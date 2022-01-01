Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad

Nourished Folks

review star

No reviews yet

101 West Loudon Ave

Suite 168

Lexington, KY 40508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Lentil Bowl
Mug of Broth and Toast
Edie's Autumn Salad

Really Good Lunch Food

Vegetable Curry with Basmati

$11.00

with our mushroom broth, coconut milk and fresh herbs

Hot Lentil Bowl

$11.00

gf, can be vegan black lentils and roasty fall squash with goat cheese, toasted walnuts, onion, garlic + herbs make it a hot wrap if you want! (contains flour)

Edie's Autumn Salad

$8.00+

gf, can be vegan chopped kale + arugula, blue cheese, tri-color quinoa, roasty fall squash, charred fennel, dried cranberries, nutty flax crunch, herbs + secret spices

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

gf, vegan without egg with charred broccoli, cabbage, green onion, carrot and greens tossed in sesami tamari and our signature warming spices with a perfectly fried egg

Vegetable Stir Fry

$12.00Out of stock

gf, vegan without egg with rice noodles, charred broccoli, cabbage, green onion, carrot and greens tossed in sesami tamari and our signature warming spices with a perfectly fried egg

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sunrise Bakery sourdough, sharp cheddar cheese and a smear of pesto

Pick 2 for Fun!

$14.00

Mug of Broth and Toast

$6.00

choose from our chicken or mushroom broth -- served with grilled Sunrise sourdough

Broth To-Go!

$5.00+

choose between chicken and mushroom

Lemon Turmeric Cake

$3.00

contains dairy yogurt

Lunch Drinks

Honest Juice

$1.00

Apple, Grape or Fruit Punch

Spindrift

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Other Good Stuff

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Mexican Blanket

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nourished Folks is a place where you can get something good to eat, be seen for who you are, and make sure your community is fed. We believe that food is salve for the soul, especially the kind that’s made from scratch. Every inch of this food and space is here for you to take a load off and celebrate one another.

Website

Location

101 West Loudon Ave, Suite 168, Lexington, KY 40508

Directions

Gallery
Nourished Folks image
Nourished Folks image
Nourished Folks image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pearl's
orange star4.7 • 124
133 N. Limestone Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Limestone Blue
orange starNo Reviews
133 N. Limestone Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Sage Garden Cafe
orange star4.3 • 999
3690 East West Connector Frankfort, KY 40601
View restaurantnext
Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen - Hamburg
orange star4.6 • 406
2200 War Admiral Way Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston