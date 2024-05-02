Nourish Iowa WesleyLife Meals on Wheels
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Prairie Meadows Hydroponic Farm — the nation's only hydroponic farm associated with a Meals on Wheels program — grows leafy greens without soil! A mix of water and nutrients produces fresh, delicious leafy greens and herbs to enhance the nutritional value of our meals and provide added nutrition to the greater community, as well.
Location
3206 University Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50311
Gallery