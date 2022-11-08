Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nova Europa Restaurant

312 Reviews

$$

1311 Lamberton drive

Silver Spring, MD 20902

Champagne Wine Bottles

Moet & Chandon (France)

$87.00

Korbel (US.)

$38.00

Dom Perignon (France)

$295.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$36.00

White Wines Bottles (imported)

Reisling (Germany)

$26.00

Casal Garcia (Portugal)

$25.00

Alvarinho Soalheiro (Portugal)

$43.00

Mateus Rose Wine (Portugal)

$24.00

Pouilly-Fuissé (France)

$45.00

Val De Salis (France)

$26.00

Legado Del Moncayo Rose

$25.00

Quinta de Gamariz (Alvarinho)

$33.00

Encosta De Serpa (White) Portugal

$32.00

Cabriz (organic)

$30.00

Aveleda

$26.00

Dao (white) Esporao

$45.00

White Wines Bottles (domestic)

Chateu Ste. Michelle (Chardonnay)

$28.00

Sterling (Chardonnay)

$34.00

Clos du Bois (Chardonnay)

$29.00

John's Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Red Wine Bottles (imported)

Layer Cake Malbec (Argentina)

$34.00

Esporao Reserva Dao (Portugal)

$44.00

St. Emilion Bordeaux (France)

$38.00

Monte Velho (Portugal)

$30.00

Chateau Larroque Bordeaux

$36.00

Encosta de Serpa (Portugal)

$32.00

Serpa (Portugal)

$28.00

Masseiria Del Fuego (Italy)

$31.00

Carta Vieja (Chile) Cabernet

$38.00

Reynier Bordeaux (France)

$39.00

Rubus Red Zinfandel

$34.00

Red Wine Bottles (domestic)

Sterling Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot

$30.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$34.00

Clos du Bois Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

Stonewood Pinot Noir

$31.00

Rubus Red Zinfandel

$34.00

Appetizers

Caldo Verde Soup

French Onion Soup

Salad

Escargot TW cheese

Cacerola Nova Europa

Caesar salad TW

Escargot (shell)

Entrees

Fish of Day TW

$30.95

Shrimp scampi TW

$30.95

Mixed Grill pestoTW

$30.95

Steak Peppercorn TW

$30.95

Frutos Do Mar TW

$30.95

Veal Nova TW

$30.95

Tuna TW

$30.95

Dessert

Creme Caramel

Limoncello

Chocolate Mousse

Canoli

Chocolate cake

Cheese Cake

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1311 Lamberton drive, Silver Spring, MD 20902

Directions

Gallery
Nova Europa Restaurant image
Nova Europa Restaurant image

