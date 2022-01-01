Novara - Milton
556 Adams Street
Suite B
Milton, MA 02186
Popular Items
BRUNCH
Sunrise Surf & Turf
4oz filet mignon, 4oz buttered lobster, poached egg, truffled homefries, asparagus, hollandaise
Avocado Toast
asiago bread, diced tomatoes, scallions, arugula, black sesame seeds, evoo
Short Rib & Sweet Potato Hash
poached eggs, sage hollandaise, onion jam
Chocolate Chip Cannoli Pancakes
maple breakfast sausage, cinnamon sugar
Frittata
Add Egg
Side Bacon
Side Home Fries
One Plain Pancake
Single Plain Pancake
Eggs Florentine
Monticristo
Eggs In Purgatory
Bucket Of Bubbles 2
Bucket Of Bubbles 4
Brunch Carbonara
BATCHED COCKTAILS: Must show Valid ID!
BATCHED: MARGARITA 32 oz
tres agaves tequila, triple sec, simple syrup, fresh juice (makes 4 drinks)
BATCHED: SANGRIA 32 oz
red wine, brandy, seasonal fruit (makes 4 drinks)
BATCHED: TUSCAN LEMON 32 oz
vodka, limoncello, lemon juice, rosemary simple syrup (makes 4 drinks)
BATCHED: ESPRESSO MARTINI 32 oz
vanilla vodka, coffee liquor, irish cream, fresh espresso (makes 4 drinks)
BATCHED : PSL 32OZ
STARTERS
Grilled Focaccia
roasted garlic butter, tomato marmalata
Sweet Potato Arancini
gorgonzola crema, balsamic glaze
Crispy Cauliflower
lemon & honey poppy seed dressing
Mediterranean Plate
white bean hummus, whipped goat cheese, olive tapenade, tomato marmalata, grilled panini
Calamari Fritti
marinara, cherry peppers, lemon aioli
Lemon Rosemary Chicken Wings
honey glaze, dijon aioli
Chicken Parm Meatballs
tomato sauce, mozzarella, toasted panko crumbs
Stuffed Mushrooms
spinach, goat cheese, seasoned breadcrumbs, pancetta, truffle aioli
Tuna Poke
mango & scallion arborio rice, smashed avocado, black sesame & blood orange ponzu, wontons
Half-Dozen Oysters
Shrimp Cocktail
Eggplant Napolitano
SALAD
Antipasto Salad
arugula, cannellini beans, crispy proscuitto, cucumber, olives, shaved parmesan, asiago croutons, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine, asiago croutons, parmigiano-reggiano *anchovies upon request
Villa Salad
romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, italian vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
baby spinach, goat cheese, pancetta, roasted red peppers, citrus vinaigrette
Butter Lettuce
Golden Beet
PIZZA
Short Rib Pizza
tomato sauce, carmalized onion, goat cheese, scallions
Mushroom Pizza
parmesan sauce, roasted garlic, truffle oil, italian parsley
Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
gorgonzola, arugula, garlic parmesan white sauce, balsamic glaze
Chicken Broccoli Pizza
alfredo sauce, mozzarella
Cacciatore Pizza
ground italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, spicy tomato sauce
Margherita Pizza
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil
Pepperoni Pizza
tomato sauce, spicy toscana salami, mozzarella
Plain Cheese Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella
GF Plain Cheese Pizza
GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
GF Pepperoni Pizza
GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
GF Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
GF dough, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella
GF Cacciatore Pizza
ground italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, spicy tomato sauce
GF Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
gorgonzola, arugula, garlic parmesan white sauce, balsamic glaze
GF Margherita Pizza
GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil
GF Mushroom Pizza
parmesan sauce, roasted garlic, truffle oil, italian parsley, gf pizza dough
AMERICANA
Fish & Chips
crispy fried cod, fries, coleslaw
Salmon Burger
arugula, truffle aioli, crispy cappellini
Angus Beef Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon aioli
Lobster Roll
8oz fresh lobster, drawn butter, romaine lettuce, coleslaw
MAIN
Pork Francese
pork scallopini, light egg batter, crispy brussels sprouts, fingerling potatoes, bacon, tomatoes, lemon caper sauce
Parmesan Crusted Cod
basil pesto risotto, arugula & tomato salad
Salmon Piccata
panchetta mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemon caper butter sauce
Pappardelle Bolognese
ground wagyu beef, veal & pork, touch of cream, shaved parmesan
Vegan Pasta Bowl
rigatoni, spinach, roasted red peppers, canellini beans, shallots, garlic, vegan butter, balsamic reduction, pine nuts
Pan Seared Scallops
lobster risotto, asparagus, lemon aioli, scallions
Chicken Marsala
rigatoni, portobello mushrooms, roasted shallots, sweet marsala sauce, parmesan
Chicken Parmesan
rigatoni, tomato sauce, fresh parsley
Chicken & Broccoli
rigatoni, white wine, garlic parmesan cream sauce
Seafood Scampi
bucatini, shrimp, scallops, lobster, lemon, white wine & garlic butter sauce, sundried tomato pesto, shaved parmesan
Lobster Fra Diavolo
Sausage Rigatoni
Vegan Ravioli
BEEF
Surf & Turf
filet mignon topped with lobster scampi, crispy brussels sprouts, masshed potatoes
Short Ribs
angus beef, potato gnocchi, gorgonzola crema, crispy onions
Filet Mignon
8oz filet, mashed potatoes, asparagus, red wine reduction
Sirloin Steak
tomato demi glace, tri-colored marble potatoes, creamy spinach
GLUTEN FREE
GF Lemon Rosemary Chicken Wings
honey glaze, dijon aioli
GF Tuna Poke
mango & scallion arborio rice, smashed avocado, pickled ginger, black sesame & blood orange ponzu
GF Mediterranean Plate
tomato hummus, tzatziki, whipped feta, olive tapenade, grilled GF flatbread
GF Caesar Salad
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing (NO CROUTONS)
GF Villa Salad
romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, italian vinaigrette
GF Spinach Salad
baby spinach, goat cheese, pancetta, roasted red peppers, citrus vinaigrette
GF Angus Beef Burger
lettuce, tomato, red onion
GF Lobster Roll
8oz fresh lobster, drawn butter, romaine lettuce, coleslaw
GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon aioli
GF Margherita Pizza
GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil
GF Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
GF dough, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella
GF Plain Cheese Pizza
GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
GF Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
gorgonzola, arugula, garlic parmesan white sauce, balsamic glaze
GF Pepperoni Pizza
GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
GF Cacciatore Pizza
ground italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, spicy tomato sauce
GF Mushroom Pizza
parmesan sauce, roasted garlic, truffle oil, italian parsley, gf pizza dough
GF Pan Seared Scallops
lobster risotto, asparagus, lemon aioli, scallions
GF Filet Mignon
mashed potatoes, red wine reduction, asparagus
GF Sirloin
tomato demi glace, mashed potatoes, garlic roasted broccoli
GF Surf & Turf
filet mignon topped with lobster scampi, crispy brussels sprouts, masshed potatoes
GF Salmon Piccata
pancetta mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemon caper butter sauce
GF Chicken Marsala
portobello mushrooms, roasted shallots, GF penne, sweet marsala sauce, parmesan
GF Chicken & Broccoli
GF penne, white wine, garlic parmesan cream sauce
GF Seafood Scampi
GF penne, shrimp, scallops, lobster, lemon, white wine & garlic butter sauce, sundried tomato pesto, shaved parmesan
GF Side Penne & Sauce
GF Side Broccoli
GF Side Mashed Potato
GF Chocolate Lava Cake
gluten free, vanilla gelato
GF Pappardelle Bolognese
SIDES
Side of Fries
Side of Truffle Fries
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Rigatoni & Tomato Sauce
Side of Broccoli
Side Chicken
Side Lobster
Side Shrimp
Side Steak
Side Lobster Risotto
Side Parmesan Risotto
Side Pita
Side Asparagus
Side Caulifower
Side Brussels
Side Truffled Steak Fries
Full Size Pasta
Side Creamy Spinach
Side Fingerlings
KIDS
Kids Chicken Fingers
crispy all-white chicken breast, french fries
Kids Rigatoni & Red Sauce
Kids Rigatoni & Butter Sauce
Kids Chicken Parm Meatballs
bucatini pasta & marinara sauce
Kids Grilled Chicken
roasted broccoli
Kids Cheese Pizza
kids grilled cheese
kids mac & cheese
DESSERT
Tiramisu
espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone
Chocolate Lava Cake
gluten free, vanilla gelato
Cannolis
2 cannolis with ricotta & chocolate chip filling
Cheesecake
strawberry sauce, whipped cream
Special Choc Trilogy
Assorted Biscotti
Special Banana Bread Pudding
Cream Caramel
Chocolate Mousse
Vin Santo & Biscotti
FAMILY APPETIZERS
FAMILY SALADS
FAMILY DINNERS
Family Chicken Parmesan
rigatoni, tomato sauce, fresh parsley
Family Chicken Marsala
boneless chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, shallots, rigatoni, sweet marsala wine sauce
Family Chicken & Broccoli
rigatoni, white wine, garlic parmesan cream sauce
Family Salmon Picatta
pancetta mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemon caper butter sauce
Family Rigatoni Bolognese
ground wagyu beef, veal & pork, touch of cream, shaved parmesan
Family Vegan Pasta
rigatoni, spinach, roasted red peppers, canellini beans, shallots, garlic, vegan butter, balsamic reduction, pine nuts
GLUTEN FREE Family Chicken & Broccoli
GLUTEN FREE penne, boneless chicken breast, white wine, garlic parmesan cream sauce
GLUTEN FREE Family Chicken Marsala
GLUTEN FREE penne, boneless chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, shallots, sweet marsala wine sauce
Family Fish & Chips
FAMILY SIDES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Modern Take on Northern Italian Food
556 Adams Street, Suite B, Milton, MA 02186