions and vegan mayo bring together amazing flavors resembling an egg salad sandwich.

TUNA-ESQUE SANDWICH

TUNA-ESQUE SANDWICH

$9.95Out of stock

Just say no to Chickpea Tuna!, This combination redefines the vegan Tuna style sandwich. We start with marinated Artichoke hearts, add in some capers and seaweed. Mix it all together with vegan may and wow, a tuna-esque sandwich like no other.

TURKEY & CRANBERRY SANDWICH

TURKEY & CRANBERRY SANDWICH

$10.95

A favorite in our shop. Unreal Deli turkey style deli slices with vegan mayo and whole berry cranberry sauce, dill pickle and a slice of vegan cheddar on Dave's Killer bread

CLASSIC ROAST BEEFY

CLASSIC ROAST BEEFY

$16.95

STEAK STYLE DELI SLICES PILED HIGH WITH OUR IN-HOUSE MADE SPECIAL SAUCE AND HORSE RADISH SAUCE. TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEDDAR, RED ONION SLAB, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL

TURKEY BAKON MELT

TURKEY BAKON MELT

$16.95

Turkey style deli slices piled high on a toasted roll with BeHive Bakon melted Smoked Provolone, Mayo, Tomato, and Lettuce

REUBEN ON A ROLL

REUBEN ON A ROLL

$16.95

CORNED BEEF STYLE DELI SLICES PILED HIGH ON A TOASTED ROLL WITH RUSSIAN DRESSING, SAURKRAUT, MELTED SMOKED PROVOLONE AND DILL PICKLES

SALADS

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.95Out of stock

Fresh romaine lettuce, blackened vegan chick'n, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, in-house baked & seasoned croutons, with Nourish's shredded Parmesan. Served with and Nourish Caesar Dressing and Lemon wedge.

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$10.95

A tasty combination of fresh lettuce, tomato, corn, just egg, vegan blackened chick'n, and Nourish's own Blue cheese crumbles. Choice of dressing.

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$9.95

Fresh seasonally available vegetables with your choice of dressing, Thai, Caesar, ranch, Bleu, Garlic Aioli, Lemon Basil Vinaigrette, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, Artichoke hearts, Pepperoncini, Cherry Tomatoes, mixed Beall Peppers, Kalamata Olives, and Nourish Artisan Feta. Comes with White Balsamic Vinaigrette or choose from our other selection of dressings.

THAI SALAD

THAI SALAD

$10.95

SOUP & CHILI

Nothing like a warm bowl of soup or chili to warm the soul. Served with croutons GF croutons available.

CHEEZEY POTATO SOUP

$6.95

CREAM OF TOMATO SOUP

Out of stock

LENTIL SOUP

$6.95Out of stock

MEXICAN CHICK'N SOUP

$6.95
MUSHROOM SOUP

MUSHROOM SOUP

$6.95

A whole lotta warm goodness in one bowl. Selections vary daily.

SPLIT PEA

$6.95Out of stock

TOMATO BASIL

$6.95Out of stock
3-BEAN CHILI

3-BEAN CHILI

$8.95

A combination of red kidney beans, pinto beans, black beans, sweet corn, bell peppers and green chilies in slow-simmered tomatoes and Southwestern spices. Topped with cheddar shreds, sour cream and sweet Vidalia onions. 12oz bowl served with croutons

SWEET POTATO QUINOA CHILI

SWEET POTATO QUINOA CHILI

$9.95

A hearty blend of red quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and peppers finished with orange, lime, honey, and fresh cilantro. Topped with sour cream, cheddar shreds and sweet Vidalia onions.

TEXAS CHILI

TEXAS CHILI

$9.95

Texas style vegan meaty chili with a bit of a kick. Served with croutons and topped with sour cream, cheddar shreds and sweet Vidalia onions.

TUSCAN WHITE BEAN

$6.95Out of stock

CHIK'N DUMPLING SOUP

$8.95Out of stock

WINGS

6-WINGS

6-WINGS

$10.95

Authentic, delicious and outrageous is the best way to describe them. Like real wings without the harm to chickens. Available in quantities of 6, 10, 15 and 20 wings with choice of sauces and dips.

10-WINGS

10-WINGS

$16.95

Authentic, delicious and outrageous is the best way to describe them. Like real wings without the harm to chickens. Available in quantities of 6, 10, 15 and 20 wings with choice of sauces and dips.

15-WINGS

15-WINGS

$19.95

Authentic, delicious and outrageous is the best way to describe them. Like real wings without the harm to chickens. Available in quantities of 6, 10, 15 and 20 wings with choice of sauces and dips.

20-WINGS

20-WINGS

$24.95

Authentic, delicious and outrageous is the best way to describe them. Like real wings without the harm to chickens. Available in quantities of 6, 10, 15 and 20 wings with choice of sauces and dips.

BAKERY

COCONUT BAR

COCONUT BAR

$4.75Out of stock

Coconut pulp with cacao nuts and seeds. A hearty snack that will ward off the hunger pangs. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free Contains peanuts, tree nuts and seeds. Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.

DATE SQUARE

$4.75Out of stock
ESPRESSO BAR

ESPRESSO BAR

$4.75Out of stock

Espresso coffee combined with 100% cacao and vegan chocolate. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.

LIME BAR

LIME BAR

$4.75Out of stock

Delicate sweet lemon flavor characteristic of the Myers Lemon in a cheescake texture. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.

MYERS LEMON BAR

MYERS LEMON BAR

$4.75

Seasonal pumpkin spice bar. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.

PEANUT BUTTER BAR

PEANUT BUTTER BAR

$4.75

The classic combination of Peanut Butter and Chocolate in a big bar. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free Contains peanuts. Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.

SALTED CARAMEL PECAN BAR

$4.75Out of stock

PUMPKIN SPICE BAR

$4.75

MAPLE FROSTED

$4.50Out of stock
CUPCAKE

CUPCAKE

$4.75

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$4.50

Classic chocolate chip cookie on a big scale. made with vegan chocolate chips. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.

CHOCOLATE PECAN

CHOCOLATE PECAN

$4.50

A southern favorite. combination of chocolate and Pecan nuts. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free Contains Pecan Nuts. Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.

MAPLE SHORTBREAD

MAPLE SHORTBREAD

$4.50Out of stock

Traditional shortbread cookie with a twist, Vermont Maole frosting. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free Contains almond flour. Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.ead with Vermont twist, Maple frosting.

OATMEAL RAISIN

$4.50Out of stock

Organic sprouted oats with raisins. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.

FIREBALL

FIREBALL

$4.50Out of stock

A sweet combination of cinnamon and butterscotch. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free Contains peanuts. Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.

TIRAMISU

$4.75Out of stock

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$4.75Out of stock

CHOCOATE PUDDING

$4.75Out of stock
FRUIT BOWL & VANILLA DIP

FRUIT BOWL & VANILLA DIP

$9.95Out of stock

SEASONAL AND EXOTIC FRUITS WITH NOURISH'S VANILLA CREAM

TART

$5.95Out of stock

CHEEZES

AMERICAN SLICES

$7.95+
ARTISAN BLEU

ARTISAN BLEU

$19.95
ARTISAN BRIE

ARTISAN BRIE

$19.95
ARTISAN CRANBERRY CHEVRE

ARTISAN CRANBERRY CHEVRE

$14.95Out of stock
BLEU CRUMBLES

BLEU CRUMBLES

$9.95

Nourish's plant-based, vegan Bleu Crumbles is crafted to offer the same flavor and texture as conventional blue cheese. It carries the classic tangy bleu cheese taste with a delightfully creamy and crumbly texture. It's cholesterol-free supporting a heart-healthy diet, as well as gluten-free.

CHEDDAR SHREDS

$9.95

CHEDDAR SLICES

$7.95+

CRANBERRY CREEMEY "n" CHEEZEY

$9.95Out of stock

DILL & CHIVE CREEMEY "n" CHEEZEY

$9.95
FETA 6OZ CRUMBLES

FETA 6OZ CRUMBLES

$9.95
FETA 6OZ WEDGE

FETA 6OZ WEDGE

$9.95

MAPLE WALNUT CREEMEY "n" CHEEZEY

$9.95Out of stock
MOZZARELLA SHREDS

MOZZARELLA SHREDS

$9.95

PARMESAN SHREDS

$9.95

RANCH CREEMEY "n" CHEEZEY

$9.95

SMOKED PROVOLONE

$7.95+

SPANISH OLIVE CREEMEY "n" CHEEZEY

$9.95

SPICY OLIVE CREEMEY "n" CHEEZEY

$9.95

RICOTTA

$6.95

PREPARED FOODS

BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$6.95+Out of stock

Nourish's home-made baked beans with Black Strap Molasses, Maple Syrup, Sweet Onions and special spice blend.

BEEFY LASAGNA

BEEFY LASAGNA

$10.95+Out of stock
CHEEZE LASAGNA

CHEEZE LASAGNA

$8.95+

CILANTRO LIME RICE & BEANS

$8.95Out of stock

GARLIC GINGER STIR FRY

$10.95Out of stock
MAC "n" CHEEZEY

MAC "n" CHEEZEY

$7.95+
BUFFALOED MAC

BUFFALOED MAC

$7.95+
MEATZBALLS & MASH

MEATZBALLS & MASH

$8.95+

Creamy Mashed Potatoes made with Oat Milk, topped with Nourish Mushroom Gravy and home made Meatballs.

SPRING ROLLS

$9.95Out of stock
MASH POTATOES & GRAVY

MASH POTATOES & GRAVY

$7.95+

YAKISOBA

$8.95Out of stock
MAPLE GARLIC VEGGIES

MAPLE GARLIC VEGGIES

$10.95Out of stock

Roasted yellow and red baby potatoes with a maple garlic glaze served on a bed of grilled egg plant, brussels sprouts, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted garlic, roasted fresh corn, chickpeas, red kidney beans and spices. This is a no added oil or fats entree.

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$7.95+

SPAGHETTI & MEATZBALLS

$9.95+Out of stock

DAILY SPECIAL

$8.95+

TUBS

Chick'n Waldorf Tub

$7.25

Waldorf Astoria style Chick'n Waldorf Salad with a twist. Granny Smith Green Apples, Green Grapes, Craisins, Mindful Chick'n and vegan mayo whipped up into a wonderful salad.

Curried Eggy Salad Tub

$7.25

Tuna-Esque Salad Tub

$7.25

Thai Noodles Tub

$7.25

Potato Salad Tub

$7.25

GROCERY

Butterscotch Cinnamon 6 Pack

$18.95

Chocolate Chip 6 Pack

$18.95

Chocolate Pecan 6 Pack

$18.95

Gingerbread Person 6 Pack

$18.95

Maple Shortbread 6 Pack

$18.95

Oatmeal Raisin 6 Pack

$18.95

Peanut Butter 6 Pack

$18.95

Custom Cake 7in Round

$67.00

Custom Cake - 9 x 13 x 3in Slab Cakes

$97.00

Custom Cake 4in round

$12.95
Carrot Cake 7in Round

Carrot Cake 7in Round

$90.00

KAPERNIK

$6.25Out of stock

CHERRY GARCIA

$6.25

MINT & CHOCOLATE

$6.25

MILK & COOKIES

$6.25
BEANVIVO

BEANVIVO

$4.95

BeanVIVO, ready-to-eat microwavable pouches packed with flavor and nutrition so you can eat healthy anywhere, anytime!

MULTIGRAIN LOAF - SCHAR GLUTEN FREE

$6.99

NUTRITIONAL YEAST 8OZ BAG

$7.95

PARMESAN POWDER FLAVORING

$6.95

TINKYADA GLUTEN FREE LASAGNA

$4.95

TINKYADA GLUTEN FREE MACARONI

$4.25

TINKYADA GLUTEN FREE PENNE

$4.25

VERMONT ELDERBERRY SYRUP

$17.95

VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP

$14.95+

Organic Pure Vermont Maple Syrup from the local producers.

5 INCH FRUIT PIE

5 INCH FRUIT PIE

$7.95Out of stock
8 INCH FRUIT PIE

8 INCH FRUIT PIE

$27.95Out of stock

5 Inch Cranberry Apple Pie

$6.95Out of stock

8 Inch Cranberry Apple Pie

$21.95Out of stock

5 Inch French Canadian Style Meatless Tourtiere

$7.95Out of stock

8 Inch French Canadian Style Meatless Tourtiere

$27.95

5 Inch Pumpkin Pie

$6.95Out of stock

8 Inch Pumpkin Pie

$21.95Out of stock

Aoli Dressing

$6.95Out of stock

Butternut Mountain Farm Maple Barbeque Sauce

$7.95

Caesar Dressing

$6.95

Fromage Bleu & Rosemary Dressing

$6.95Out of stock

Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

$6.95Out of stock

Maple Balsamic Dressing

$6.95

Ranch Dressing

$6.95

Thai Vinaigrette

$6.95

White Balsamic Dressing

$6.95Out of stock

BARVECUE

$6.95+

BEHIVE PEPPERONI

$14.99

GOLDFARBS CORNED BEEF 16OZ

$18.95

GOLDFARBS STEAK 16OZ

$18.95

GOLDFARBS TURKEY

$18.95
PLANT PROVISIONS CHIPOTLE

PLANT PROVISIONS CHIPOTLE

$9.95

Plant Provisions Chipotle Chili Deli Slice Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free! INGREDIENTS: Water, Carrots, Pea Protein Flour, Chickpeas, Carrot Juice (Water, Carrot Juice Concentrate), Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Red Seaweed Extract, Sun-dried Tomatoes (Sun-dried Tomatoes, Salt), Tapioca Flour, Spices, Sea Salt, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Chipotle Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Baker’s Yeast Extract.

PLANT PROVISIONS MESQUITE

PLANT PROVISIONS MESQUITE

$9.95

Plant Provisions Smokehouse Deli Slice : Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free! INGREDIENTS: Organic Red Beets, Water, Chickpeas, Pea Protein Flour, Beet Juice (Water, Beet Juice Concentrate), Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Red Seaweed Extract, Tapioca Flour, Spices, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Black Pepper, Baker’s Yeast Extract.

PLANT PROVISIONS SMOKEHOUSE

PLANT PROVISIONS SMOKEHOUSE

$9.95

Plant Provisions Smokehouse Deli Slice : Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free! INGREDIENTS: Organic Red Beets, Water, Chickpeas, Pea Protein Flour, Beet Juice (Water, Beet Juice Concentrate), Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Red Seaweed Extract, Tapioca Flour, Spices, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Black Pepper, Baker’s Yeast Extract.

PLANT PROVISIONS TUSCAN

PLANT PROVISIONS TUSCAN

$9.95

Plant Provisions Tuscan Deli Slice : Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free! INGREDIENTS: Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Water, Chickpeas, Pea Protein Flour, Tomato Puree, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Sun-dried Tomatoes (Sun-dried Tomatoes, Salt), Red Seaweed Extract, Tapioca Flour, Tomato Paste, Spices, Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Garlic, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Basil, Baker’s Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Nutritional Yeast

PLANT PROVISIONS WILD TRUFFLE

PLANT PROVISIONS WILD TRUFFLE

$9.95

Plant Provisions Wild Truffle Deli Slice : Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free! INGREDIENTS: Filtered Water, Organic Parsnips, Chickpeas, Pea Protein Flour, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Red Seaweed Extract, Tapioca Flour, Organic White Truffle Oil [White Truffles, Sunflower Oil], Spices, Sea Salt, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Dried Porcini Mushrooms, Nutritional Yeast, Thyme, Rosemary, Natural Flavors.

VEGAN PATE

VEGAN PATE

$8.95

Vegan, non-fat, Wild Mushroom Pate Made with mushrooms, tofu, celery, and onions. Tofu, Vegetable Broth, Onions, Mushrooms, Celery, Garlic, Potato Starch, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybean, Salt), Balsamic Vinegar, Carrageenan, Parsley, Salt, Tarragon, Pepper Contains Soy and Wheat.

VEGAN SCALLOPS

$8.95

SNACKS

Deep River Mesquite BBq

Deep River Mesquite BBq

$2.75
Deep River Original Sea Salt Chips

Deep River Original Sea Salt Chips

$2.75
Deep River Rosemary & Olive Oil Chips

Deep River Rosemary & Olive Oil Chips

$2.75
Deep River Salt & Cracked Pepper Chips

Deep River Salt & Cracked Pepper Chips

$2.75
Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.75
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion

$2.75
Deep River Zesty Lime Chips

Deep River Zesty Lime Chips

$2.75
FRUIT BOWL & VANILLA DIP (Copy)

FRUIT BOWL & VANILLA DIP (Copy)

$9.95

SEASONAL AND EXOTIC FRUITS WITH NOURISH'S VANILLA CREAM

LOUISVILLE VEGAN JERKEY SMOKED BLACK PEPPER

LOUISVILLE VEGAN JERKEY SMOKED BLACK PEPPER

$7.95
LOUISVILLE JERKEY BUFFALO DILL

LOUISVILLE JERKEY BUFFALO DILL

$7.95
LOUISVILLE VEGAN JERKEY CAROLINA BBQ

LOUISVILLE VEGAN JERKEY CAROLINA BBQ

$7.95

LOUISVILLE VEGAN JERKY MAPLE BACON

$7.95
LOUISVILLE JERKY PERFECT PEPPERONI

LOUISVILLE JERKY PERFECT PEPPERONI

$7.95
Nuts About You - Maple Toffee Almonds 8oz

Nuts About You - Maple Toffee Almonds 8oz

$6.95

Almonds dipped in maple syrup, combined with vegan toffee. This decadent confection features a sweet, delicious candy-coated shell sprinkled with a touch of sea salt. Maple toffee almonds are perfect alone, atop an ice cream sundae or mixed in your own signature nut blend.

Pupums Crispy Oatmeal Chip Human-Grade Dog Treats

$8.95Out of stock

Pupums Peanut Butter Human-Grade Dog Treats

$8.95

Pupums Sweet Potato Pie Human-Grade Dog Treats

$8.95

CHIPOTLE & HIMALYAN SALT

$4.49

JALAPENO & HIMALAYAN SALT

$4.49

LIME & HIMALAYAN SALT

$4.49

CHURRITOS HABANERO & HIMALAYAN SALT

$3.99

CHURRITOS CHIPOTLE & HIMALAYAN SALT

$3.99

CHURRITOS HIMALAYAN SALT

$3.99

I AM NUTS CHIPOTLE & HIMALAYAN SALT

$3.99

I AM NUTS HIMALAYAN SALT

$3.99

BEVERAGES - NON-ALCOHOL

AQUA CUCUMBER

AQUA CUCUMBER

$2.75
AQUA GRAPEFRUIT

AQUA GRAPEFRUIT

$2.75
AQUA POMEGRANT

AQUA POMEGRANT

$2.75
AQUA VITEA BLOOD ORANGE

AQUA VITEA BLOOD ORANGE

$4.50
AQUA VITEA ELDERBERRY

AQUA VITEA ELDERBERRY

$4.50
AQUA VITEA HIBISCUS

AQUA VITEA HIBISCUS

$4.50
BAI CLEMENTINE

BAI CLEMENTINE

$2.95

BAI MANGO

$2.95

CLEAN CHERRY

$2.95
CLEAN CAUSE LIME

CLEAN CAUSE LIME

$2.95
CLEAN CAUSE PEACH

CLEAN CAUSE PEACH

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.25+
ESSENTIA WATER

ESSENTIA WATER

$2.50
ICELANDIC WATER

ICELANDIC WATER

$2.50
ICE TEA - SWEETENED

ICE TEA - SWEETENED

$2.95
ICE TEA - UNSWEETENED

ICE TEA - UNSWEETENED

$2.95
KARMA BLUEBERRY

KARMA BLUEBERRY

$3.75
KARMA STRAWBERRY

KARMA STRAWBERRY

$3.75

LIQUID DEATH LIME

$2.95

LIQUID DEATH MANGO

$2.95

LIQUID DEATH SODA

$2.95

LIQUID DEATH STILL

$2.95
MAINE BLUEBERRY

MAINE BLUEBERRY

$2.95

MAINE CLEMENTINE

$2.95
MAINE MEXI COLA

MAINE MEXI COLA

$2.95
MAIN GINGER BEER

MAIN GINGER BEER

$2.95
MAIN ROOT BEER

MAIN ROOT BEER

$2.95

RED BULL BLUE

$2.75

RISE NITRO BREWS

$4.25

SPINDRIFT LIME

$2.75

SPINDRIFT GRAPEFRUIT

$2.75
SPINDRIFT GRAPEFRUIT 16OZ

SPINDRIFT GRAPEFRUIT 16OZ

$2.75

SPINDRIFT SODA WATER

$2.75

STEAZE GREEN TEA

$2.95
STEAZ PEACH

STEAZ PEACH

$2.95
STEAZ SUPERFRUIT

STEAZ SUPERFRUIT

$2.95

WATERDROP MICRODRINK

$16.00

BEVERAGES - BEER

FIDDLEHEAD ANTHERIUM

FIDDLEHEAD ANTHERIUM

$5.95

Traditional wheat ale brewed with coriander, orange peel and our proprietary blend of grains. Approachable and satisfying. ABV: 5.3% YEAST: Belgian Ale Yeast TASTING NOTES: Citrus, Zesty, Sessionable

BEVERAGES - COCKTAIL

CITIZEN CIDER bROSE

$6.25

FOOD CART

Dirt Dawg

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nourish is a plant-based delicatessen, bakery and grocery shop dedicated to providing good tasting plant-based (vegan) style foods. 100% Plant-Based 100% of the time.

Website

Location

54 N. MAIN STREET, SAINT ALBANS, VT 05478

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grazers @ 14th Star - Saint Albans
orange starNo Reviews
133 N Main St #7 St Albans City, VT 05478
View restaurantnext
Saint Albans, Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
22 S Main St. Saint Albans, VT 05478
View restaurantnext
La Casa Loco & Nellys
orange starNo Reviews
51 Federal Street Saint Albans, VT 05478
View restaurantnext
Off The Rails at One Federal - 1 Federal Street
orange starNo Reviews
1 Federal Street Saint Albans City, VT 05478
View restaurantnext
Stone’s Throw Pizza - Fairfax
orange starNo Reviews
1123 Main Street Fairfax, VT 05454
View restaurantnext
Bravo Zulu Lakeside Bar & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
237 Shore Acres Drive North Hero, VT 05474
View restaurantnext
Map
More near SAINT ALBANS
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston