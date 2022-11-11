- Home
- /
- Saint Albans
- /
- NOURISH DELI & BAKERY - 54 N. MAIN STREET
NOURISH DELI & BAKERY 54 N. MAIN STREET
No reviews yet
54 N. MAIN STREET
SAINT ALBANS, VT 05478
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
AIR-FRIED
AIR-FRIES
Fresh potatoes air fried and served with Nourish's in-house made Apple Cider Vinegar Ketchup.
POUTINE
Invented by Jean-Paul Roy and first served in his Drummondville restaurant Le Roy Jucep in 1964. This delicious vegan version of the original is made with air-fried steak fries topped with Nourish’s in-house made mushroom gravy and plant-based cheeze blend.
CHILI CHEEZEY AIR-FRIES
This delicious vegan version of air-fried steak fries is topped with Nourish’s in-house Texas style chili, jalapeno peppers and shredded cheeze blend.
SWEET POTATO AIR-FRIES
Air fried, no added oils and fats. Sometimes Waffle sometimes Large cut. Please note: Due to moisture content, cooking time can be 15 minutes or more, depending on business volume.
CHICK'N TENDERS
Gardein Ultimate Chick'n Tenders air fried and served with a Chipotle Mayo.
CHICK'N TENDERS - BUFFALOED
Gardein Ultimate Chick'n Tenders marinated in Frank's Buffalo Hot Sauce, air fried, and served with a Buffalo Mayo dip.
CHICK'N TENDERS - GLUTEN FREE
Gluten free chick'n tenders by Daring Foods, Air-fried with no added oil. Served with a vegan maple mayo dip.
CHICK'N TENDERS - GLUTEN FREE & BUFFALOED
Daring Foods Vegan Gluten Free Chick'n tenders coated in Franks Buffalo Hot Sauce. Vegan, Gluten Free
MOZZARELLA STIX
Jalapeno Mozzarella Stix air fried and served with marinara sauce. Mildly spiced. Gluten Free.
NACHOS SUPREME
Nachos with Nourish's in-house made Salsa Fresca made from fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mixed bell peppers, fresh jalapenos and mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar shreds. Nice mild spice, gluten free dish.
NACHOS CALIENTE
Nachos with Nourish's in-house made Salsa Fresca made from fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mixed bell peppers, fresh jalapenos and mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar shreds. Nice mild spice, gluten free dish.
NO-FISH STIX
Six no-fish stix, air-fried and served with Nourish Caper Tartar sauce side dip.
BURGERS & BRATS ON A BUN
BAKON, LETTUCE & TOMATO
Seitan based vegan bakon, fresh tomatoes and lettuce piled high on a toasted Kaiser roll with vegan mayo on both sides of the bun. Served with Deep River Original Sea Salt potato chips.
BLACK BEAN BURGER
VERMONT BEAN CRAFTER'S BLACK BEAN BURGER, OUR CHIPOTLE MAYOAND TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND CUCUMBER. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL.
BUFFALOED CHICK'N BURGER
GARDEIN ULTIMATE CHICKEN FILET, AIR FRIED WITH FRANK'S HOT SAUCE. TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL
BUFFALOED NOURISH BURGER
NOURISH BURGER BUFFALOED WITH FRANK'S HOT SAUCE. TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE ROSEMARY SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOAND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL
BURGER BLEU
NOURISH BURGER TOPPED WITH OUR OWN FROMAGE BLEU CRUMBLES CHEESE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, DILL PICKLE AND SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL.
CHICK'N BURGER
GARDEIN ULTIMATE CHICKEN FILET, AIR FRIED, TOPPED WITH VEGAN MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL.
CLASSIC ROAST BEEFY
STEAK STYLE DELI SLICES PILED HIGH WITH OUR IN-HOUSE MADE SPECIAL SAUCE AND HORSE RADISH SAUCE. TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEDDAR, RED ONION SLAB, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL
CRABBY CAKE BURGER
NOURISH'S IN-HOUSE MADE CRABBY CAKE MADE WITH A SPECIAL SPICE BLEND WITH IN-HOUSE MADE CAPER TARTAR SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL. SERVED WITH DEEP RIVER SEA SALT POTATO CHIPS.
DOUBLE BAKON CHEESE BURGER
"THE BEST BURGER WE MAKE IN-HOUSE!" WE START WITH TWO SIGNATURE NOURISH BURGER PATTIES, ADD TWO SLICES OF VEGAN BE-HIVE BAKON, TWO SLICES OF VEGAN CHEDDAR, KENTUCKY BOURBON BBQ SAUCE, RED ONION SLAB, AND TOP IT OFF LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE CHIPS. SERVED WITH DEEP RIVER SEA SALT CHIPS.
DOUBLE BURGER
1/2 POUND OF NO-BEEF PATTIES STACKED HIGH AND TOPPED WITH PREPARED MUSTARD, IN-HOUSE MADE KETCHUP, SWEET RELISH, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL. SERVED WITH DEEP RIVER SEA SALT CHIPS.
FALAFEL BURGER
VERMONT BEAN CRAFER'S FALAFEL PATTY WIT, OUR IN-HOUSE MADE CAPER TZATZIKI SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH, LETTUCE, TOMATO,AND CUCUMBER. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL.
HARVEST VEGGIE BURGER
VERMONT BEAN CRAFTER'S HARVEST VEGGIE BURGER ON A TOASTED ROLL WITH MAPLE DIJON MUSTARD, MAPLE SLAW, DILL PICKLE AND CHEDDAR SLICE. Ingredient List: All organic ingredients. Pinto Beans, Carrots, Sweet Potatoes, Tomato Paste, Parsley, Corn, Pumpkin Flour, Sunflower Seeds, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Maple Syrup, Salt, Mustard, Ras al Hanout, Chipotle Pepper, Smoked Paprika.
MUSHROOM ONION BURGER
NOURISH BURGER TOPPED WITH SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, CARMELIZED SWEET ONIONS, MUSHROOM GRAVY, SMOKED PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL.
NOURISH BURGER
NOURISH'S SIGNATURE BURGER MADE IN-HOUSE WITH PEA PROTEIN AND SPECIAL SPICES BLEND, GRILLED AND SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN WITH KATSUP, MUSTARD, SWEET RELISH. LETTUCE AND TOMATO.
NOURISH CHEEZE BURGER
NOURISH'S SIGNATURE BURGER MADE IN-HOUSE WITH PEA PROTEIN AND SPECIAL SPICES BLEND, GRILLED AND SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN WITH KATSUP, MUSTARD, SWEET RELISH. LETTUCE AND TOMATO.
REUBEN ON A ROLL
CORNED BEEF STYLE DELI SLICES PILED HIGH ON A TOASTED ROLL WITH RUSSIAN DRESSING, SAURKRAUT, MELTED SMOKED PROVOLONE AND DILL PICKLES
SALMON BURGER
Plant-based salmon style patty served on a toasted bun with an in-house made cilantro lime dressing and topped with tomato, dill pickle and lettuce.
TERIYAKI BURGER
Nourish burger with our own Teriyaki Sauce, grilled Pineapple, Red Onion, Smoked Provolone and Maple Coleslaw. Served on Nourish's Focaccia bun.
TEXAS CHILI BURGER
NOURISH BURGER TOPPED WITH TEXAS CHILI, SWEET ONION, AND MELTED CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL
TURKEY BAKON MELT
Turkey style deli slices piled high on a toasted roll with BeHive Bakon melted Smoked Provolone, Mayo, Tomato, and Lettuce
CARNY BRAT
Grilled sausage style brat topped with Nourish in-house made Texas chili (medium spice), Maple coleslaw and diced sweet onion. Served on a soft hoagie roll
VERMONT MAPLE BRAT
SANDWICHES
CHICK'N WALDORF SANDWICH
A vegan version of the classic Waldorf Salad in a sandwich. Mindful Chik'n, apples, grapes, and cranberries mixed with vegan mayo and served on Dave's Killer bread.
CURRIED EGGY SALAD SANDWICH
A Nourish classic. Mild Yellow Indian Curry mixed with a made-in-Vermont tofu, Kala Namak (black salt), celery, scallions and vegan mayo bring together amazing flavors resembling an egg salad sandwich.
TUNA-ESQUE SANDWICH
Just say no to Chickpea Tuna!, This combination redefines the vegan Tuna style sandwich. We start with marinated Artichoke hearts, add in some capers and seaweed. Mix it all together with vegan may and wow, a tuna-esque sandwich like no other.
TURKEY & CRANBERRY SANDWICH
A favorite in our shop. Unreal Deli turkey style deli slices with vegan mayo and whole berry cranberry sauce, dill pickle and a slice of vegan cheddar on Dave's Killer bread
CLASSIC ROAST BEEFY
STEAK STYLE DELI SLICES PILED HIGH WITH OUR IN-HOUSE MADE SPECIAL SAUCE AND HORSE RADISH SAUCE. TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEDDAR, RED ONION SLAB, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND DILL PICKLE. SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL
TURKEY BAKON MELT
Turkey style deli slices piled high on a toasted roll with BeHive Bakon melted Smoked Provolone, Mayo, Tomato, and Lettuce
REUBEN ON A ROLL
CORNED BEEF STYLE DELI SLICES PILED HIGH ON A TOASTED ROLL WITH RUSSIAN DRESSING, SAURKRAUT, MELTED SMOKED PROVOLONE AND DILL PICKLES
SALADS
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Fresh romaine lettuce, blackened vegan chick'n, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, in-house baked & seasoned croutons, with Nourish's shredded Parmesan. Served with and Nourish Caesar Dressing and Lemon wedge.
COBB SALAD
A tasty combination of fresh lettuce, tomato, corn, just egg, vegan blackened chick'n, and Nourish's own Blue cheese crumbles. Choice of dressing.
GARDEN SALAD
Fresh seasonally available vegetables with your choice of dressing, Thai, Caesar, ranch, Bleu, Garlic Aioli, Lemon Basil Vinaigrette, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, Artichoke hearts, Pepperoncini, Cherry Tomatoes, mixed Beall Peppers, Kalamata Olives, and Nourish Artisan Feta. Comes with White Balsamic Vinaigrette or choose from our other selection of dressings.
THAI SALAD
SOUP & CHILI
CHEEZEY POTATO SOUP
CREAM OF TOMATO SOUP
LENTIL SOUP
MEXICAN CHICK'N SOUP
MUSHROOM SOUP
A whole lotta warm goodness in one bowl. Selections vary daily.
SPLIT PEA
TOMATO BASIL
3-BEAN CHILI
A combination of red kidney beans, pinto beans, black beans, sweet corn, bell peppers and green chilies in slow-simmered tomatoes and Southwestern spices. Topped with cheddar shreds, sour cream and sweet Vidalia onions. 12oz bowl served with croutons
SWEET POTATO QUINOA CHILI
A hearty blend of red quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and peppers finished with orange, lime, honey, and fresh cilantro. Topped with sour cream, cheddar shreds and sweet Vidalia onions.
TEXAS CHILI
Texas style vegan meaty chili with a bit of a kick. Served with croutons and topped with sour cream, cheddar shreds and sweet Vidalia onions.
TUSCAN WHITE BEAN
CHIK'N DUMPLING SOUP
WINGS
6-WINGS
Authentic, delicious and outrageous is the best way to describe them. Like real wings without the harm to chickens. Available in quantities of 6, 10, 15 and 20 wings with choice of sauces and dips.
10-WINGS
Authentic, delicious and outrageous is the best way to describe them. Like real wings without the harm to chickens. Available in quantities of 6, 10, 15 and 20 wings with choice of sauces and dips.
15-WINGS
Authentic, delicious and outrageous is the best way to describe them. Like real wings without the harm to chickens. Available in quantities of 6, 10, 15 and 20 wings with choice of sauces and dips.
20-WINGS
Authentic, delicious and outrageous is the best way to describe them. Like real wings without the harm to chickens. Available in quantities of 6, 10, 15 and 20 wings with choice of sauces and dips.
BAKERY
COCONUT BAR
Coconut pulp with cacao nuts and seeds. A hearty snack that will ward off the hunger pangs. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free Contains peanuts, tree nuts and seeds. Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.
DATE SQUARE
ESPRESSO BAR
Espresso coffee combined with 100% cacao and vegan chocolate. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.
LIME BAR
Delicate sweet lemon flavor characteristic of the Myers Lemon in a cheescake texture. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.
MYERS LEMON BAR
Seasonal pumpkin spice bar. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.
PEANUT BUTTER BAR
The classic combination of Peanut Butter and Chocolate in a big bar. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free Contains peanuts. Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.
SALTED CARAMEL PECAN BAR
PUMPKIN SPICE BAR
MAPLE FROSTED
CUPCAKE
CHOCOLATE CHIP
Classic chocolate chip cookie on a big scale. made with vegan chocolate chips. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.
CHOCOLATE PECAN
A southern favorite. combination of chocolate and Pecan nuts. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free Contains Pecan Nuts. Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.
MAPLE SHORTBREAD
Traditional shortbread cookie with a twist, Vermont Maole frosting. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free Contains almond flour. Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.ead with Vermont twist, Maple frosting.
OATMEAL RAISIN
Organic sprouted oats with raisins. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.
FIREBALL
A sweet combination of cinnamon and butterscotch. Allergen notes: Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free Contains peanuts. Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.
TIRAMISU
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
CHOCOATE PUDDING
FRUIT BOWL & VANILLA DIP
SEASONAL AND EXOTIC FRUITS WITH NOURISH'S VANILLA CREAM
TART
CHEEZES
AMERICAN SLICES
ARTISAN BLEU
ARTISAN BRIE
ARTISAN CRANBERRY CHEVRE
BLEU CRUMBLES
Nourish's plant-based, vegan Bleu Crumbles is crafted to offer the same flavor and texture as conventional blue cheese. It carries the classic tangy bleu cheese taste with a delightfully creamy and crumbly texture. It's cholesterol-free supporting a heart-healthy diet, as well as gluten-free.
CHEDDAR SHREDS
CHEDDAR SLICES
CRANBERRY CREEMEY "n" CHEEZEY
DILL & CHIVE CREEMEY "n" CHEEZEY
FETA 6OZ CRUMBLES
FETA 6OZ WEDGE
MAPLE WALNUT CREEMEY "n" CHEEZEY
MOZZARELLA SHREDS
PARMESAN SHREDS
RANCH CREEMEY "n" CHEEZEY
SMOKED PROVOLONE
SPANISH OLIVE CREEMEY "n" CHEEZEY
SPICY OLIVE CREEMEY "n" CHEEZEY
RICOTTA
PREPARED FOODS
BAKED BEANS
Nourish's home-made baked beans with Black Strap Molasses, Maple Syrup, Sweet Onions and special spice blend.
BEEFY LASAGNA
CHEEZE LASAGNA
CILANTRO LIME RICE & BEANS
GARLIC GINGER STIR FRY
MAC "n" CHEEZEY
BUFFALOED MAC
MEATZBALLS & MASH
Creamy Mashed Potatoes made with Oat Milk, topped with Nourish Mushroom Gravy and home made Meatballs.
SPRING ROLLS
MASH POTATOES & GRAVY
YAKISOBA
MAPLE GARLIC VEGGIES
Roasted yellow and red baby potatoes with a maple garlic glaze served on a bed of grilled egg plant, brussels sprouts, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted garlic, roasted fresh corn, chickpeas, red kidney beans and spices. This is a no added oil or fats entree.
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
SPAGHETTI & MEATZBALLS
DAILY SPECIAL
TUBS
GROCERY
Butterscotch Cinnamon 6 Pack
Chocolate Chip 6 Pack
Chocolate Pecan 6 Pack
Gingerbread Person 6 Pack
Maple Shortbread 6 Pack
Oatmeal Raisin 6 Pack
Peanut Butter 6 Pack
Custom Cake 7in Round
Custom Cake - 9 x 13 x 3in Slab Cakes
Custom Cake 4in round
Carrot Cake 7in Round
KAPERNIK
CHERRY GARCIA
MINT & CHOCOLATE
MILK & COOKIES
BEANVIVO
BeanVIVO, ready-to-eat microwavable pouches packed with flavor and nutrition so you can eat healthy anywhere, anytime!
MULTIGRAIN LOAF - SCHAR GLUTEN FREE
NUTRITIONAL YEAST 8OZ BAG
PARMESAN POWDER FLAVORING
TINKYADA GLUTEN FREE LASAGNA
TINKYADA GLUTEN FREE MACARONI
TINKYADA GLUTEN FREE PENNE
VERMONT ELDERBERRY SYRUP
VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP
Organic Pure Vermont Maple Syrup from the local producers.
5 INCH FRUIT PIE
8 INCH FRUIT PIE
5 Inch Cranberry Apple Pie
8 Inch Cranberry Apple Pie
5 Inch French Canadian Style Meatless Tourtiere
8 Inch French Canadian Style Meatless Tourtiere
5 Inch Pumpkin Pie
8 Inch Pumpkin Pie
Aoli Dressing
Butternut Mountain Farm Maple Barbeque Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Fromage Bleu & Rosemary Dressing
Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Maple Balsamic Dressing
Ranch Dressing
Thai Vinaigrette
White Balsamic Dressing
BARVECUE
BEHIVE PEPPERONI
GOLDFARBS CORNED BEEF 16OZ
GOLDFARBS STEAK 16OZ
GOLDFARBS TURKEY
PLANT PROVISIONS CHIPOTLE
Plant Provisions Chipotle Chili Deli Slice Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free! INGREDIENTS: Water, Carrots, Pea Protein Flour, Chickpeas, Carrot Juice (Water, Carrot Juice Concentrate), Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Red Seaweed Extract, Sun-dried Tomatoes (Sun-dried Tomatoes, Salt), Tapioca Flour, Spices, Sea Salt, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Chipotle Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Baker’s Yeast Extract.
PLANT PROVISIONS MESQUITE
Plant Provisions Smokehouse Deli Slice : Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free! INGREDIENTS: Organic Red Beets, Water, Chickpeas, Pea Protein Flour, Beet Juice (Water, Beet Juice Concentrate), Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Red Seaweed Extract, Tapioca Flour, Spices, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Black Pepper, Baker’s Yeast Extract.
PLANT PROVISIONS SMOKEHOUSE
Plant Provisions Smokehouse Deli Slice : Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free! INGREDIENTS: Organic Red Beets, Water, Chickpeas, Pea Protein Flour, Beet Juice (Water, Beet Juice Concentrate), Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Red Seaweed Extract, Tapioca Flour, Spices, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Black Pepper, Baker’s Yeast Extract.
PLANT PROVISIONS TUSCAN
Plant Provisions Tuscan Deli Slice : Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free! INGREDIENTS: Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Water, Chickpeas, Pea Protein Flour, Tomato Puree, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Sun-dried Tomatoes (Sun-dried Tomatoes, Salt), Red Seaweed Extract, Tapioca Flour, Tomato Paste, Spices, Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Garlic, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Basil, Baker’s Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Nutritional Yeast
PLANT PROVISIONS WILD TRUFFLE
Plant Provisions Wild Truffle Deli Slice : Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free! INGREDIENTS: Filtered Water, Organic Parsnips, Chickpeas, Pea Protein Flour, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Red Seaweed Extract, Tapioca Flour, Organic White Truffle Oil [White Truffles, Sunflower Oil], Spices, Sea Salt, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Dried Porcini Mushrooms, Nutritional Yeast, Thyme, Rosemary, Natural Flavors.
VEGAN PATE
Vegan, non-fat, Wild Mushroom Pate Made with mushrooms, tofu, celery, and onions. Tofu, Vegetable Broth, Onions, Mushrooms, Celery, Garlic, Potato Starch, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybean, Salt), Balsamic Vinegar, Carrageenan, Parsley, Salt, Tarragon, Pepper Contains Soy and Wheat.
VEGAN SCALLOPS
SNACKS
Deep River Mesquite BBq
Deep River Original Sea Salt Chips
Deep River Rosemary & Olive Oil Chips
Deep River Salt & Cracked Pepper Chips
Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion
Deep River Zesty Lime Chips
FRUIT BOWL & VANILLA DIP (Copy)
SEASONAL AND EXOTIC FRUITS WITH NOURISH'S VANILLA CREAM
LOUISVILLE VEGAN JERKEY SMOKED BLACK PEPPER
LOUISVILLE JERKEY BUFFALO DILL
LOUISVILLE VEGAN JERKEY CAROLINA BBQ
LOUISVILLE VEGAN JERKY MAPLE BACON
LOUISVILLE JERKY PERFECT PEPPERONI
Nuts About You - Maple Toffee Almonds 8oz
Almonds dipped in maple syrup, combined with vegan toffee. This decadent confection features a sweet, delicious candy-coated shell sprinkled with a touch of sea salt. Maple toffee almonds are perfect alone, atop an ice cream sundae or mixed in your own signature nut blend.
Pupums Crispy Oatmeal Chip Human-Grade Dog Treats
Pupums Peanut Butter Human-Grade Dog Treats
Pupums Sweet Potato Pie Human-Grade Dog Treats
CHIPOTLE & HIMALYAN SALT
JALAPENO & HIMALAYAN SALT
LIME & HIMALAYAN SALT
CHURRITOS HABANERO & HIMALAYAN SALT
CHURRITOS CHIPOTLE & HIMALAYAN SALT
CHURRITOS HIMALAYAN SALT
I AM NUTS CHIPOTLE & HIMALAYAN SALT
I AM NUTS HIMALAYAN SALT
BEVERAGES - NON-ALCOHOL
AQUA CUCUMBER
AQUA GRAPEFRUIT
AQUA POMEGRANT
AQUA VITEA BLOOD ORANGE
AQUA VITEA ELDERBERRY
AQUA VITEA HIBISCUS
BAI CLEMENTINE
BAI MANGO
CLEAN CHERRY
CLEAN CAUSE LIME
CLEAN CAUSE PEACH
COFFEE
ESSENTIA WATER
ICELANDIC WATER
ICE TEA - SWEETENED
ICE TEA - UNSWEETENED
KARMA BLUEBERRY
KARMA STRAWBERRY
LIQUID DEATH LIME
LIQUID DEATH MANGO
LIQUID DEATH SODA
LIQUID DEATH STILL
MAINE BLUEBERRY
MAINE CLEMENTINE
MAINE MEXI COLA
MAIN GINGER BEER
MAIN ROOT BEER
RED BULL BLUE
RISE NITRO BREWS
SPINDRIFT LIME
SPINDRIFT GRAPEFRUIT
SPINDRIFT GRAPEFRUIT 16OZ
SPINDRIFT SODA WATER
STEAZE GREEN TEA
STEAZ PEACH
STEAZ SUPERFRUIT
WATERDROP MICRODRINK
BEVERAGES - BEER
BEVERAGES - COCKTAIL
FOOD CART
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nourish is a plant-based delicatessen, bakery and grocery shop dedicated to providing good tasting plant-based (vegan) style foods. 100% Plant-Based 100% of the time.
54 N. MAIN STREET, SAINT ALBANS, VT 05478