Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Novara - Milton

review star

No reviews yet

556 Adams Street

Suite B

Milton, MA 02186

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Caesar Salad

BRUNCH

Sunrise Surf & Turf

$28.00

4oz filet mignon, 4oz buttered lobster, poached egg, truffled homefries, asparagus, hollandaise

Avocado Toast

$14.00

asiago bread, diced tomatoes, scallions, arugula, black sesame seeds, evoo

Short Rib & Sweet Potato Hash

$19.00

poached eggs, sage hollandaise, onion jam

Chocolate Chip Cannoli Pancakes

$16.00

maple breakfast sausage, cinnamon sugar

Frittata

$17.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Home Fries

$5.00

One Plain Pancake

$6.00

Single Plain Pancake

$6.00

Eggs Florentine

$16.00

Monticristo

$15.00

Eggs In Purgatory

$16.00

Bucket Of Bubbles 2

$25.00

Bucket Of Bubbles 4

$45.00

Brunch Carbonara

$22.00

BATCHED COCKTAILS: Must show Valid ID!

BATCHED: MARGARITA 32 oz

BATCHED: MARGARITA 32 oz

$35.00

tres agaves tequila, triple sec, simple syrup, fresh juice (makes 4 drinks)

BATCHED: SANGRIA 32 oz

BATCHED: SANGRIA 32 oz

$35.00

red wine, brandy, seasonal fruit (makes 4 drinks)

BATCHED: TUSCAN LEMON 32 oz

BATCHED: TUSCAN LEMON 32 oz

$35.00

vodka, limoncello, lemon juice, rosemary simple syrup (makes 4 drinks)

BATCHED: ESPRESSO MARTINI 32 oz

BATCHED: ESPRESSO MARTINI 32 oz

$35.00

vanilla vodka, coffee liquor, irish cream, fresh espresso (makes 4 drinks)

BATCHED : PSL 32OZ

$40.00

STARTERS

Grilled Focaccia

$6.00

roasted garlic butter, tomato marmalata

Sweet Potato Arancini

$15.00

gorgonzola crema, balsamic glaze

Crispy Cauliflower

$15.00

lemon & honey poppy seed dressing

Mediterranean Plate

Mediterranean Plate

$15.00

white bean hummus, whipped goat cheese, olive tapenade, tomato marmalata, grilled panini

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

marinara, cherry peppers, lemon aioli

Lemon Rosemary Chicken Wings

Lemon Rosemary Chicken Wings

$15.00

honey glaze, dijon aioli

Chicken Parm Meatballs

Chicken Parm Meatballs

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, toasted panko crumbs

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

spinach, goat cheese, seasoned breadcrumbs, pancetta, truffle aioli

Tuna Poke

$18.00

mango & scallion arborio rice, smashed avocado, black sesame & blood orange ponzu, wontons

Half-Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Eggplant Napolitano

$18.00

SALAD

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

arugula, cannellini beans, crispy proscuitto, cucumber, olives, shaved parmesan, asiago croutons, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, asiago croutons, parmigiano-reggiano *anchovies upon request

Villa Salad

Villa Salad

$12.00

romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, italian vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$15.00

baby spinach, goat cheese, pancetta, roasted red peppers, citrus vinaigrette

Butter Lettuce

$13.00

Golden Beet

$14.00

PIZZA

Short Rib Pizza

$21.00

tomato sauce, carmalized onion, goat cheese, scallions

Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

parmesan sauce, roasted garlic, truffle oil, italian parsley

Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$19.00

gorgonzola, arugula, garlic parmesan white sauce, balsamic glaze

Chicken Broccoli Pizza

Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$18.00

alfredo sauce, mozzarella

Cacciatore Pizza

$18.00

ground italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, spicy tomato sauce

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

tomato sauce, spicy toscana salami, mozzarella

Plain Cheese Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

GF Plain Cheese Pizza

GF Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00

GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

GF Pepperoni Pizza

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

GF Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

GF Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$18.00

GF dough, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella

GF Cacciatore Pizza

$18.00

ground italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, spicy tomato sauce

GF Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$19.00

gorgonzola, arugula, garlic parmesan white sauce, balsamic glaze

GF Margherita Pizza

GF Margherita Pizza

$17.00

GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil

GF Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

parmesan sauce, roasted garlic, truffle oil, italian parsley, gf pizza dough

AMERICANA

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$22.00

crispy fried cod, fries, coleslaw

Salmon Burger

$17.00

arugula, truffle aioli, crispy cappellini

Angus Beef Burger

Angus Beef Burger

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, onion

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon aioli

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$38.00

8oz fresh lobster, drawn butter, romaine lettuce, coleslaw

MAIN

Pork Francese

$29.00

pork scallopini, light egg batter, crispy brussels sprouts, fingerling potatoes, bacon, tomatoes, lemon caper sauce

Parmesan Crusted Cod

Parmesan Crusted Cod

$29.00

basil pesto risotto, arugula & tomato salad

Salmon Piccata

Salmon Piccata

$28.00

panchetta mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemon caper butter sauce

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$27.00

ground wagyu beef, veal & pork, touch of cream, shaved parmesan

Vegan Pasta Bowl

Vegan Pasta Bowl

$22.00

rigatoni, spinach, roasted red peppers, canellini beans, shallots, garlic, vegan butter, balsamic reduction, pine nuts

Pan Seared Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops

$36.00

lobster risotto, asparagus, lemon aioli, scallions

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

rigatoni, portobello mushrooms, roasted shallots, sweet marsala sauce, parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

rigatoni, tomato sauce, fresh parsley

Chicken & Broccoli

Chicken & Broccoli

$25.00

rigatoni, white wine, garlic parmesan cream sauce

Seafood Scampi

Seafood Scampi

$36.00

bucatini, shrimp, scallops, lobster, lemon, white wine & garlic butter sauce, sundried tomato pesto, shaved parmesan

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$38.00

Sausage Rigatoni

$29.00

Vegan Ravioli

$26.00

BEEF

Surf & Turf

$46.00

filet mignon topped with lobster scampi, crispy brussels sprouts, masshed potatoes

Short Ribs

$34.00

angus beef, potato gnocchi, gorgonzola crema, crispy onions

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$38.00

8oz filet, mashed potatoes, asparagus, red wine reduction

Sirloin Steak

$36.00

tomato demi glace, tri-colored marble potatoes, creamy spinach

GLUTEN FREE

GF Lemon Rosemary Chicken Wings

GF Lemon Rosemary Chicken Wings

$15.00

honey glaze, dijon aioli

GF Tuna Poke

$16.00

mango & scallion arborio rice, smashed avocado, pickled ginger, black sesame & blood orange ponzu

GF Mediterranean Plate

GF Mediterranean Plate

$15.00

tomato hummus, tzatziki, whipped feta, olive tapenade, grilled GF flatbread

GF Caesar Salad

GF Caesar Salad

$13.00

crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing (NO CROUTONS)

GF Villa Salad

GF Villa Salad

$12.00

romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, italian vinaigrette

GF Spinach Salad

$15.00

baby spinach, goat cheese, pancetta, roasted red peppers, citrus vinaigrette

GF Angus Beef Burger

GF Angus Beef Burger

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion

GF Lobster Roll

GF Lobster Roll

$34.00

8oz fresh lobster, drawn butter, romaine lettuce, coleslaw

GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich

GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon aioli

GF Margherita Pizza

GF Margherita Pizza

$16.00

GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil

GF Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

GF Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$18.00

GF dough, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella

GF Plain Cheese Pizza

GF Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00

GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

GF Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$19.00

gorgonzola, arugula, garlic parmesan white sauce, balsamic glaze

GF Pepperoni Pizza

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

GF Cacciatore Pizza

$18.00

ground italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, spicy tomato sauce

GF Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

parmesan sauce, roasted garlic, truffle oil, italian parsley, gf pizza dough

GF Pan Seared Scallops

GF Pan Seared Scallops

$36.00

lobster risotto, asparagus, lemon aioli, scallions

GF Filet Mignon

GF Filet Mignon

$38.00

mashed potatoes, red wine reduction, asparagus

GF Sirloin

$36.00

tomato demi glace, mashed potatoes, garlic roasted broccoli

GF Surf & Turf

$46.00

filet mignon topped with lobster scampi, crispy brussels sprouts, masshed potatoes

GF Salmon Piccata

GF Salmon Piccata

$28.00

pancetta mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemon caper butter sauce

GF Chicken Marsala

GF Chicken Marsala

$25.00

portobello mushrooms, roasted shallots, GF penne, sweet marsala sauce, parmesan

GF Chicken & Broccoli

GF Chicken & Broccoli

$25.00

GF penne, white wine, garlic parmesan cream sauce

GF Seafood Scampi

$36.00

GF penne, shrimp, scallops, lobster, lemon, white wine & garlic butter sauce, sundried tomato pesto, shaved parmesan

GF Side Penne & Sauce

GF Side Penne & Sauce

$7.00
GF Side Broccoli

GF Side Broccoli

$7.00
GF Side Mashed Potato

GF Side Mashed Potato

$7.00

GF Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

gluten free, vanilla gelato

GF Pappardelle Bolognese

$27.00

SIDES

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$7.00
Side of Truffle Fries

Side of Truffle Fries

$8.00
Side Mashed Potatoes

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00
Side Rigatoni & Tomato Sauce

Side Rigatoni & Tomato Sauce

$7.00
Side of Broccoli

Side of Broccoli

$7.00

Side Chicken

$10.00

Side Lobster

$20.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00

Side Steak

$15.00

Side Lobster Risotto

$22.00

Side Parmesan Risotto

$9.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side Caulifower

$7.00

Side Brussels

$8.00

Side Truffled Steak Fries

$9.00

Full Size Pasta

$16.00

Side Creamy Spinach

$6.00

Side Fingerlings

$7.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

crispy all-white chicken breast, french fries

Kids Rigatoni & Red Sauce

Kids Rigatoni & Red Sauce

$7.00
Kids Rigatoni & Butter Sauce

Kids Rigatoni & Butter Sauce

$7.00

Kids Chicken Parm Meatballs

$10.00

bucatini pasta & marinara sauce

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

roasted broccoli

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

kids grilled cheese

$8.00

kids mac & cheese

$8.00

DESSERT

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

gluten free, vanilla gelato

Cannolis

Cannolis

$8.00

2 cannolis with ricotta & chocolate chip filling

Cheesecake

$9.00

strawberry sauce, whipped cream

Special Choc Trilogy

$10.00Out of stock

Assorted Biscotti

$7.00

Special Banana Bread Pudding

$13.00

Cream Caramel

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Vin Santo & Biscotti

$15.00

MISC

Include plasticware

FAMILY APPETIZERS

FAMILY STYLE LEMON ROSEMARY WINGS

FAMILY STYLE LEMON ROSEMARY WINGS

$42.00

honey glaze, dijon aioli

FAMILY STYLE CHICKEN PARM MEATBALLS

$40.00

ground chicken meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella, toasted panko crumbs

FAMILY SALADS

Family Style Caesar

Family Style Caesar

$34.00

crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan

Family Style Villa Salad

Family Style Villa Salad

$30.00

romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, champagne vinaigrette

FAMILY DINNERS

Family Chicken Parmesan

Family Chicken Parmesan

$58.00

rigatoni, tomato sauce, fresh parsley

Family Chicken Marsala

Family Chicken Marsala

$56.00

boneless chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, shallots, rigatoni, sweet marsala wine sauce

Family Chicken & Broccoli

Family Chicken & Broccoli

$52.00

rigatoni, white wine, garlic parmesan cream sauce

Family Salmon Picatta

Family Salmon Picatta

$63.00

pancetta mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemon caper butter sauce

Family Rigatoni Bolognese

Family Rigatoni Bolognese

$58.00

ground wagyu beef, veal & pork, touch of cream, shaved parmesan

Family Vegan Pasta

Family Vegan Pasta

$48.00

rigatoni, spinach, roasted red peppers, canellini beans, shallots, garlic, vegan butter, balsamic reduction, pine nuts

GLUTEN FREE Family Chicken & Broccoli

GLUTEN FREE Family Chicken & Broccoli

$54.00

GLUTEN FREE penne, boneless chicken breast, white wine, garlic parmesan cream sauce

GLUTEN FREE Family Chicken Marsala

GLUTEN FREE Family Chicken Marsala

$58.00

GLUTEN FREE penne, boneless chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, shallots, sweet marsala wine sauce

Family Fish & Chips

$48.00

FAMILY SIDES

Family Rigatoni with Marinara Sauce

Family Rigatoni with Marinara Sauce

$25.00

WINE

Featured Bottle White Wine

Featured Bottle White Wine

$20.00

Selection may vary

Featured Bottle Red Wine

Featured Bottle Red Wine

$20.00

Selection may vary

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Take on Northern Italian Food

Website

Location

556 Adams Street, Suite B, Milton, MA 02186

Directions

Gallery
Novara image
Banner pic
Novara image
Novara image

Similar restaurants in your area

Molinari's - Adam's Village
orange starNo Reviews
789 Adams Street Boston, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Tavolo Ristorante - 1918 Dorchester Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1918 Dorchester Avenue Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Capo Restaurant & Supper Club
orange starNo Reviews
443 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Bar Mezzana
orange star4.5 • 3,010
360 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Picco
orange star4.0 • 1,225
513 Tremont Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Milton

Steel & Rye / S&R Bakery - Milton, Lower Mills
orange star4.5 • 2,454
95 Eliot Street Milton, MA 02186
View restaurantnext
Abby Park
orange star4.4 • 1,930
550 Adams Street Milton, MA 02186
View restaurantnext
Newcomb Farms Restaurant - Milton
orange star4.3 • 1,171
1139 Randolph Ave Milton, MA 02186
View restaurantnext
Peel Pizza Company - Milton
orange star4.4 • 894
538 Adams St Milton, MA 02186
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milton
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Quincy
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Dedham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Braintree
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston